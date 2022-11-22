ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

MetroTimes

20 Black-owned Detroit businesses to support this holiday season

Detroit is one of the Blackest cities in America, but if you look around at some of the businesses that have "Detroit" highlighted in their brand name or storefront, you'd see that those businesses don't always reflect the city's demographics. We've gathered a list of Black-owned Detroit businesses that are...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

At Detroit ministry, diners thankful 'to be part of community'

Highland Park — There was no shortage of grateful diners at Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries, which offered Thanksgiving dinner for the folks who look at the ministries as a path to independence Thursday. At Oasis, an emergency shelter with transitional and permanent housing for men run by the ministries...
DETROIT, MI
YAHOO!

New Huntington Tower in downtown Detroit officially opens

Huntington Bank celebrated the grand opening Wednesday of its new 20-story Huntington Tower, the first large new downtown Detroit building to be completed since the COVID-19 pandemic. Located across from Comerica Park at 2025 Woodward Ave., the glass-clad tower was designed by Neumann/Smith Architecture and houses Huntington's commercial banking operations.
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Applications open for Oakland County’s next 40-under-40 class

A county program dedicated to showcasing emerging leaders in business, government and community agencies, Oakland Together 40 Under 40, is accepting applications for the 2023 term. For more than a decade the county’s 40 Under 40 program has invited younger business leaders to the annual State of the County speech,...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Detroit animal shelter at capacity, waiving all fees Thanksgiving week

The Detroit Animal Care Shelter says it's over capacity and needs help in either adopting or fostering an animal this season. The shelter, located at 7401 Chrysler Dr., said Tuesday it continues to prioritize placing as many animals as it can and can only transfer so many. In the hopes people will find their "furever friend," the shelter is waiving all fees throughout Thanksgiving week.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Families reunite for Thanksgiving in Detroit Metro Airport

DETROIT – Things moved smoothly at Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport, with people coming and going and families reuniting just in time for Thanksgiving. On any given day at an airport, there’s a little bit of hurry up and wait, like waiting to check your bag, going through security, or waiting for grandma to get off the plane.
DETROIT, MI
WTOL 11

Family's wheelchair van stolen in Detroit

NORTHWOOD, Ohio — Northwood native Alivianna Gallup and her family were at a concert Friday night at the Fillmore Detroit. But when they left the concert later that evening, their wheelchair van was gone. "It essentially is my life at this point, because I can't do anything without it,"...
DETROIT, MI
lazytrips.com

Road Trip from Detroit, Michigan to Las Vegas

This scenic cross-country road trip from Michigan to Las Vegas is a great opportunity to tick some of the United States' most memorable cities off your bucket list. Starting at Michigan's famous Great Lakes, you'll head through terrain as diverse as snowy Aspen, mountainous Denver or the jaw-dropping Grand Canyon, all on the way to the dazzling neon lights of the Las Vegas Strip.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit family officially adopts daughter on Adoption Day

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Monique Jackson, who has raised 3-year-old Kensington since she was an infant, is now officially her mom after an adoption celebration on Adoption Day. It started when the biological mother, a friend of the family, contacted Monique. "She reached out to me while she was pregnant....
DETROIT, MI

