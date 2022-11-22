COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State linebacker Tommy Eichenberg has been selected as one of four finalists for the Lott IMPACT Trophy. The award is presented annually to the college football defensive player who best exemplifies the acronym for: Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community, and Tenacity. The university of the winner will receive $25,000 for the school’s general scholarship fund with each of the other three finalists getting $5,000 for their school.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO