Click10.com
Police ID driver killed after crashing car into Miami Springs canal
MIAMI SPRINGS, Fla. – On Friday, Miami-Dade police identified the driver who died after his car plunged into a Miami Springs canal on Thanksgiving Day. Police said 57-year-old Gerald Hradelowitz was behind the wheel when his car crashed into the canal, located off South Melrose Drive, Thursday morning. Authorities...
Click10.com
Driver strikes light pole, 2 people, according to fire rescue
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, Fla. – A car crash in Northwest Miami-Dade has sent three people to the hospital. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene along Northwest 27th Avenue late Thanksgiving afternoon after a driver reportedly struck a light pole. Initial reports are that the driver also struck two people who needed to be transported.
Click10.com
Injury crash creates major backup on I-95 in Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A crash in the Express lanes of Interstate 95 in Miami-Dade County snarled traffic at around noon Friday. According to Florida Highway Patrol incident data, the crash, which happened in the northbound Express lanes near Northwest 95th Street, involved injuries, though it’s not clear how many people were hurt or how many vehicles were involved.
Click10.com
Man found dead in southwest Miami-Dade canal
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Officials pulled a body from a canal in the Kendale Lakes area of southwest Miami-Dade Friday afternoon, according to police. Police responded to the 13000 block of Southwest 51st Street after the man was found lying face down in the canal behind his home, Detective Luis Sierra, a Miami-Dade Police Department spokesperson, said.
Click10.com
Man dead after car plunges into Miami Springs canal, but when?
MIAMI SPRINGS, Fla. – One person is dead after authorities found a car submerged in a Miami Springs canal Thursday morning, according to police. Authorities responded just after 9:15 a.m. near the intersection of South Melrose Drive and Osage Drive, officials said. Several units responded, including a dive team,...
Click10.com
Landscaper fatally electrocuted in northwest Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was fatally electrocuted Thursday afternoon in the Golden Glades area of northwest Miami-Dade, officials said. Neighbors on Northwest 140th Terrace told Local 10 News the victim was a landscaper who was working on a tree and hit a power line. First responders from...
Click10.com
Family still seeking justice after police identifies body of missing Fort Lauderdale woman
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Police confirmed Tuesday that that the search for a missing Broward County woman had come to a tragic end. Authorities said a body found in a wooded area of Miami-Dade County was that of 39-year-old Mimose Dulcio, who mysteriously disappeared from her home a week earlier.
Click10.com
Video shows crash killing 8-year-old boy walking home from school in Broward
HIALEAH, Fla. – Shantoy Speid said her eight-year-old son, Rushawn Daley, was walking home from school in Broward County, but he never made it. Video shows when a driver struck him shortly before 3 p.m., on Nov. 16., near the intersection of Northwest 19 Street and 23 Avenue in Fort Lauderdale.
Click10.com
Police looking for tractor-trailer driver who hit, critically injured man in wheelchair
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are looking for a tractor-trailer driver they say hit and critically injured a man in a wheelchair and left the scene Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened just after 2 p.m. at Northwest 7th Avenue and 103rd Street in the Pinewood area, just west...
Click10.com
Driver strikes man standing outside disabled vehicle in Pembroke Pines
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Police in Pembroke Pines are investigating after a driver injured a man after crashing into his car on Monday night. The incident happened along Pembroke Road just west of University Drive as a man who was outside out his disabled car was hit by a passing driver who police said was likely speeding.
Click10.com
Margate police search for missing, endangered teen
MARGATE, Fla. – Margate police searched for a missing, endangered teenage girl who was last seen early Friday morning. Police said Serenity Anivin was last seen leaving her home at 1105 E. River Drive just after 1:45 a.m. Anivin is Black and was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt...
Click10.com
No bond for Broward man accused of killing wife
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A Broward County man appeared in court Thursday to face a second-degree murder charge in the death of his estranged wife. Jose Pacheco, 36, is accused of killing his wife, Mimose Dulcio, 39, and leaving her body in a wooded area in Miami-Dade County. Authorities...
Click10.com
Police: $5K reward offered for information after man killed in Homestead
HOMESTEAD, Fla. – A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in connection with a man that was killed in Homestead on Saturday morning. According to Miami-Dade Police Homicide Detective P. Klimick, the incident happened around 7:00 a.m. near the 450...
Click10.com
Body found in Miami-Dade confirmed to be missing Fort Lauderdale woman
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Officials have identified a body found last week as that of missing City of Fort Lauderdale employee Mimose Dulcio. Her remains were discovered in a wooded area in northwest Miami-Dade County last Wednesday. Investigators believe she was killed by her estranged husband Jose Pacheco. Dulcio’s...
Click10.com
Woman accuses Miami-Dade neighbor of hitting her while stealing purse at gunpoint
SOUTH MIAMI HEIGHTS, Fla. – After appearing in Miami-Dade County court, Cavett Jean remained at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center held without bond on Tuesday. A woman told police officers that right after she exited the stairs of her apartment building in Miami-Dade’s South Miami Heights neighborhood she ran into Jean, who demanded she hand over her purse.
Click10.com
Neighbors keeping watch after man tried breaking into elderly woman’s Miami Shores home
MIAMI SHORES, Fla. – A frightening crime was caught on camera in Miami Shores. An elderly homeowner woke up to find someone trying to pry their way into her home. Thankfully, the attempt failed, but the hunt is on for this suspect. The 85-year-old woman asked for her identity...
Click10.com
Police: Man shoots at Miami-Dade landlord with spear gun
OPA-LOCKA, Fla. – A man appeared in Miami-Dade court on Tuesday after his landlord accused him of shooting at him with a spear gun in Opa-locka. The landlord suffered injuries to the shin, knee, and hand during an exchange with Joel Cruz, according to the Opa-locka Police Department. Police...
Click10.com
Police investigating after 2 shot in Hollywood
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Police are investigating a double shooting that happened on Tuesday morning in Hollywood. Hollywood police spokesperson Deanna Bettineschi said officers responded to reports of a shooting near the 6600 block of McKinley Street at around 11:45 a.m. According to Bettineschi, when officers arrived, they found one...
Click10.com
Authorities respond to suspected migrant landing in Surfside
SURFSIDE, Fla. – A suspected migrant landing received the attention of Border Patrol on Tuesday night. Sources tell Local 10 News that approximately 10 migrants came ashore in Surfside. Local 10 News’ cameras spotted authorities at the scene off Collins Avenue and 87th Street inspecting a boat. Authorities...
Click10.com
Caught on camera: Police seek man after burglary attempt in Miami Shores
MIAMI SHORES, Fla. – The Miami Shores Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a burglar that was caught on camera trying to enter a home early Wednesday morning. The burglary attempt happened around 12:10 a.m. at a home located near the 900 Block of...
