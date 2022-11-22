ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pipestem, WV

Obituary: Rebecca A. Neely Lilly, 80

Rebecca A. Neely Lilly, 80, of Pipestem, entered into eternal rest Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at Bowers Hospice House following a long illness.

Born April 1, 1942, at Bluefield, WV, she was the daughter of the late Cary B. and Blanche Keaton Neely. She was a member of Painters Chapel United Methodist Church and a full-time mother and grandmother who loved her family dearly and would do anything she could for them. She enjoyed shopping, cooking, and writing poetry.

Preceded in death by her husband, Charles E. Lilly; one son, Michael S. Lilly; one brother, Gary W. Neely; and a special cousin, Roger Neely.

Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Rhonda Neely, Ronald Lilly and wife, Tami, Randy Lilly and wife, Amanda, Homer Lilly and wife, Teresa, Lisa Clay, and Greg Lilly and wife, Heather; sister, Debbie Martin and husband, Randy; grandchildren, Mitchell Lilly, Melissa Lyons, Crystal Nicole, Alicia Renee, Joseph Brandon, Kennedi Grace, Hannah Brice, Shaun Lilly, Matthew Lilly, Justin Lilly, Kyle Barnett, Brittany Cecco, Morgan Renison, Ashley Pack, Adrienne Conner, and Aaron Clay; twenty-eight great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Funeral services were held 11 a.m. Monday, November 21, 2022, at the Ronald Meadows Funeral Parlors Chapel with Pastors Tommy Mounts and Robbie Merritt officiating. Burial followed in the Farley Cemetery at Pipestem. Friends could call from 6-8 p.m. Sunday, November 20, 2022, at the funeral parlors.

Family and friends served as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, donations of sympathy may be made to Painters Chapel.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.ronaldmeadowsfp.com.

Arrangements are by the Ronald Meadows Funeral Parlors of Hinton.

