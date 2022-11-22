Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Things to Do in Maine This Weekend 11/19 and 11/20The Maine WriterMaine State
Where to get a steak in Brewer & Bangor, MaineStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
A Tasty Way You Can Help Provide Heating Oil for VeteransThe Maine WriterMaine State
Where to get an Italian sandwich in Old Town, Brewer, & Bangor, MaineStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
Things to Do This Weekend in Maine 11/12 and 11/13The Maine WriterMaine State
Related
Things to Do Friday, November 25th in Maine
Do you have a house full of relatives and are looking for something to do on Friday? Or maybe you are looking for something to get you into the holiday spirit. Well, no worries, because I've got you covered. There are several tree lightings on Friday, along with a few holiday craft fairs, and the kids can see Santa, as he will be making an appearance at some of the events. I will also be sending out my usual weekend things-to-do list, which will be jam-packed with holiday events to check out. Have a great weekend!
New Augusta, Maine, Asian Noodle Bowl Restaurant Set for Grand Opening
It's so fun to learn about how our local community is growing and the food industry is especially exciting because now that the pandemic is semi-gone, we can actually go out and enjoy food again!. Are you ready for another new restaurant in Augusta? Something that will satisfy for taste...
Bangor Festival of Lights Parade Saturday, December 3
The City of Bangor’s ‘Holiday’ Tree is up as of this morning. Now it is time for the annual Festival of Lights Parade. Something to be thankful for. Get Saturday, December 3rd on your calendar. Rotary Club of Bangor hosts the holiday parade, as in the past...
Augusta To Kickoff Holiday Season With Epic Fireworks Display
One of the great things about life in Central Maine is how our cities and towns organize some pretty amazing festivals and events. The 4th of July, beer fests, food truck festivals, summer concert series, and Halloween. Then, of course, there is the mother of all festivals, the kickoff to...
Bangor Holiday Tree Arrives Tuesday in West Market Square
The City of Bangor’s Holiday Tree is coming to West Market Square tomorrow, Tuesday the 22nd. For years and years, the tree becomes the focal point and the highlight of downtown Bangor. No doubt, nothing will change this year. And the selection of the tree every year is also...
1,000-Foot Holiday Train Covered in Mesmerizing LED Lights to Stop in Maine for First Time
‘Tis the season to be merry, gaze at beautiful lights, and give to others. The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train embodies all of these things with a 1,000-foot train covered in LED lights raising money, food, and awareness for local food banks across the nation and in Canada, too!. Canadian Pacific...
Augusta Police Looking For The Owners Of This Pup
According to the Augusta Police Department Facebook page, they are looking for the public's help in locating the owner of this adorable pup. We are looking to reunite our four legged friend with her family. Give us a call if you can know who the owners are. If you know...
Is It Against The Law To Let Your Car Warm Up In Maine?
Whether you love winter or you hate it, it should be pretty clear to everyone that winter is on the way. Within a few weeks, instead of getting those rain showers, we'll be getting snow showers. For most people, even the ones who love winter, there is no experience more...
Now You Can Relive ‘Barnaby’s’ Every Wednesday Night
Get ready to go back in time to The "Barnyard" again, starting this, and every Wednesday night!. The Bangor Grande Hotel & Conference Center, located at 357 Odlin Road in Bangor, is the former Ramada Inn, where for many years was the number one destination for night life here in the area.
gorhamtimes.com
News from Augusta: A New Legislative Session
As many of us gather together this week to enjoy good food and good company, I’m reminded of how much has changed over the past three years and how fortunate I am to be able to enjoy a meal, surrounded by my family. Personally, I have much to be grateful for this year, including the birth of a new grandchild, feeling comfortable traveling again and the good health of family and friends.
ems1.com
Northern Light Medical Transport & Emergency Care - Bangor, Maine
$EMT starts at $20, AEMT starts at $21 (with 0-2 years' experience) hourly. Are you tired of the bustle of a big city or the suburbs? Or the heat of the desert? Or dodging major hurricanes, tornado's & wildfires? Are you ready for a change of pace? Come Live and Work in Maine, aka VACATIONLAND!!! Four tranquil seasons in Northern New England waiting for you to discover, live and play.
Canadian Pacific Railway Holiday Train makes first trip to Maine on Wednesday
MAINE, USA — Christmas cheer made its way into Maine on Wednesday as the Canadian Pacific Railway’s Holiday Train visited towns across the state. The train stopped in Jackman, Brownville, and Hermon where it met hundreds of Mainers waiting to see the dazzling lights and performances. "Why I...
Old Epic Sports Building Will Be New Home Of Wabanaki Center
It's been a couple of months since Bangor's staple store, Epic Sports, closed its doors for good after 25 years of occupying space at 6 Central St. downtown. Upon its closing, many wondered what organization/business would occupy such a vast space on such a high-profile corner of the city. It...
wabi.tv
Maine Department of Public Safety urges caution when travelling this holiday
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The holiday season is upon us and with it many across the state will be travelling to see friends and family. But before you head out there are a few things to keep in mind. AAA projects that 2.5 million people across New England are expected...
Old Town To Light Kayak Tree & Host Festival Of Lights Parade
The City of Old Town will be hosting its 5th Annual Kayak Tree Lighting and Festival of Lights Parade at the end of the month. The Kayak Tree Lighting is a fairly new tradition in the Old Town area. Old Town's Director of Economic & Community Development, EJ Roach, says it all started a few years back...
‘Green Tea’ Restaurant To Operate Out Of Old Arby’s Once Renovated
This past June, we told you of the sale of the old Bangor Arby's building that has stood vacant at 57 Bangor Mall Blvd. since it closed in 2015. It had operated as a sandwich shop for 32 years, prior to that. Z&S REALTY ESTATE INC, based in Veazie, purchased...
Grab Your Snow Pants. Looks Like Tubing is Coming Back to Hermon Mountain.
The pandemic ruined everything for a minute. Well, maybe more than a minute, but slowly things are starting to come back around. I could go on and on, but we all lived it. There's no new and exciting way to describe how we all sat around bored for two years because everything was all mucked up because of Covid. This year, it looks like the good old fashioned flu will be the ruiner. Oh well.
A Surprising Town in Maine Identified as Having the Best Beer Scene in America
The beer scene in Maine is no longer a secret, with visitors associating Vacationland with beer as much as they do lobster and moose. But as with any popular attraction where that people will travel for, different cities and towns in Maine have been working hard to become the beer capital of the Pine Tree state. So while Portland has carried the mantle as a beer lovers destination, there's another small town in Maine that is getting a lot of recognition.
Brewer High School Annual Turkey Trot Sunday
The 41st annual event benefits the Sophomore class of Brewer High School. The event is this Sunday the 20th and it begins at 1 p.m. Registration takes place at Brewer High School in the cafeteria at 11 a.m. The three-mile course begins on Dirigo Drive, turns near the Ciancette Building,...
185-Year-Old Home Now Brand New and For Sale in Bangor
It is pretty amazing how many homes there are in the Bangor area that are old. Very old. Like a hundred and fifty years old, or close to it. Here is an example of a house that has been standing where it is today since 1837. That was 185 years ago.
Z107.3
Brewer, ME
6K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Z107.3 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0