Topeka, KS

1011now.com

Authorities conduct search, tow away car from missing Omaha woman’s home

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - UPDATE: Douglas County sheriff’s office confirms they are searching the landfill potentially connected to Cari Allen’s case. Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies were at the home of a missing Omaha woman on Wednesday morning, wrapping up their search just before noon. It’s Day 4...
OMAHA, NE
WIBW

Riley County police report missing teen found

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A teen reported missing Thursday morning in Manhattan has been located, authorities said. Riley County Police Department officials said early Thursday afternoon that Jaslynn Baumann, 14, had been located and was safe. Earlier on Thursday, Riley County police asked the public’s help in locating the missing...
MANHATTAN, KS
KMBC.com

Man killed in early Thanksgiving shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating a homicide from early Thanksgiving morning. Officers say they heard reports of a shooting in the area of 84th Street and Olive Street a little after 2 a.m. When police arrived, they found a man shot to death in front of a house.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Little Apple Post

Two injured in crash that closed Seth Child Road overnight

MANHATTAN - Around 11:30 pm Thursday, November 24th, officers from the Riley County Police Department responded to the report of an injury crash near the intersection of Seth Child Road and Anderson Avenue. Upon arrival officers found a 2007 Mitsubishi Eclipse, driven by 25-year-old, Jose Orona, of Manhattan, was involved...
MANHATTAN, KS
Little Apple Post

UPDATE: Missing 14-year-old located safe

UPDATE: According to Riley County Police Department, missing 14-year-old Jaslynn was located safe around 12:15pm on Thursday, November 24th. *Photos have been removed since she's been located. . . . The Riley County Police Department is searching for missing 14-year-old, Jaslynn, who was last seen around 10pm on Wednesday, November...
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

TPD assist Nebraska law enforcement in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department aided a Nebraska sheriff’s office on Monday in Southwest Topeka. The TPD announced that it helped the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office of Nebraska in the 2100 block of SW Meadow Lane. This is related to an ongoing investigation from the Nebraska sheriff’s office’s jurisdiction and no threat is […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

3 arrested after narcotics search warrant served in west-central Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were arrested after a narcotics search warrant was served in west-central Topeka. The Topeka Police Department says several units were called to the scene at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, in the 2100 block of SW Willow Ave. as they served a search warrant related to an ongoing investigation.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Leavenworth man will not be charged for fatally shooting person breaking into his vehicle

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (KCTV) - A man will not be charged after fatally shooting an individual who broke into his vehicle and then tried to break into his home on Sept. 22. Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson said that, “In a homicide case like this, one is to consider different levels of murder or manslaughter that might relate to the crime. The other factor to consider is self-defense.” The county attorney then laid out the state statutes regarding self defense of a person and defense of a dwelling, place of work or vehicle with no duty to retreat.
LEAVENWORTH, KS
WIBW

Douglas Co. Sheriff pardons turkey from criminal damage charges

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - One turkey in Douglas County has been pardoned from a fowl situation. In the spirit of Thanksgiving, Douglas County Sheriff Jay Armbrister said on Wednesday, Nov. 23, that he pardoned one local turkey from criminal damage charges racked up earlier in the month. Sheriff Armbrister indicated...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Oklahoma woman arrested in Jackson County on drug charges

JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A traffic stop in Jackson County Monday afternoon led to the arrest of an Oklahoma woman after drugs were discovered in her vehicle. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 4:30 p.m. on November 21, a Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputy pulled over a 2016 Chevy Impala near 330th Road on U.S. Highway 75 for a traffic infraction.
JACKSON COUNTY, KS

