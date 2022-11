(Avoca) AHSTW made the substate finals last year and returns four starters. The Vikings have gone 43-5 over the last two years and most of the talent remains intact. Without a doubt they are hungry for a big, big year. Coach GG Harris says, “Well, we know what the goal is, but we really want to focus on each day. What’s going to make it really enjoyable and what are we going to be proud of each day?” Harris says, “Collectively with the talent, the maturity, and the experience coming back with some really nice newcomers and some other guys that have really stepped up in the offseason, just really looking forward to the opportunity with this group of guys.”

AVOCA, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO