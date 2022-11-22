ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dania Beach, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Click10.com

Police ID driver killed after crashing car into Miami Springs canal

MIAMI SPRINGS, Fla. – On Friday, Miami-Dade police identified the driver who died after his car plunged into a Miami Springs canal on Thanksgiving Day. Police said 57-year-old Gerald Hradelowitz was behind the wheel when his car crashed into the canal, located off South Melrose Drive, Thursday morning. Authorities...
MIAMI SPRINGS, FL
Click10.com

Driver strikes light pole, 2 people, according to fire rescue

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, Fla. – A car crash in Northwest Miami-Dade has sent three people to the hospital. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene along Northwest 27th Avenue late Thanksgiving afternoon after a driver reportedly struck a light pole. Initial reports are that the driver also struck two people who needed to be transported.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Injury crash creates major backup on I-95 in Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A crash in the Express lanes of Interstate 95 in Miami-Dade County snarled traffic at around noon Friday. According to Florida Highway Patrol incident data, the crash, which happened in the northbound Express lanes near Northwest 95th Street, involved injuries, though it’s not clear how many people were hurt or how many vehicles were involved.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Man found dead in southwest Miami-Dade canal

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Officials pulled a body from a canal in the Kendale Lakes area of southwest Miami-Dade Friday afternoon, according to police. Police responded to the 13000 block of Southwest 51st Street after the man was found lying face down in the canal behind his home, Detective Luis Sierra, a Miami-Dade Police Department spokesperson, said.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Man dead after car plunges into Miami Springs canal, but when?

MIAMI SPRINGS, Fla. – One person is dead after authorities found a car submerged in a Miami Springs canal Thursday morning, according to police. Authorities responded just after 9:15 a.m. near the intersection of South Melrose Drive and Osage Drive, officials said. Several units responded, including a dive team,...
MIAMI SPRINGS, FL
Click10.com

Landscaper fatally electrocuted in northwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was fatally electrocuted Thursday afternoon in the Golden Glades area of northwest Miami-Dade, officials said. Neighbors on Northwest 140th Terrace told Local 10 News the victim was a landscaper who was working on a tree and hit a power line. First responders from...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Driver strikes man standing outside disabled vehicle in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Police in Pembroke Pines are investigating after a driver injured a man after crashing into his car on Monday night. The incident happened along Pembroke Road just west of University Drive as a man who was outside out his disabled car was hit by a passing driver who police said was likely speeding.
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
Click10.com

Margate police search for missing, endangered teen

MARGATE, Fla. – Margate police searched for a missing, endangered teenage girl who was last seen early Friday morning. Police said Serenity Anivin was last seen leaving her home at 1105 E. River Drive just after 1:45 a.m. Anivin is Black and was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt...
MARGATE, FL
Click10.com

No bond for Broward man accused of killing wife

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A Broward County man appeared in court Thursday to face a second-degree murder charge in the death of his estranged wife. Jose Pacheco, 36, is accused of killing his wife, Mimose Dulcio, 39, and leaving her body in a wooded area in Miami-Dade County. Authorities...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Body found in Miami-Dade confirmed to be missing Fort Lauderdale woman

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Officials have identified a body found last week as that of missing City of Fort Lauderdale employee Mimose Dulcio. Her remains were discovered in a wooded area in northwest Miami-Dade County last Wednesday. Investigators believe she was killed by her estranged husband Jose Pacheco. Dulcio’s...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

Woman accuses Miami-Dade neighbor of hitting her while stealing purse at gunpoint

SOUTH MIAMI HEIGHTS, Fla. – After appearing in Miami-Dade County court, Cavett Jean remained at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center held without bond on Tuesday. A woman told police officers that right after she exited the stairs of her apartment building in Miami-Dade’s South Miami Heights neighborhood she ran into Jean, who demanded she hand over her purse.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Police: Man shoots at Miami-Dade landlord with spear gun

OPA-LOCKA, Fla. – A man appeared in Miami-Dade court on Tuesday after his landlord accused him of shooting at him with a spear gun in Opa-locka. The landlord suffered injuries to the shin, knee, and hand during an exchange with Joel Cruz, according to the Opa-locka Police Department. Police...
OPA-LOCKA, FL
Click10.com

Police investigating after 2 shot in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Police are investigating a double shooting that happened on Tuesday morning in Hollywood. Hollywood police spokesperson Deanna Bettineschi said officers responded to reports of a shooting near the 6600 block of McKinley Street at around 11:45 a.m. According to Bettineschi, when officers arrived, they found one...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
Click10.com

Authorities respond to suspected migrant landing in Surfside

SURFSIDE, Fla. – A suspected migrant landing received the attention of Border Patrol on Tuesday night. Sources tell Local 10 News that approximately 10 migrants came ashore in Surfside. Local 10 News’ cameras spotted authorities at the scene off Collins Avenue and 87th Street inspecting a boat. Authorities...
SURFSIDE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy