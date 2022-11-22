ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Russell Westbrook to sign with Heat if traded and bought out

Since being moved to the bench, Russell Westbrook has been playing significantly better than he was prior as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers. He has had a number of bad shooting games in his new role, but he has done an admirable job of getting his teammates easy baskets, and he has seemingly cut down on the careless turnovers that seemed to pile up for him last season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports Chicago

10 observations: How Bulls notched signature win vs. Bucks

The Chicago Bulls opened this week on the heels of a dreadful four-game losing streak and facing a potentially season-defining stretch of schedule littered with elite opponents. Well, on Monday, they routed the league-best Boston Celtics at home. And on Wednesday, they rode active defense, DeMar DeRozan's brilliance and clutch...
CHICAGO, IL
NBA Analysis Network

This Bulls-Mavs Trade Features DeMar DeRozan

There are talented basketball players – and then, there’s Luka Doncic. The Slovenian sensation has been a revelation during his five years in the NBA. His ability to make plays for himself and others is among the best we’ve ever seen in the league. The Dallas Mavericks...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Allen Iverson After Police Stopped Him In His Lamborghini For Breaking The Law: "Take The Vehicle, I Have 10 More"

Allen Iverson is undoubtedly one of the most iconic players to ever play in the NBA. The Philadelphia 76ers legend was truly blessed with talent. He had an insane scoring ability and was considered a pure scoring assassin with the ball. While no one can doubt Iverson's ability to play basketball, there are many who have questioned his life off the court.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
AllClippers

Kawhi Leonard and Paul George OUT for Clippers vs Nuggets

The LA Clippers have hit the injury bug yet again. The team will remain incredibly shorthanded as they face off against the Denver Nuggets in a game that will likely have playoff implications. Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and Luke Kennard will all be out for the LA Clippers. Leonard is...
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

5 most troubling aspects to Flyers' elongated losing streak

John Tortorella wasn't in Philadelphia last season. However, one would think he's well aware that the Flyers were hit hard by injuries and stomached separate losing streaks of 13 games (0-10-3) and 10 games (0-8-2). The Flyers are trying to not relive that ugly 2021-22 past. They've lost a season-worst...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
All Hornets

MAILBAG: Biggest Issue With the Team, Should the Hornets Tank? + More

The Hornets have had a very rough start to the season to say the least. They currently sit 14th in the Eastern Conference with a record of 5-14. Ultimately, that leaves fans with a lot of questions regarding this season and where the Hornets are heading. Let's take a look at some questions that I received from my followers over at CharlotteHornetsOnly (Instagram page) regarding the Hornets start to the season.
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBC Sports Chicago

Goran Dragić out vs. Bucks with left shoulder injury

Goran Dragić will miss the Chicago Bulls' matchup against the Bucks in Milwaukee on Wednesday night with a left shoulder stinger, Billy Donovan told reporters pregame. Dragić, who had appeared in all 17 of the Bulls' games before Wednesday, suffered the injury during a collision with Sam Hauser in the first quarter of Monday's victory over the Boston Celtics at the United Center. The veteran guard exited to the locker room shortly after the incident and returned to play midway through the second quarter.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

Report: Warriors among 'several' Jae Crowder trade suitors

The Warriors haven't started the 2022-23 NBA season the way they likely envisioned, with a 9-10 record and just one win on the road. Could reinforcements be on the way? Trade rumors have swirled around Golden State as of late thanks to the team's slow start, and Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus reported Wednesday that the Warriors are among "several suitors" for dormant Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports Chicago

Lafferty to miss a few games with upper-body injury

The Blackhawks are expected to be without Sam Lafferty for a few games because of an upper-body injury, head coach Luke Richardson said on Friday. Lafferty did not play in the third period of Wednesday's 6-4 loss to Dallas. He logged only 7:07 of ice time before exiting. “We’re hoping...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago

