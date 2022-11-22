Read full article on original website
Suspect accused of shooting Mississippi deputy taken into custody
The suspect in the shooting of a Jones County deputy has been taken into custody and treated at a regional hospital for one or more gunshot wounds. Officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s office said the suspect was captured at a residence on Riley Johnson Road, where the suspect is accused of shooting and wounding a JCSD deputy earlier in the day.
darkhorsepressnow.com
UPDATE: Arrest made after Jones County deputy wounded in shooting
The suspect in the shooting of a Jones County Sheriff’s Department has been captured at the residence on Riley Johnson Road and is being transported to SCRMC by EMSERV for treatment of one or more gunshot wounds. No other law enforcement personnel or emergency services personnel have been reported injured other than the original deputy who was shot.
WDAM-TV
Jones Co. deputy recovering after Wednesday nights shooting
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) -The night before Thanksgiving, a Jones County sheriff’s reserved deputy’s wife experienced her worst nightmare after hearing her husband had been shot on the deputy’s portable radio at home. “His wife actually heard him call to our 911 dispatcher over the radio that...
Jones County deputy injured in shooting, suspect captured
UPDATE: JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department (JCSD) said the deputy who was shot, Joey Davis, has been treated and released from South Central Regional Medical Center (SCRMC). He had suffered gunshot wounds to both upper legs. He is at home and is expected to make a full recovery. […]
wtva.com
Officer and barricaded man injured in Mississippi shootings
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (AP) — A police officer and a man barricaded inside a Mississippi home have both been injured in shootings Wednesday evening, authorities said. The Jones County deputy was treated and released from the hospital, while the man inside the home remains in the hospital with serious injuries, the Jones County Sheriff's Department said.
Man arrested for multiple Hattiesburg armed robberies
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The man accused of multiple armed robberies in the Hattiesburg area was arrested on Tuesday, November 22. Hattiesburg police, with the assistance of the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force, arrested Adrian Barnes, 29, of Hattiesburg. Barnes was charged with four counts of armed robbery and one count of aggravated assault in […]
WDAM-TV
Jones Co. man charged with kidnapping, felony taking of a motor vehicle
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Jones County man will be spending Thanksgiving behind bars after allegedly kidnapping an individual who claimed to have witnessed him taking a motor vehicle. According to Jones County Investigator Denny Graham, 26-year-old Byron Windham, of Laurel, was arrested Wednesday at a residence on Boleware...
WDAM-TV
Ellisville man sentenced for 2020 violent attack
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - An Ellisville man was sentenced to a total of 40 years in connection to a violent attack in 2020. According to 12th District Attorney Lin Carter, 40-year-old Leon J. Trevino was ordered to serve 20 of those years day-for-day in the Mississippi Department of Corrections after a trial in the Forrest County Circuit Court.
WDAM-TV
MHP pursuit ends with suspect’s vehicle in flames
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A vehicle pursuit on Thanksgiving afternoon left a car in flames. According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol - Troop K, a suspect vehicle pursuit, which started in Troop K’s district, ended in Forrest County, in Troop J’s district, after the suspect’s car overheated.
WDAM-TV
Occupants escape before pickup truck collided with train overnight in Jones Co.
MOSELLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Occupants of a pickup truck acted quickly to escape a crash with a train overnight Thursday in Moselle. According to Jones County Fire Council Public Information Officer Dana Bumgardner, several volunteer fire departments responded to the call around 1:15 a.m., of a train hitting a red GMC pickup truck on Ovett-Moselle Road behind Lay’s Company.
Moss Point man accused of stabbing woman after climbing through bedroom window
MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A Moss Point man has been accused of stabbing a woman multiple times in Marion County. Investigators said they received a call about the stabbing just after 1:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 23. The stabbing happened at a home on New Hope Road. When deputies arrived, they found the 34-year-old […]
vicksburgnews.com
What really happened to Rasheem Carter? Family and sheriff speak on the case
Unanswered questions surround the case of a missing Fayette man whose decomposing body was found on Nov. 2, in Taylorsville. Rasheem Carter, 25, was reported missing in early October while staying at a Laurel hotel and working in Taylorsville. VDN reached out to Carter’s family who provided some details about...
WLOX
17-year-old charged after Gulfport shooting, police say
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Monday, Gulfport Police arrested a teen and charged him with aggravated assault after a victim and a car were shot, police say. The teen, Jermiah Isedro Smith, was arrested after the incident that happened Sunday morning. Gulfport Police responded to the area of Klein Road and North Kern Drive around 11:14 a.m. after hearing about a shooting. On the way to the scene, officers were told a local hospital had a gunshot victim in their care.
WDAM-TV
Sheriff’s department investigating ATV theft in Jones Co.
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is seeking information on the theft of another ATV. According to the sheriff’s department, the red 2021 Honda Rancher ATV was taken from a home on Charlie Green Road in eastern Jones County on Tuesday. Anyone with information...
WDAM-TV
‘I AM THANKFUL!!!!!!!” says Sheriff Berlin, reflecting on deputy’s close call
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The day after a Jones County sheriff’s deputy was injured in the line of duty, Sheriff Joe Berlin took to Facebook to express his thanks to all those who do their jobs despite the risk. The sheriff’s department announced Thursday morning that the bullets...
darkhorsepressnow.com
Murder Suspect Wanted By Laurel Police Arrested In Ohio
On November 22, Laurel police were notified that murder suspect Ronald Buckley had been taken into custody in Fremont Ohio. Acting quickly on a tip that came through the Jones County Crimestoppers Coordinator, members of the City of Fremont Police and Sandusky County joint SWAT Team arrested Buckley at a local hotel.
WLOX
Moss Point man climbs through window, stabs woman while children slept
MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A man is wanted by police after he climbed through a window and stabbed a woman in the same home where multiple children were sleeping. According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened Wednesday morning around 1:00 a.m. at a home on New Hope Road.
WDAM-TV
Jones Co. deputy expected to make complete recovery after surgery
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A suspect in the Wednesday shooting of a Jones County Sheriff’s Department deputy was wounded during a two-hour standoff Wednesday evening in the Johnson community. The deputy wounded Wednesday was identified lae Wednesday night by JCSD as Joey Davis, a law enforcement volunteer who...
WDAM-TV
Gulfport woman dead after Hwy 49 crash in Stone Co.
STONE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A fatal crash on Highway 49 claimed the life of one person and left another severely injured Wednesday afternoon. Cal Robertson with Mississippi Highway Patrol confirms 58-year-old Marie Fore of Gulfport was killed in the crash. Another woman, the passenger, was injured in the crash and airlifted from the scene.
WDAM-TV
Forrest Co. Sheriff’s Office celebrates Thanksgiving with an “attitude of gratitude”
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Formal dinners or potlucks, people across the United States are celebrating Thanksgiving with vacations, community service and lots of food. Taking a ride down memory lane, just enjoying family and reflecting on what matters most is something Deputy Timeka Hudson said she enjoys most at this time of year.
