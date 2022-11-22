ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Variety

Streaming Video Grows in Southeast Asia as New Platforms Spur Market Leaders – Study

By Patrick Frater
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago

Paid video subscriptions and viewership grew in Southeast Asia in the third quarter of the year, according to a new report. Activity was juiced by Amazon Prime Video ’s push into the region, live sports from Vidio and strong content supply from leaders Netflix , Disney+ and Viu .

The Southeast Asia Online Video Consumer Insights & Analytics report from research firm Media Partners Asia shows viewership up by 6% on a quarter-on-quarter basis. Netflix led premium video viewership in all five of the Southeast Asian markets covered by the report – Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, The Philippines and Malaysia – and accounted for 42% of premium video viewing time ahead of Viu with 13% and Tencent’s WeTv with 10%.

The region added 2.5 million net new subscribers in the period to reach 43.5 million total subscriptions.

Indonesia’s Vidio led regional subscriber growth, reflecting a strong quarter for local football league Liga 1 and the Premier League, despite disruptions to both late in the quarter. It ended Q3 2022 with 4 million subscribers. Amazon Prime Video’s localization efforts in Indonesia, Philippines and Thailand had robust early traction, with approximately 400,000 net additions, while Netflix had a strong, marketing-driven quarter in the Philippines as the market geared up for the long-awaited launch of Disney+. Disney+ also made a good start in the Philippines with what MPA described as “rational pricing.”

Analyzed by content origin, some 38% of premium video viewership is for Korean-made content, far ahead of the 22%recorded by U.S. content and 13% for Chinese content.

“The growth of Vidio and Prime Video have thus far expanded the Southeast Asia streaming universe. Breakout Korean hits such as ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ helped boost Netflix’s consumption leadership in Southeast Asia, while Disney’s ‘Big Mouth’ and Amazon’s ‘Love In Contract’ also generated strong buzz,” said MPA analyst Dhivya T said.

“Korean dramas are the top streamed premium video category with 32% of total viewership. In Indonesia and Thailand, high quality local content remains critical. Originals such as ‘Love Mechanics’ (WeTV), ‘School Tales The Series’ (Netflix) and ‘The Sexy Doctor is Mine’ (Vidio) were highlights in the third quarter. Disney+’s Philippines launch, Vidio’s momentum, and strong local slates from Netflix and Amazon are expected to drive SVOD growth in Q4, though consumer sentiment has weakened in Malaysia, Philippines and Thailand. Together with competitive intensity and a new focus on improved monetisation, this could lead to new dynamics and trends playing out in the fourth quarter and over 2023.”

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Ministry Unpacks Ideas on India as a Content Hub, Confirms Launch of Streaming Service

Apurva Chandra, Secretary for Information and Broadcasting Ministry, on Thursday confirmed plans to create a national streaming platform within the National Film Development Corporation website. The move is an integral part of plans to promote India as a global content hub. “We are planning to do that on the website so that not just NFDC co-produced and produced films, but so we are also able to curate and showcase shorts and other films. Because some of those who are producing in India are not able to get a market otherwise. The NFDC platform can be used to focus on such talent and...
Variety

Former WarnerMedia Italy, Spain Executive Joins Italy’s Expanding Bamboo Production Film and TV Company as International Chief (EXCLUSIVE)

Veteran Rome-based distribution and production exec Thomas J. Ciampa, who in June exited WarnerMedia where he was Italy, Spain and Portugal country manager, is joining prominent Italian producer Marco Belardi’s expanding Bamboo Production shingle as its chief of international operations.  Ciampa, who worked at Warner Bros. in Italy for 25 years in various guises, in January 2022 had replaced Barbara Salabè as the top WarnerMedia exec when she exited after three decades. But Ciampa was then replaced in June by Alessandro Araimo as part of the restructuring due to the Warner Bros. Discovery merger. Ciampa’s responsibilities had included overall theatrical distribution for Warner...
Variety

India Considering Higher Cap on Filming Incentives, Film Facilitation Office Gets Investment Focus (EXCLUSIVE)

The cap on India’s filming incentives, which were revealed at Cannes in March, could dramatically rise if necessary, the country’s top film bureaucrat has revealed. Currently, the Indian federal government reimburses up to 30% of qualifying production expenditure to a maximum of INR20 million ($244,000). An additional 5% to a maximum of INR5 million ($61,100) is granted to productions employing 15% or more manpower in India. The minimum qualifying production expenditure spending threshold is INR25 million ($305,500). “We are open to suggestions and open to ideas, we are discussing with the Motion Picture Association and I’m proposing that we will have...
Variety

European Disney-Style Feature ‘Argonuts’ from ‘Jungle Bunch’ Team Lures Studiocanal U.K. and Other Major Distributors for Kinology (EXCLUSIVE)

“Argonuts,” a Disney-style family animated feature from “The Jungle Bunch” team, TAT Productions, has lured leading distributors in major markets. Rolling off the American Film Market, Gregoire Melin’s sales banner Kinology has closed a raft of deals with the U.K. (Studiocanal), Germany and Austria (Plaion), Latin America (California Filmes), Australia and New Zealand (Icon Film Distribution), South Korea (Green Narae Media), Lumix Media (Vietnam), Lev Cinema (Israel) and Merzigo (Turkey). Kinology also sold “Argonuts” to Viva Kids for the U.S. during the AFM where the feature had its market premiere. “’Argonuts’ boasts a beautiful animation worthy of a studio movie,...
Variety

Warner Bros. Discovery Makes Western Pacific Appointments – Global Bulletin

WEST PACIFIC EXECUTIVE ROLES As the post-merger restructuring continues, Warner Bros. Discovery has appointed Gillian Zhao as president of its China operations. Tony Qiu is appointed SVP head of commercial, Western Pacific. Both positions report to James Gibbons, president and MD, WBD, in the Western Pacific region, which it defines as Japan, Australia, New Zealand and China, and spans the group’s portfolio, including pay-TV, free-to-air television, theatrical, studios, direct-to-consumer and consumer products.  A Warner Bros. veteran, who was named as Warner’s EVP in China in 2016, Zhao’s task is to lead “the strategic growth of WBD’s theatrical, TV distribution, home entertainment and...
Daily Mail

Police will contact 70,000 people from TODAY to warn they are suspected victims of huge worldwide 'bank spoofing' scam that saw conmen steal at least £50m from accounts: Dozens - including 'mastermind' - arrested in UK's biggest-ever fraud probe

Some 70,000 Brits will be contacted by police from today after potentially falling victim to the country's biggest ever scamming operation. It comes after a website used to defraud up to 200,000 people in the UK out of at least £50million was shut down following an international probe involving Scotland Yard, the FBI and European law enforcement agencies.
Variety

Leonardo DiCaprio Refused ‘Titanic’ Screen Test, So James Cameron Told Him: ‘You’re Going to Read, Or You’re Not’ Getting Hired

Leonardo DiCaprio’s “Titantic” audition process wasn’t smooth sailing, according to director James Cameron. The Oscar-winning filmmaker participated in a career retrospective video interview for GQ magazine and recalled how DiCaprio originally refused to read for the part of Jack opposite Kate Winslet during a screen test. Cameron told the young actor: “You’re going to read, or you’re not going to get the part.” “There was a meeting with Leo and then there was a screen test with Leo,” Cameron said. “The meeting was funny because I am sitting in my conference room, waiting to meet an actor. And I look around,...
Variety

Mickey Kuhn, ‘Gone With the Wind’ Actor, Dies at 90

Mickey Kuhn, a former child actor and the last surviving cast member of the 1939 film “Gone With The Wind,” died at the age of 90 on Nov. 20, 2022, at a hospice facility in Naples, Florida, his wife confirmed to Variety. In the classic film, Kuhn played Beau Wilkes, the son of Ashley and Melanie Wilkes, played by Leslie Howard and Olivia de Havilland, respectively. The latter’s death in 2020 left Kuhn as the film’s last surviving credited cast member until his death on Sunday. Kuhn’s acting career was at its height in the 1930s and 1940s, when he appeared such...
NAPLES, FL
Variety

‘Euphoria’ Set for German Adaptation (EXCLUSIVE)

“Euphoria” is set to get a German adaptation, Variety can reveal. German’s Zeitsprung Pictures (“Lieber Thomas”) have optioned the show from production and distribution company ADD Content, who rep international rights to the format and series. “Euphoria” is an Israeli original created by Ron Leshem and Daphna Levin. The show follows a group of high school students navigating friendship and love at the same time as struggling with drugs, sex, trauma and social media. The original version was produced by Tedy productions and aired on Israeli broadcaster HOT. A U.S. adaptation of the show from HBO, starring Zendaya (pictured above), Jacob Elordi and...
Variety

‘The Masked Singer’ Reveals Identities of the Scarecrow and Sir Bugaboo: Here’s Who They Are

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read ahead if you have not watched the Season 8, episode 9, of “The Masked Singer,” “Fright Night,” which aired Nov. 23 on Fox. Perhaps “The Masked Singer” judges are finally figuring out that this year’s episodic themes frequently reference the week’s new disguised celebrity contestants. This Wednesday’s episode was dubbed “Fright Night,” so who ya gonna call? “Ghostbusters” singer Ray Parker, Jr., of course. And who might also lurk on stage? “Exorcist” star Linda Blair. That’s right, for the episode’s reveals, Parker, Jr., and Blair were the next stars to be unmasked. Blair, as the Scarecrow, stunned host...
Variety

Box Office: Disney’s ‘Strange World’ Grosses Disappointing $800,000 in Previews

Disney’s “Strange World,” an animated adventure about a family of legendary explorers, is having trouble discovering a great deal of treasure. The well-reviewed film grossed a disappointing $800,000 in Tuesday previews, which likely means that initial estimates that “Strange World” would pull in between $30 million to $40 million over the five-day Thanksgiving holiday may prove to be overly optimistic. That all comes with important caveats. Animated fare doesn’t usually do explosive business in previews, with families usually seeking out earlier showings. That said, “Strange World’s” Tuesday preview number is less than the $1.5 million that Disney’s “Encanto” generated in...
Variety

Filmmaker Lei Yuan Bin Talks Singapore Drag Queen Film ‘Baby Queen’

Singaporean filmmaker Lei Yuan Bin’s latest subject is local Opera Tang, who has made a mark on the local drag scene since debuting in 2020. Through vignettes of Tang’s life, the film, which plays in the Singapore International Film Festival’s Singapore Panorama strand, chronicles the performer’s queer journey: from coming-out as a fledgling drag queen, falling in love, competing in drag pageants, to dressing up her supportive 90-year-old grandmother in drag. Lei’s last film “I Dream of Singapore,” an observational documentary on the continuous labor flow from Bangladesh to Singapore, and the bonds that blossom between social workers and migrant laborers,...
Variety

‘Megalomaniac’ Keeps on Scaring the Viewers as it Sells to North America, France, Scandinavia (EXCLUSIVE)

Karim Ouelhaj’s Fantasia winner “Megalomaniac” has been selling widely, now adding North America (Dark Star Pictures), France (Factoris Films) and Scandinavia (Njuta Films) to its growing slate. Media Move manages sales for the world, with XYZ in charge of North America.  “The feedback from the festivals has been enthusiastic and we noticed a real ‘craze’ [for the film] from female spectators. I find it especially touching,” Ouelhaj tells Variety, noting its viewers praise his fourth feature for “leaving its mark.”  “[They say] you keep thinking about it for days, it sticks to your skin and your brain. I’m happy to hear it’s not forgettable. The only ones who are...
Variety

IFFI: Local Authenticity Was Key to ‘Kantara’ Breakout Success, Says Rishab Shetty

Made on a modest budget of INR160 million ($1.96 million), “Kantara” (or ‘Mystical Forest’) has been one of the biggest sleeper hits in the world this year. Its director-producer and star Rishab Shetty attributes its success to the film’s local flavor. Released in September, the Kannada language film has accumulated a worldwide box office gross of more than INR4 billion (around $49 million). The hyper-local story, exploring the theme of human-animal conflict, draws on Shetty’s own experiences, his memories and the traditions in his village home town he told film producer T. G. Thyagarajan at an in-conversation session in Goa. Theu were...
Variety

New Pavilion Format Welcomed by Film Bazaar Participants

With every passing edition, Film Bazaar leaves behind its origins as a project matching event and becomes more like a full-service market. The new stretch of waterfront pavilions resembles the Cannes Market and underlines the event’s stated aim of promoting India as a global content hub. The expanded and upgraded pavilion area this week houses the offices of Indian states, country specific showcases, private organizations and national film promotion agencies. Russia, currently shunned by several festivals and entertainment industry events in the West, is feeling at home in Goa. “It reminds one of Marche du Film at the Cannes Film Festival. This...
Variety

‘The Masked Singer’ Semi-Finals Reveals Identity of the Snowstorm: Here’s Who They Are

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read ahead if you have not watched the Season 8, episode 10, of “The Masked Singer,” “Battle of the Semi-Finals,” which aired Nov. 24 on Fox. Two episodes in one week? “The Masked Singer” returned on Thanksgiving night for its semi-finals (and what appeared to be another subtle jab at host Nick Cannon’s baby making skills, via a chyron suggesting he’s sitting at the kids’ table). The Thanksgiving-themed installment saw comedian Nikki Glaser unmasked as Snowstorm, leaving two finalists — Harp and Lambs — for next week’s finale. Glaser was unmasked after facing off with Harp and Lambs in...
Variety

The Best Black Friday Streaming Deals: Hulu, HBO Max, Prime Video and More

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission. Black Fridays of years past might have had avid shoppers waiting in line for hours or getting into department store brawls as they scoped out the best post-Thanksgiving deals. Now, some of the best deals can be found online and are usually available for at least slightly longer than 24 hours, which is something we can all feel thankful for as we fill up our virtual shopping carts. This year, streaming platforms in particular have been rolling out competitive Black Friday...
Variety

These Premium Soundbars Have Never Been Cheaper Thanks to These Black Friday Deals

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission. There’s a good chance that you’ve been spending more time than ever in front of your T.V. the last few months as straight-to-streamer movie releases become the norm (we’re prepping for “Barbarian” which hits HBO Max on Oct. 25). And thanks to Amazon’s second Prime Day, which runs from Oct.11 -12, there are dozens of home entertainment devices to choose from right now.  If you’re looking to enhance your home theater, you’ll want to check out the slew of deals going...
Variety

Jennifer Lopez Instagram Account Deletes All Posts, Other Social Channels Go Dark

Without explanation, social media accounts for Jennifer Lopez have turned black and her widely followed Instagram was completely erased. The Instagram account for the singer, actor and producer — which with 226 million followers is her most widely followed platform — as of late Tuesday showed that it had suddenly no posts, and the profile pic was replaced with a solid black image. J. Lo’s Twitter (45.5 million followers) and TikTok (15.4 million) accounts also replaced the profile pics with a black image, but on those platforms her previous posts had not been deleted. A rep for Lopez declined to comment. In the...
Variety

Michael Armand Hammer, Businessman and Armie Hammer’s Father, Dies at 67

Michael Armand Hammer, businessman and father of Armie Hammer, died Sunday after a lengthy battle with cancer. He was 67. Hammer’s death was confirmed to People and TMZ. Hammer was known for his involvement with Occidental Petroleum Corporation, the company of his late grandfather, oil tycoon Armand Hammer. He also oversaw the Hammer International Foundation, the Armand Hammer Foundation, Hammer Galleries and Hammer Productions. Prior to joining Occidental Petroleum in 1982, he worked in various roles at the investment banking firm Kidder, Peabody & Co. in New York. Born on Sept. 8, 1955, in Los Angeles, Calif., Hammer is the son...
NEW YORK STATE
Variety

Variety

91K+
Followers
64K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy