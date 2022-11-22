ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Point city leaders want public input as they share plan for future

By Caroline Bowyer
 3 days ago

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — High Point leaders want to hear from you about how you want to see the city grow in the next 20 years.

They’re putting together the city’s first modern-day comprehensive plan.

City council members met Monday night to discuss the next steps. This plan will impact all aspects of development. That includes housing, roads, water and more. It will bring all departments together to form a vision for High Point, and city leaders need your help to get it done.

“It’s coming together as a community…where do we want to go in the future? listening to what they have to say and then putting the tools in place to get to where the community wants to be,” said Heidi Galanti with High Point’s Planning and Development Department.

It’s called the 2045 Comprehensive Plan: Our City, Our Future, Our Next 20. It will serve as a growth guide.

“Where do we want to grow? How do we want to grow…once those are decided, then we’ll need to have the infrastructure in place to grow the way we want to grow,” Galanti said.

This will replace the city’s current land use plan, which is more than 20 years old.

The first step was finding a consultant. On Monday, city council members approved a $350,000 contract to a consultant planning firm called czb, LLC. The firm will work with city staff and a steering committee made up of business owners and community members to create the growth plan.

“They will be assisting us being an outside voice, helping us with public education, helping us with public engagement throughout the process,” Galanti said.

Now, city leaders need your help. They’re looking for applicants of all races, ages and backgrounds to be part of the committee. Members will meet over a 14-month period starting in February.

“The more people that we have from different aspects of the community then we’ll be creating a community that is for all,” Galanti said.

City leaders are happy with High Point’s growth in the past few months. They want to keep that momentum going and plan for the next 20 years.

“I think we’re on a good trajectory with what we’re doing here downtown,” Galanti said. “I think we want to keep that going…again, it’s really the community’s choice.”

Applications for the steering committee are due by Jan. 6.

So far, the city has gotten eight. They’re looking for about 16 to 22 people to be a part of it. You can find that application here.

