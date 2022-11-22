Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Huge Flea Market in Michigan is a Must-VisitJoe MertensRomulus, MI
MI Hindus give back to the CommunityRajender SandadiDetroit, MI
Longstanding Salvation Army Store to Permanently Close on November 26Joel EisenbergTaylor, MI
4 Great Seafood Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Woman Faces 43 Felony Counts After Tax CrimesTaxBuzzSouthfield, MI
Black Detroiters felt left out of the city’s art establishment, so they formed Arts Extended
The group could be the longest continuously operating Black arts organization in the U.S.
MetroTimes
20 Black-owned Detroit businesses to support this holiday season
Detroit is one of the Blackest cities in America, but if you look around at some of the businesses that have "Detroit" highlighted in their brand name or storefront, you'd see that those businesses don't always reflect the city's demographics. We've gathered a list of Black-owned Detroit businesses that are...
Detroit News
At Detroit ministry, diners thankful 'to be part of community'
Highland Park — There was no shortage of grateful diners at Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries, which offered Thanksgiving dinner for the folks who look at the ministries as a path to independence Thursday. At Oasis, an emergency shelter with transitional and permanent housing for men run by the ministries...
YAHOO!
New Huntington Tower in downtown Detroit officially opens
Huntington Bank celebrated the grand opening Wednesday of its new 20-story Huntington Tower, the first large new downtown Detroit building to be completed since the COVID-19 pandemic. Located across from Comerica Park at 2025 Woodward Ave., the glass-clad tower was designed by Neumann/Smith Architecture and houses Huntington's commercial banking operations.
The Oakland Press
Applications open for Oakland County’s next 40-under-40 class
A county program dedicated to showcasing emerging leaders in business, government and community agencies, Oakland Together 40 Under 40, is accepting applications for the 2023 term. For more than a decade the county’s 40 Under 40 program has invited younger business leaders to the annual State of the County speech,...
fox2detroit.com
New Era Detroit buying out hotel for homeless on Black Friday
Zeek Williams from New Era World says the organization will be buying out hotel rooms to give homeless people a place to sleep Friday night after Thanksgiving. The temporary housing will also come with job services and treatment options.
SMART plans to create an express shuttle from downtown Detroit to DTW airport
If you’ve been driving yourself to the airport, there soon may be another option to get you there. New funding in place is making a transit line from downtown Detroit to the airport a possibility.
Detroit News
Detroit animal shelter at capacity, waiving all fees Thanksgiving week
The Detroit Animal Care Shelter says it's over capacity and needs help in either adopting or fostering an animal this season. The shelter, located at 7401 Chrysler Dr., said Tuesday it continues to prioritize placing as many animals as it can and can only transfer so many. In the hopes people will find their "furever friend," the shelter is waiving all fees throughout Thanksgiving week.
Detroit's HBCU Pensole Lewis college has 'huge plans' for the future
Pensole Lewis College of Business and Design is Detroit's only Historically Black College, and it reopened last year with a new name after closing in 2013.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Families reunite for Thanksgiving in Detroit Metro Airport
DETROIT – Things moved smoothly at Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport, with people coming and going and families reuniting just in time for Thanksgiving. On any given day at an airport, there’s a little bit of hurry up and wait, like waiting to check your bag, going through security, or waiting for grandma to get off the plane.
Family's wheelchair van stolen in Detroit
NORTHWOOD, Ohio — Northwood native Alivianna Gallup and her family were at a concert Friday night at the Fillmore Detroit. But when they left the concert later that evening, their wheelchair van was gone. "It essentially is my life at this point, because I can't do anything without it,"...
fox2detroit.com
Transit for Detroit residents with disabilities in limbo after council rejects $49M contract
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit City Council rejected a contract with an out-of-state company to provide transportation options to disabled Detroit citizens in a dramatic vote this week. After initially approving the $50 million contract with Transdev by a 5-3 vote, the council reversed course after District 6 Councilwoman...
sheenmagazine.com
Jewel Tankard, Queen of Crypto, Gives Back to Single Parents Just in time for Christmas With a $10K Giveaway
Detroit’s own economist turned financial powerhouse, and investment guru. Jewel Tankard is on a mission to support women across the globe to excel. and own their wealth by trusting their financial instincts. As. co-founder of the Tankard Foundation and the creator of the. Millionaires Club, she’s empowered more than...
lazytrips.com
Road Trip from Detroit, Michigan to Las Vegas
This scenic cross-country road trip from Michigan to Las Vegas is a great opportunity to tick some of the United States' most memorable cities off your bucket list. Starting at Michigan's famous Great Lakes, you'll head through terrain as diverse as snowy Aspen, mountainous Denver or the jaw-dropping Grand Canyon, all on the way to the dazzling neon lights of the Las Vegas Strip.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit family officially adopts daughter on Adoption Day
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Monique Jackson, who has raised 3-year-old Kensington since she was an infant, is now officially her mom after an adoption celebration on Adoption Day. It started when the biological mother, a friend of the family, contacted Monique. "She reached out to me while she was pregnant....
Farmington Hills woman had to cancel her Thanksgiving due to city barricade
Farmington Hills resident, Linda Solomon tells 7 Action News she had to cancel her family's Thanksgiving gathering due to a cement barricade put in front of her house by the city.
MetroTimes
Metro Detroit’s best bars and clubs of 2022, according to our readers
We asked, and you answered: the results are finally in for our Best of Detroit poll. Here are the best metro Detroit bars, clubs, and drink of 2022, according to you, our readers. You can see the rest of the winners in the Best of Detroit issue.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Warm Thanksgiving in Metro Detroit with weekend chance of rain -- Here’s what to expect
DETROIT – Happy Thanksgiving Eve!. The weather looks great if you’re headed out to family and friends Wednesday night and not just here in Michigan but all over the country. Thanksgiving Day. A bit chilly early in the morning for the S3 Turkey Trot in Downtown Detroit with...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Here’s the winner of the $3,000 Gardner White gift card from 2022 America’s Thanksgiving Parade
DETROIT – One lucky winner is getting thousands of dollars to spend from Gardner White this Thanksgiving!. During our broadcast of the 2022 America’s Thanksgiving Parade presented by Gardner White, we announced one lucky winner of a $3,000 Gardner White gift card!. Congratulations to the winner, Glen Kendzior...
