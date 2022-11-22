ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bangor, ME

Things to Do Friday, November 25th in Maine

Do you have a house full of relatives and are looking for something to do on Friday? Or maybe you are looking for something to get you into the holiday spirit. Well, no worries, because I've got you covered. There are several tree lightings on Friday, along with a few holiday craft fairs, and the kids can see Santa, as he will be making an appearance at some of the events. I will also be sending out my usual weekend things-to-do list, which will be jam-packed with holiday events to check out. Have a great weekend!
Bangor Festival of Lights Parade Saturday, December 3

The City of Bangor’s ‘Holiday’ Tree is up as of this morning. Now it is time for the annual Festival of Lights Parade. Something to be thankful for. Get Saturday, December 3rd on your calendar. Rotary Club of Bangor hosts the holiday parade, as in the past...
Augusta To Kickoff Holiday Season With Epic Fireworks Display

One of the great things about life in Central Maine is how our cities and towns organize some pretty amazing festivals and events. The 4th of July, beer fests, food truck festivals, summer concert series, and Halloween. Then, of course, there is the mother of all festivals, the kickoff to...
Bangor Holiday Tree Arrives Tuesday in West Market Square

The City of Bangor’s Holiday Tree is coming to West Market Square tomorrow, Tuesday the 22nd. For years and years, the tree becomes the focal point and the highlight of downtown Bangor. No doubt, nothing will change this year. And the selection of the tree every year is also...
Augusta Police Looking For The Owners Of This Pup

According to the Augusta Police Department Facebook page, they are looking for the public's help in locating the owner of this adorable pup. We are looking to reunite our four legged friend with her family. Give us a call if you can know who the owners are. If you know...
Is It Against The Law To Let Your Car Warm Up In Maine?

Whether you love winter or you hate it, it should be pretty clear to everyone that winter is on the way. Within a few weeks, instead of getting those rain showers, we'll be getting snow showers. For most people, even the ones who love winter, there is no experience more...
Now You Can Relive ‘Barnaby’s’ Every Wednesday Night

Get ready to go back in time to The "Barnyard" again, starting this, and every Wednesday night!. The Bangor Grande Hotel & Conference Center, located at 357 Odlin Road in Bangor, is the former Ramada Inn, where for many years was the number one destination for night life here in the area.
News from Augusta: A New Legislative Session

As many of us gather together this week to enjoy good food and good company, I’m reminded of how much has changed over the past three years and how fortunate I am to be able to enjoy a meal, surrounded by my family. Personally, I have much to be grateful for this year, including the birth of a new grandchild, feeling comfortable traveling again and the good health of family and friends.
Northern Light Medical Transport & Emergency Care - Bangor, Maine

$EMT starts at $20, AEMT starts at $21 (with 0-2 years' experience) hourly. Are you tired of the bustle of a big city or the suburbs? Or the heat of the desert? Or dodging major hurricanes, tornado's & wildfires? Are you ready for a change of pace? Come Live and Work in Maine, aka VACATIONLAND!!! Four tranquil seasons in Northern New England waiting for you to discover, live and play.
Old Epic Sports Building Will Be New Home Of Wabanaki Center

It's been a couple of months since Bangor's staple store, Epic Sports, closed its doors for good after 25 years of occupying space at 6 Central St. downtown. Upon its closing, many wondered what organization/business would occupy such a vast space on such a high-profile corner of the city. It...
Old Town To Light Kayak Tree & Host Festival Of Lights Parade

The City of Old Town will be hosting its 5th Annual Kayak Tree Lighting and Festival of Lights Parade at the end of the month. The Kayak Tree Lighting is a fairly new tradition in the Old Town area. Old Town's Director of Economic & Community Development, EJ Roach, says it all started a few years back...
Grab Your Snow Pants. Looks Like Tubing is Coming Back to Hermon Mountain.

The pandemic ruined everything for a minute. Well, maybe more than a minute, but slowly things are starting to come back around. I could go on and on, but we all lived it. There's no new and exciting way to describe how we all sat around bored for two years because everything was all mucked up because of Covid. This year, it looks like the good old fashioned flu will be the ruiner. Oh well.
A Surprising Town in Maine Identified as Having the Best Beer Scene in America

The beer scene in Maine is no longer a secret, with visitors associating Vacationland with beer as much as they do lobster and moose. But as with any popular attraction where that people will travel for, different cities and towns in Maine have been working hard to become the beer capital of the Pine Tree state. So while Portland has carried the mantle as a beer lovers destination, there's another small town in Maine that is getting a lot of recognition.
Brewer High School Annual Turkey Trot Sunday

The 41st annual event benefits the Sophomore class of Brewer High School. The event is this Sunday the 20th and it begins at 1 p.m. Registration takes place at Brewer High School in the cafeteria at 11 a.m. The three-mile course begins on Dirigo Drive, turns near the Ciancette Building,...
