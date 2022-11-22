Read full article on original website
1011now.com
Authorities conduct search, tow away car from missing Omaha woman’s home
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - UPDATE: Douglas County sheriff’s office confirms they are searching the landfill potentially connected to Cari Allen’s case. Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies were at the home of a missing Omaha woman on Wednesday morning, wrapping up their search just before noon. It’s Day 4...
WIBW
Riley County police report missing teen found
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A teen reported missing Thursday morning in Manhattan has been located, authorities said. Riley County Police Department officials said early Thursday afternoon that Jaslynn Baumann, 14, had been located and was safe. Earlier on Thursday, Riley County police asked the public’s help in locating the missing...
Driver seriously injured following crash on I-435 ramp in Kansas City
The crash was reported just after 5 p.m. at the entrance ramp to southbound Interstate 435 and E. 63rd Street.
Man found dead near 56th and Swope Parkway in Kansas City
Kansas City police are investigating a homicide Wednesday after finding a man dead near Swope Parkway.
Kansas City brothers face charges in double homicide near 28th, Prospect
Jackson County prosecutors on Wednesday charged 20-year-old Marques Derrick Smith Jr. and 18-year-old Marquan D. Smith with two first-degree murder charges, three armed criminal action charges and an unlawful use of a weapon.
Person arrested following deer poaching investigation in Miami County
Last week Kansas Game Wardens received an Operation Game Thief tip of potential ongoing deer poaching in Miami County, Kansas.
Pursuit in southwest Lawrence leads to arrest in the woods
A 34-year-old man is in custody after a chase in southwestern Lawrence Wednesday morning.
Neighbors speak out about missing Omaha woman Cari Allen
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding 43-year-old Cari Allen who hasn't been seen since Saturday night at 11:00.
Kansas City, Kansas, police investigate shooting on I-635
Kansas City, Kansas police investigate a shooting on Interstate 635 near Kansas Avenue that damaged a car and sent one person to a hospital.
Body recovered from Wyandotte County Lake, sheriff’s office investigating
An investigation is currently underway after a body was recovered from Wyandotte County Lake Tuesday afternoon in Kansas City, Kansas.
KMBC.com
Man killed in early Thanksgiving shooting
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating a homicide from early Thanksgiving morning. Officers say they heard reports of a shooting in the area of 84th Street and Olive Street a little after 2 a.m. When police arrived, they found a man shot to death in front of a house.
WIBW
Game Wardens make arrest after trophy-level whitetail deer poached in Kansas
MIAMI CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Game Wardens in Kansas arrested one person after they allegedly poached multiple whitetail deer, two of which met the trophy classification. Kansas Department of Wildlife Game Wardens say that during the week of Nov. 14, officials received a tip that warned of an ongoing deer poaching incident in Miami County.
Two injured in crash that closed Seth Child Road overnight
MANHATTAN - Around 11:30 pm Thursday, November 24th, officers from the Riley County Police Department responded to the report of an injury crash near the intersection of Seth Child Road and Anderson Avenue. Upon arrival officers found a 2007 Mitsubishi Eclipse, driven by 25-year-old, Jose Orona, of Manhattan, was involved...
UPDATE: Missing 14-year-old located safe
UPDATE: According to Riley County Police Department, missing 14-year-old Jaslynn was located safe around 12:15pm on Thursday, November 24th. *Photos have been removed since she's been located. . . . The Riley County Police Department is searching for missing 14-year-old, Jaslynn, who was last seen around 10pm on Wednesday, November...
TPD assist Nebraska law enforcement in Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department aided a Nebraska sheriff’s office on Monday in Southwest Topeka. The TPD announced that it helped the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office of Nebraska in the 2100 block of SW Meadow Lane. This is related to an ongoing investigation from the Nebraska sheriff’s office’s jurisdiction and no threat is […]
WIBW
3 arrested after narcotics search warrant served in west-central Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were arrested after a narcotics search warrant was served in west-central Topeka. The Topeka Police Department says several units were called to the scene at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, in the 2100 block of SW Willow Ave. as they served a search warrant related to an ongoing investigation.
WIBW
Leavenworth man will not be charged for fatally shooting person breaking into his vehicle
LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (KCTV) - A man will not be charged after fatally shooting an individual who broke into his vehicle and then tried to break into his home on Sept. 22. Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson said that, “In a homicide case like this, one is to consider different levels of murder or manslaughter that might relate to the crime. The other factor to consider is self-defense.” The county attorney then laid out the state statutes regarding self defense of a person and defense of a dwelling, place of work or vehicle with no duty to retreat.
WIBW
Douglas Co. Sheriff pardons turkey from criminal damage charges
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - One turkey in Douglas County has been pardoned from a fowl situation. In the spirit of Thanksgiving, Douglas County Sheriff Jay Armbrister said on Wednesday, Nov. 23, that he pardoned one local turkey from criminal damage charges racked up earlier in the month. Sheriff Armbrister indicated...
WIBW
Oklahoma woman arrested in Jackson County on drug charges
JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A traffic stop in Jackson County Monday afternoon led to the arrest of an Oklahoma woman after drugs were discovered in her vehicle. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 4:30 p.m. on November 21, a Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputy pulled over a 2016 Chevy Impala near 330th Road on U.S. Highway 75 for a traffic infraction.
