WGAL
Lancaster County garage destroyed by fire
PROVIDENCE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The cause of a fire that destroyed a garage in Lancaster County is under investigation. Crews were called around 8:13 p.m. Thursday to the 200 block of Snyder Hollow Road in Providence Township. Firefighters said they were able to bring the blaze under control in...
abc27.com
Multiple vehicles broken into in Cumberland County
WORMLEYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The West Shore Regional Police Department is asking people to make sure they remove all valuables from their vehicles, as well as lock the doors on their vehicles. Police say on Thursday, Nov. 24, officers took multiple reports of unlocked vehicles being entered on Meadow...
WGAL
Multiple unlocked vehicles entered in Wormleysburg, Cumberland County
WORMLEYSBURG, Pa. — Someone entered multiple vehicles in Cumberland County on Thanksgiving Day, according to police. West Shore Regional police said the vehicles – located on Meadow Drive and Rupley Road in Wormleysburg – were all unlocked. One vehicle was stolen, police said. Investigators are asking residents...
abc27.com
Man charged after allegedly stealing over $100K of diesel from Lancaster County gas station
EAST COCALICO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from New York has been charged after he allegedly stole thousands of dollars of diesel fuel from a Lancaster County gas station. According to East Cocalico Township Police, 28-year-old Rafael Payamps- Valerio of Corona, New York allegedly stole the fuel between the months of July and Sept. 2022. Police say that Payamps-Valerio allegedly manipulated the gas pumps at the Redner’s Market at 1305 North Reading Road.
WGAL
Blood drive held in York County in memory of volunteer firefighters killed in crashes
NORTH CODORUS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A blood drive is being held in York County in memory of two volunteer firefighters who were killed by impaired drivers in separate crashes. Chief Rodney Miller and Zac Sweitzer both served in the Loganville Volunteer Fire Company. Sweitzer was killed in a crash...
WFMZ-TV Online
Police investigating explosion at titanium plant in Berks; nobody hurt
CAERNARVON TWP., Pa. - Officials say no one is hurt after a explosion at a titanium plant in Berks County Thursday afternoon. It happened at the TIMET plant in Caernarvon Township around 2:30 p.m. Police said a furnace exploded, causing damage to the roof and building. No injuries have been...
WGAL
Police look for missing man in Silver Spring Township, Cumberland County
SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police in Cumberland County are looking for a missing man. Silver Spring Township police said Terry 'TJ' Sheaffer was last seen around 4 a.m. Friday when he walked away from his home in the 500 block of Hogestown Road. He suffers from short-term memory...
One person injured in Harrisburg, police responding: dispatch
One person was injured Wednesday after an incident in Harrisburg, Dauphin County Dispatch confirmed. The incident was first reported around 4:30 p.m. near North 17th and Park streets. The type of incident was not specified, only referred to as a “police incident” and dispatch said any additional information had to...
abc27.com
Dauphin County police officer saves a life while off-duty
(WHTM) — An off-duty police officer from the Midstate made a life-saving rescue during the Thanksgiving season. Officer Logan Becker of the Lower Paxton Township Police Department didn’t need to be on duty to know when a life is in danger. “I had two of my children in...
local21news.com
Fire collapses roof in Penn Township, York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — On November 22, a fire was reported in the 100 block of Quartz Ridge Road in Penn Township, York County, according to emergency dispatch. No injuries were reported by dispatch from the incident, however, the roof of the building did collapse due to fire.
Crews respond to fire at flooring business in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Crews are responding to a fire at a Lancaster County flooring company's warehouse. Officials with Lancaster County 911 Dispatch say a fire at Hess Flooring Inc. in Rapho Township started just after 7:30 p.m. Monday night. Fire officials on scene say the fire started in...
Tractor trailer crashes into Giant building in Cumberland County
A vehicle hit the rear of a Giant grocery store in Camp Hill, requiring a response from police, fire and EMTs. The building sustained little damage, according to borough fire chief Mark Simpson. “There’s an overhead canopy above a door, that looks like it might have been struck,” Simpson said....
PennLive.com
Route 283 closed after Lancaster County crash
Part of Route 283 has shut down after a Wednesday morning crash in Lancaster County. Eastbound lanes are closed between the exit to Route 722 toward Landisville, and the exit to Route 741 toward East Petersburg and Millersville, according to 511PA. The crash involved multiple vehicles, but it’s unclear how...
FOX43.com
Harrisburg shooting leaves one dead
HARRISBURG, Pa. — One man is dead following a Dauphin County shooting. According to the Harrisburg Bureau of Police, officers responded to the 1600 block of Park Street on Nov. 23 at 4 p.m. for a report of shots fired with one person hit. Officers arrived on the scene...
local21news.com
One injured in single vehicle crash in Lancaster County, police say
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police say a woman was injured following a single vehicle crash in Lancaster County on Tuesday afternoon. According to police it happened just after 4:00 PM on the 1400 block of Graystone Road in East Petersburg Borough. Authorities say the woman, who was alone...
sanatogapost.com
Fire Extinguished at Pottstown CareLink Facility
POTTSTOWN PA – Fire broke out Wednesday night (Nov. 23, 2022) at a mental health care facility at 644 E. High St., operated by Media PA-based CareLink Community Support Services, Montgomery County emergency dispatchers reported. Pottstown Fire Department units and others, including those from Sanatoga, responded to the scene...
WGAL
Crash cleared on I-81 in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A multi-vehicle crash that was causing big delays in Cumberland County on Wednesday morning has been cleared. The crash caused severe backups in the northbound lanes of I-81 between Exit 57 PA-114 Conodoguinet Pkwy and Exit 59 PA-581 Harrisburg Expy Exits 1A, 1B. Again, the...
abc27.com
Police looking for suspected York County tool thief
DOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Northern York County Regional Police are looking for the man who allegedly stole tools from a local store. Police say on November 23 at 10 a.m. they responded to Ace Hardware on Carlisle Road for a reported retail theft. Police say a man stole...
Pa. man dies after hitting the side of a propane truck
Authorities have identified a 30-year-old man who died after a one-vehicle pedestrian crash Tuesday morning that shut down an Allentown intersection. The Lehigh County coroner’s office said pedestrian Hiram Arroyo, of Allentown, hit the side of a propane truck shortly before 8:45 a.m. near the 2000 block of Oxford Drive.
WGAL
Dauphin County man accused of assaulting daughter
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Dauphin County man was arrested by police after allegedly assaulting his child. According to Pennsylvania State Police, David Thomas, 33, of Lykens, choked his 2-year-old child from Oct. 31 to Nov. 4, while she was playing in the family dog's bowl, which lead to significant injuries.
