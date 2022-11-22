Read full article on original website
Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Thinks Patrick Beverley Shove Proof Of Team Chemistry
But, you know, he's wrong.
Report: Russell Westbrook to sign with Heat if traded and bought out
Since being moved to the bench, Russell Westbrook has been playing significantly better than he was prior as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers. He has had a number of bad shooting games in his new role, but he has done an admirable job of getting his teammates easy baskets, and he has seemingly cut down on the careless turnovers that seemed to pile up for him last season.
10 observations: How Bulls notched signature win vs. Bucks
The Chicago Bulls opened this week on the heels of a dreadful four-game losing streak and facing a potentially season-defining stretch of schedule littered with elite opponents. Well, on Monday, they routed the league-best Boston Celtics at home. And on Wednesday, they rode active defense, DeMar DeRozan's brilliance and clutch...
ESPN’s Jay Williams calls for harsh punishment against Patrick Beverley
Patrick Beverley was ejected from Tuesday night’s game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns after he shoved Deandre Ayton in the back, and ESPN analyst Jay Williams feels the veteran guard should face significant disciplinary action from the NBA. Beverley took exception to Ayton standing over Lakers...
This Bulls-Mavs Trade Features DeMar DeRozan
There are talented basketball players – and then, there’s Luka Doncic. The Slovenian sensation has been a revelation during his five years in the NBA. His ability to make plays for himself and others is among the best we’ve ever seen in the league. The Dallas Mavericks...
Yardbarker
Allen Iverson After Police Stopped Him In His Lamborghini For Breaking The Law: "Take The Vehicle, I Have 10 More"
Allen Iverson is undoubtedly one of the most iconic players to ever play in the NBA. The Philadelphia 76ers legend was truly blessed with talent. He had an insane scoring ability and was considered a pure scoring assassin with the ball. While no one can doubt Iverson's ability to play basketball, there are many who have questioned his life off the court.
Injury Update: Kawhi Leonard and Paul George Have No Timetable for Return
Not great news for the Clippers.
Kawhi Leonard and Paul George OUT for Clippers vs Nuggets
The LA Clippers have hit the injury bug yet again. The team will remain incredibly shorthanded as they face off against the Denver Nuggets in a game that will likely have playoff implications. Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and Luke Kennard will all be out for the LA Clippers. Leonard is...
Lakers News: Anthony Davis Talks Landing On Hand
The subsequent numbness didn't seem to impede his output!
Bruins set NHL record: 12 straight home wins to start season
The Boston Bruins set the NHL record for most home victories to start a season with their 12th straight, topping the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 in overtime with a power-play goal from David Pastrnak
NBC Sports
5 most troubling aspects to Flyers' elongated losing streak
John Tortorella wasn't in Philadelphia last season. However, one would think he's well aware that the Flyers were hit hard by injuries and stomached separate losing streaks of 13 games (0-10-3) and 10 games (0-8-2). The Flyers are trying to not relive that ugly 2021-22 past. They've lost a season-worst...
Kevin Durant Got Dunked On
OG Anunoby threw down a dunk on Kevin Durant in Wednesday’s game between the Toronto Raptors and Brooklyn Nets.
MAILBAG: Biggest Issue With the Team, Should the Hornets Tank? + More
The Hornets have had a very rough start to the season to say the least. They currently sit 14th in the Eastern Conference with a record of 5-14. Ultimately, that leaves fans with a lot of questions regarding this season and where the Hornets are heading. Let's take a look at some questions that I received from my followers over at CharlotteHornetsOnly (Instagram page) regarding the Hornets start to the season.
Did the Hawks make a mistake by trading Kirby Dach?
For the first time since being traded by the Blackhawks in the offseason, Kirby Dach will return to the United Center on Friday to face the team that drafted him with the No. 3 overall pick in 2019. Dach is off to a strong start with the Montreal Canadiens. He...
Goran Dragić out vs. Bucks with left shoulder injury
Goran Dragić will miss the Chicago Bulls' matchup against the Bucks in Milwaukee on Wednesday night with a left shoulder stinger, Billy Donovan told reporters pregame. Dragić, who had appeared in all 17 of the Bulls' games before Wednesday, suffered the injury during a collision with Sam Hauser in the first quarter of Monday's victory over the Boston Celtics at the United Center. The veteran guard exited to the locker room shortly after the incident and returned to play midway through the second quarter.
Donovan returns to Oklahoma City as rival for 3rd time
Friday marks the third time that Billy Donovan has returned to Oklahoma City as a visiting coach. The Chicago Bulls lost an overtime game there against Donovan’s former team in January 2021 and prevailed in a one-point victory a year later in the city Donovan once called home. Oklahoma...
Stephen Silas Admires Rockets Giving Spirit During Thanksgiving Events
Coach Stephen Silas shares his admiration for the Houston Rockets' giving nature for Thanksgiving.
NBC Sports
Report: Warriors among 'several' Jae Crowder trade suitors
The Warriors haven't started the 2022-23 NBA season the way they likely envisioned, with a 9-10 record and just one win on the road. Could reinforcements be on the way? Trade rumors have swirled around Golden State as of late thanks to the team's slow start, and Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus reported Wednesday that the Warriors are among "several suitors" for dormant Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder.
Lafferty to miss a few games with upper-body injury
The Blackhawks are expected to be without Sam Lafferty for a few games because of an upper-body injury, head coach Luke Richardson said on Friday. Lafferty did not play in the third period of Wednesday's 6-4 loss to Dallas. He logged only 7:07 of ice time before exiting. “We’re hoping...
Getsy explains play-calling on Bears' final drive vs. Falcons
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- The Bears' play-calling on the final drive of their 27-24 Week 11 loss to the Atlanta Falcons was questionable and drew immediate criticism. That quarterback Justin Fields was injured on the first play of the drive just added injury to insult. The Falcons had stymied Chicago's...
