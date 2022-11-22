ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

WSYX ABC6

Ohio State wins annual Blood Battle against Michigan

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State has already picked up one win heading into The Game. Ohio State defeated the University of Michigan in the 41st annual Blood Battle. Ohio State collected 1,630 pints of blood while Michigan collected 1,553. Both schools surpassed their goal of collecting 1,500 pints...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus Division of Police gears up for The Game

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police is getting geared up for The Game. A video shared on social media shows how the division is getting ready for Saturday's high-stakes matchup inside The Shoe. The video shows officers crossing out Ms on cruisers with red Xs, CPD's...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Ohio State captain Tommy Eichenberg named a finalist for Lott IMPACT Trophy

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State linebacker Tommy Eichenberg has been selected as one of four finalists for the Lott IMPACT Trophy. The award is presented annually to the college football defensive player who best exemplifies the acronym for: Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community, and Tenacity. The university of the winner will receive $25,000 for the school’s general scholarship fund with each of the other three finalists getting $5,000 for their school.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Zed Key scores 19, Ohio State routs Cincinnati 81-53 in Maui

LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — Zed Key scored 19 points and Brice Sensabaugh and Bruce Thornton had 17 apiece for Ohio State, which raced past in-state rival Cincinnati 81-53 Tuesday in the loser's bracket at the Maui Invitational. Justice Sueing added 11 for the Buckeyes (4-1), who improved to 9-4...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Governors Mike DeWine, Gretchen Whitmer place friendly wager on The Game

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer have once again placed a friendly wager on Saturday's high-stakes matchup between the Buckeyes and Wolverines. Both teams are unbeaten heading into The Game and a trip to the Big Ten Championship Game and likely the...
OHIO STATE
WSYX ABC6

Get to know the Voice of the Shoe, Bob Kennedy

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Now in its 100th year, Ohio Stadium is a place where traditions thrive on game day. Script Ohio, Skull Session, Carmen—they’re all ingrained in fans’ experience. They may not have noticed it, but so is a voice. The public address announcer, ‘The...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

The Football Fever: Jim Tressel previews 118th edition of The Game

Jim Tressel coached in ten editions of The Game and his 9-1 record against the Team Up North certainly endeared him to Buckeye Nation. Tressel returned to Columbus Tuesday night acting as guest speaker at the 7th annual John Hicks event to raise money to support the 200+ families that stay at Unverferth House each year.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

COTA cheering on Ohio State with 'Beat Xichigan' message

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — All this week, COTA will be showing their Ohio State team spirit with a special message. More than 300 buses are now carrying a "Beat Xichigan" message leading up to The Game on Saturday. COTA has six transit lines that will serve Ohio State's campus...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Man killed in west Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man is dead following a shooting on the west side Thursday evening. The shooting happened along South Roy Avenue just before 5 p.m., officers said. Police were called to the area after receiving a report about a shooting. A man was pronounced dead inside...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Community answers call, donations pour in to USO Ohio at Columbus airport

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Community members answered the call Wednesday, bringing snacks by the cartload to USO Ohio at John Glenn Columbus International Airport. The Jake Brewer Lounge, located outside security near Concourse C, serves traveling military members and their families traveling. With travel expected to be up this...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Measles cases in Columbus rise to 24, all unvaccinated

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Measles cases in Columbus rose to 24 on Wednesday, with 11 hospitalizations. All of the cases are in children who are unvaccinated. No deaths have been reported. Eleven daycare and school locations have had confirmed cases in the Columbus area. Unvaccinated is defined as children...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Flying out of Columbus today? 'Arrive early,' expert says

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The crowds arrived early Wednesday morning at John Glenn International Airport in Columbus. And that's exactly what TSA Federal Security Ohio Director Don Barker recommends to anyone flying during the holiday weekend. "No. 1 tip is arrive early," Barker said. "This is one of the...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

US ties England 0-0, needs win over Iran to advance in World Cup

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The United States Men's National Team had plenty of scoring opportunities but could not find the back of the net in a scoreless draw with England in group play in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. With the draw, the United States has two points and...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Driver dead in south Franklin County crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person is dead following a car crash in south Franklin County Wednesday night. The crash happened on London Lancaster Road, southeast of Saltzgaber Road in Groveport just after 8:20 p.m. According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, a 2013 Ford Escape was seen traveling...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH

