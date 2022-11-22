Read full article on original website
Related
Customers say Kansas construction company owner took thousands, disappeared
Your business might have problems when your former customers have devoted an entire Facebook page to ripping you apart.
3 Great Steakhouses in Kansas
SteakPhoto byPhoto by Ömer Haktan Bulut on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
KanCare 101: How to apply for Medicaid benefits in Kansas
In any given month, about 450,000 Kansans rely on Medicaid to pay for health care. The program is paid for by the federal government with states providing a match and administering the program. As with any assistance program, it can be difficult to determine if you qualify. Who qualifies depends on many factors, only one of which is income.
Christmas parades in Kansas you won’t want to miss
Several Kansas towns are going all-in for the holidays this year with their parades.
No Thanksgiving at home for Kansas singer, but he’s not complaining
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — One man is missing his Kansas family’s Thanksgiving, but he has a good reason. Justin Aaron is in a Los Angeles hotel room, preparing for his next performance on NBC’s “The Voice.” “This Thanksgiving does look a little different because I’m in LA, and my family’s back home in Kansas,” he […]
jimmycsays.com
Meatheads and lap dogs in Kansas
The New York Times published an absolutely devastating story Sunday that exposed how Kansas elected officials, including Gov. Laura Kelly, completely prostrated themselves to the promoters of online sports betting earlier this year. The first three paragraphs of the story — which an investigative reporter and a financial reporter worked...
fourstateshomepage.com
Kansas Regional Weather for 11/25/22
We will stay with mild temperatures as we head into this weekend. Rain is likely again on Saturday for Southeast Kansas, though. There is still an upper level low out west which will track across the area for Saturday. This will bring our next wave with showers moving in for part of the weekend again. Through tomorrow though we keep a north wind with high pressure keeping our forecast dry. Temperatures will top out in the 50s. We could see a north wind gusting to 20 mph.
fourstateshomepage.com
Rain Early Thursday & Again Saturday
We will continue to see scattered showers move across the Four States tonight. Much of this will hold off until around midnight. It will continue into tomorrow morning. Most of Thanksgiving will be dry though. Look for mild temperatures to continue into the weekend. And we are looking at rain again on Saturday.
4 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are highly praised by local people for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
NW Kan. farmer receives Kansas Leopold Conservation Award
Michael Thompson of Almena has been selected as the recipient of the 2022 Kansas Leopold Conservation Award. Given in honor of renowned conservationist Aldo Leopold, the award recognizes farmers, ranchers and forestland owners who inspire others with their dedication to land, water and wildlife resources in their care. In Kansas...
Kansas regulators want to slash Evergy’s energy efficiency plan
Regulators’ opposition could unravel a consensus plan to provide millions of dollars in energy efficiency programs to Evergy’s Kansas customers. Evergy, the largest electric utility in Kansas, came to agreement with consumer and environmental advocates on a variety of programs meant to lower energy demand and save customers close to $100 million over four years.
Western Kansas attorney named judge in 25th Judicial District
TOPEKA — Governor Laura Kelly this week appointed Rebecca Faurot of Scott City to the judgeship position in the 25th Judicial District. The position was created by the retirement of Judge Wendel Wurst. “Faurot is a level-headed and dedicated public servant,” Kelly said. “I am confident the 25th Judicial...
fourstateshomepage.com
Famed Oklahoma aviator remembered on 124th birthday
OKLAHOMA – It was perhaps the first sight of an airplane for 15-year-old Wiley Post that propelled the Oklahoma youth into space. Watching a Curtiss “pusher” fly at the Lawton County (Oklahoma) Fair in 1913 changed Post’s life. Wiley Hardeman Post was born on Nov. 22,...
KAKE TV
Authorities warn Kansans about purchasing cars online
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - If you are in the market for a new or used car, you know it’s a tough market out there. It all dates back to the pandemic. We have a KAKE On Your Side warning from a Wichita woman who says you need to be careful when buying a car online.
fourstateshomepage.com
Oklahoma Regional Weather for 11/24/22
After a few early showers most of Thanksgiving is dry for Northeast Oklahoma. Look for mild temperatures to continue with highs in the mid 50s. And we are looking at rain again on Saturday. We start to see a north wind in the afternoon. This will cool us down a...
fourstateshomepage.com
Kansas Humane Society CEO suddenly out
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The head of the Kansas Humane Society has suddenly departed the non-profit. The KHS issued a news release Tuesday shortly before 1 p.m. It did not provide a reason for Emily Hurst’s resignation. She had been in the position since February 2021, when she took over for Mark Eby, who had served as President/CEO of the Kansas Humane Society since 2014.
KWCH.com
Kansas Humane Society at capacity, reducing dog adoption fees
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Humane Society is at capacity. In response to the overflow, KHS is lowering prices to clear out its shelter. The humane society said it has seen a large increase in surrendered pets this year. So, for an unlimited time, adoption fees for all adult dogs are reduced to $49 or lower, and $99 for puppies.
Kansas lawmakers consider using state’s surplus to cut Social Security taxes
TOPEKA — Kansas legislators want to use a projected budget surplus to address the state’s “Social Security cliff,” which they say is driving retirees out of the state. Kansas taxes income from Social Security benefits, with an income tax exemption for those who make $75,000 in federal adjusted gross income or less. Critics of the […] The post Kansas lawmakers consider using state’s surplus to cut Social Security taxes appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
kggfradio.com
Kansas Man Dies in Head-On Collision on U.S. 400
One man has died and another is seriously injured after a head-on crash on U.S. 400. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 33 year-old Dakota Jones of Weir, Kansas was headed east on the highway in the westbound lanes around 7:50 p.m. Monday night near McCune, Kansas. At the same time, Kenneth Messer of McCune was heading west in the correct lanes. Jones' truck hit Messer's car in a head-on collision.
fourstateshomepage.com
Spire rates to increase
JOPLIN, Mo. — Your monthly bill is going up if you get your natural gas from Spire Energy. The change is to the actual cost adjustment factor, or ACA. It’s connected to the increases and decreases in wholesale gas prices. According to the Missouri Public Service Commission —...
