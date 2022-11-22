Read full article on original website
WSYX ABC6
The Game: Ohio State unveils hype video for rivalry matchup against "That Team Up North"
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The second-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes are back at The Shoe on Saturday hosting "That Team Up North," ranked third in the country. Ohio State unveiled its hype trailer for the game, titled ch. XII the gaXe. "Welcome to the biggest stage in all of college...
WSYX ABC6
OSU-Michigan: Here's how to trash talk your friends from up north
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Hanging with some Michigan friends or relatives this holiday weekend? We've got a cheat sheet for you if you're looking to start some trouble:. + Ohio State has won eight of the last nine meetings in the series, and 15 of the last 17. +...
WSYX ABC6
Ohio State wins annual Blood Battle against Michigan
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State has already picked up one win heading into The Game. Ohio State defeated the University of Michigan in the 41st annual Blood Battle. Ohio State collected 1,630 pints of blood while Michigan collected 1,553. Both schools surpassed their goal of collecting 1,500 pints...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Division of Police gears up for The Game
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police is getting geared up for The Game. A video shared on social media shows how the division is getting ready for Saturday's high-stakes matchup inside The Shoe. The video shows officers crossing out Ms on cruisers with red Xs, CPD's...
WSYX ABC6
Ohio State captain Tommy Eichenberg named a finalist for Lott IMPACT Trophy
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State linebacker Tommy Eichenberg has been selected as one of four finalists for the Lott IMPACT Trophy. The award is presented annually to the college football defensive player who best exemplifies the acronym for: Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community, and Tenacity. The university of the winner will receive $25,000 for the school’s general scholarship fund with each of the other three finalists getting $5,000 for their school.
WSYX ABC6
Ohio State stays at No. 2 in College Football Playoff Rankings heading into The Game
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio State Buckeyes are ranked No. 2 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, setting the stage for Saturday's high-stakes matchup with No. 3 Michigan at The Shoe. The Buckeyes have held the No. 2 spot in the rankings since they were first announced...
WSYX ABC6
Zed Key scores 19, Ohio State routs Cincinnati 81-53 in Maui
LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — Zed Key scored 19 points and Brice Sensabaugh and Bruce Thornton had 17 apiece for Ohio State, which raced past in-state rival Cincinnati 81-53 Tuesday in the loser's bracket at the Maui Invitational. Justice Sueing added 11 for the Buckeyes (4-1), who improved to 9-4...
WSYX ABC6
Governors Mike DeWine, Gretchen Whitmer place friendly wager on The Game
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer have once again placed a friendly wager on Saturday's high-stakes matchup between the Buckeyes and Wolverines. Both teams are unbeaten heading into The Game and a trip to the Big Ten Championship Game and likely the...
WSYX ABC6
Get to know the Voice of the Shoe, Bob Kennedy
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Now in its 100th year, Ohio Stadium is a place where traditions thrive on game day. Script Ohio, Skull Session, Carmen—they’re all ingrained in fans’ experience. They may not have noticed it, but so is a voice. The public address announcer, ‘The...
WSYX ABC6
Michigan St. hockey player accuses OSU player of using racial slurs, AD meeting with team
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State Athletic Director Gene Smith said he has met with the school's men's hockey team and will meet with them again after a player was accused of using racial slurs during a game against Michigan State. Michigan State senior forward Jagger Joshua said on...
WSYX ABC6
The Football Fever: Jim Tressel previews 118th edition of The Game
Jim Tressel coached in ten editions of The Game and his 9-1 record against the Team Up North certainly endeared him to Buckeye Nation. Tressel returned to Columbus Tuesday night acting as guest speaker at the 7th annual John Hicks event to raise money to support the 200+ families that stay at Unverferth House each year.
WSYX ABC6
COTA cheering on Ohio State with 'Beat Xichigan' message
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — All this week, COTA will be showing their Ohio State team spirit with a special message. More than 300 buses are now carrying a "Beat Xichigan" message leading up to The Game on Saturday. COTA has six transit lines that will serve Ohio State's campus...
WSYX ABC6
WATCH: Before flight home for the holiday, OSU student plays piano at airport
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An ABC 6 crew spent the morning at the airport and a concert recital broke out!. Photographers Edwin Wilson and Cory Davis were gathering video of the long lines at John Glenn International Airport when they stumbled across William Harkins playing the piano near the ticketing counter.
WSYX ABC6
Man killed in west Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man is dead following a shooting on the west side Thursday evening. The shooting happened along South Roy Avenue just before 5 p.m., officers said. Police were called to the area after receiving a report about a shooting. A man was pronounced dead inside...
WSYX ABC6
Community answers call, donations pour in to USO Ohio at Columbus airport
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Community members answered the call Wednesday, bringing snacks by the cartload to USO Ohio at John Glenn Columbus International Airport. The Jake Brewer Lounge, located outside security near Concourse C, serves traveling military members and their families traveling. With travel expected to be up this...
WSYX ABC6
Measles cases in Columbus rise to 24, all unvaccinated
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Measles cases in Columbus rose to 24 on Wednesday, with 11 hospitalizations. All of the cases are in children who are unvaccinated. No deaths have been reported. Eleven daycare and school locations have had confirmed cases in the Columbus area. Unvaccinated is defined as children...
WSYX ABC6
'We're recruiting everyday,' Construction companies need employees for Intel and beyond
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — “This is an iconic project and people want to work on it,” Christine Nocar said. Nocar is the Senior Project Manager for the Gilbane Building Company, which is doing the earthwork for Intel’s $20 billion semiconductor facility in Licking County. The project...
WSYX ABC6
Flying out of Columbus today? 'Arrive early,' expert says
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The crowds arrived early Wednesday morning at John Glenn International Airport in Columbus. And that's exactly what TSA Federal Security Ohio Director Don Barker recommends to anyone flying during the holiday weekend. "No. 1 tip is arrive early," Barker said. "This is one of the...
WSYX ABC6
US ties England 0-0, needs win over Iran to advance in World Cup
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The United States Men's National Team had plenty of scoring opportunities but could not find the back of the net in a scoreless draw with England in group play in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. With the draw, the United States has two points and...
WSYX ABC6
Driver dead in south Franklin County crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person is dead following a car crash in south Franklin County Wednesday night. The crash happened on London Lancaster Road, southeast of Saltzgaber Road in Groveport just after 8:20 p.m. According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, a 2013 Ford Escape was seen traveling...
