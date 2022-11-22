Read full article on original website
WSAW
Special Olympics Wisconsin knocking down pins to close out 2022
WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - Special Olympics Wisconsin will close out the 2022 calendar year with its State Bowling Tournament on Dec. 3 and Dec. 4 at Dale’s Weston Lanes in suburban Wausau. This will be the largest-ever bowling tournament hosted by Special Olympics Wisconsin. More than 900 qualifiers who...
WSAW
Stevens Point trots into turkey day
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Runners had their ‘turk’ cut out for them this morning at the first-ever turkey trot in Stevens Point. Hundreds of runners hit the streets near Stevens Point Area Senior High School to run the five-mile race, two-mile race, or two-mile walk. There was also a ‘dog jog’ where people could bring their pets along to burn some calories before their Thanksgiving meals.
WSAW
Sayner-Star Lake hosts inaugural holiday celebration
SAYNER, Wis. (WSAW) - Sayner-Star Lake will be filled with holiday cheer on Dec. 3rd from 4 p.m.-9 p.m. for the inaugural Hometown Holiday Celebration to celebrate the community. The Sayner-Star Lake Chamber of Commerce, Friends of the Plum Lake Library, Plum Lake Volunteer Fire Department & Plum Lake Ambulance,...
WSAW
First Alert Weather: Suntabulous and warming up for the start of the weekend
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Plenty of cloud cover continues across central Wisconsin for Thanksgiving Evening, as temps will be slow to fall by early Friday morning. Overall, temps ranged from the upper 30s in the Northwoods Thanksgiving afternoon, to temps nearing 50° in Shawano and Waupaca Counties. The cloud...
WSAW
First Alert Weather: Warm and mild on Saturday
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - One of the busiest shopping days of the holiday season is upon us and the weather will be cooperating for Friday. Sunshine will be common for the day with afternoon temperatures topping out in the low to mid 40s. A starlit sky Friday night and tranquil...
WSAW
Local church continues 50-year Thanksgiving tradition
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Friends Thanksgiving Dinner hosted by First Presbyterian Church, has been providing and serving meals to those in need in Wausau for 53 years. Today, more than 500 homemade meals were given out to anyone in the community who needed a holiday dinner today, with around 200 served in person, something they have not been able to do in the past couple of years.
WSAW
20th year of Share Your Holidays begins
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -- The holiday season gets underway this week and we’re excited to begin our 20th year of Share Your Holidays. During the last 19 years, we’ve collected more than $1 million in donations. But we can’t do it alone. You have helped the cause by easing the burden for those who may be struggling this holiday season. And we need your help again this year.
WSAW
Identifying the signs of a loved one’s cognitive decline during holiday gatherings
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Many families are looking forward to getting together this week for Thanksgiving. For families that are unable to frequently get together, the holidays can be a time to spot when an older adult is no longer acting like themselves. Dementia Specialists Carley Prochaska of ADRC of...
WSAW
Bars see increased traffic the night before Thanksgiving
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wednesday before Thanksgiving is especially busy for bars and taverns as people start festivities early. That can mean people on the road who may have had one too many. Westley Messier lives in Mosinee and has seen enough Thanksgiving Eves to know people go out...
WSAW
2022 NewsChannel 7 Defensive Football All-Stars
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The north central Wisconsin Area is known for its ground and pound, tough defensive play. In our 62nd edition of the NewsChannel 7 Football All-Stars, we honor the 12 best players on defense. Starting us out in the trenches is Marshfield’s Isaac Dagit. He had 99...
Fox11online.com
Pulaski area bonfire victim is making progress on this Thanksgiving Day
(WLUK) -- One of the most severely burned victims in a Shawano County bonfire explosion six weeks ago is sharing the progress he is making this Thanksgiving. Brandon Brzeczkowski's family has been sharing updates with us throughout his recovery. He is one of about 60 people who were at the bonfire that left many in attendance with burns after a partially filled drum of diesel fuel was rolled into the fire, causing it to explode.
wxpr.org
Aspirus Wausau Hospital transports record number of newborns this year
Aspirus Wausau Hospital’s NICU transported a record 62 newborns this year. The smallest weighed just 1.6 pounds. Some of them were transferred into the Aspirus Wausau Hospital. It’s a level III NICU that can handle premature newborns starting at 23 weeks gestation as well as term newborns with critical...
WSAW
Porch Pirates are taking on the role of the Grinch this holiday season
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Online shopping is ramping up. Which means more packages being delivered. According to the U.S. Postal Service, more than 13.2 billion pieces of mail and packages were delivered between thanksgiving and new years eve in 2021. However, more packages mean more opportunities for Porch Pirates. The...
WSAW
Latest unemployment data shows Marathon County among lowest levels in state
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development released today the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates of unemployment and employment statistics for Wisconsin metropolitan areas, major cities, and counties for October. As of today, unemployment rates in all metropolitan areas in Wisconsin decreased in the month of...
Wisconsin’s newest water trail runs through heart of state
The Wausau & Marathon County Parks & Recreation Foundation announced this week the Great Pinery Heritage Waterway has been designated as Wisconsin’s 21st water trail and the first such water trail in central Wisconsin. The trail starts its journey at the Hat Rapids Dam in Oneida County and finishes...
onfocus.news
Names Released in Medford Crash
MEDFORD, WI (OnFocus) – Names have been released in the fatal crash that took place in the Township of Mayville on November 14. The name of the occupant who died at the scene was Tracy M. Anderson, 25, from Medford. The name of the driver is Patrick G. Davis, 32, and the other occupants were: Susan M. Sherwood, 25, and Serapio V. Terrones III, 41.
WSAW
WisDOT seeking public input on Clark County resurfacing project
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is holding a virtual public involvement meeting in effort to gather input on a proposed project. According to a media release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the project is on Wisconsin Highway 73 from the Rock Creek Bridge to Wisconsin Highway 29 East in Clark County.
95.5 FM WIFC
GoFundMe Account Established for Family of Woman Killed by Ex-Husband
MARSHFIELD, WI (WSAU) — Friends and family have established a GoFundMe account for the family of Melissa Wright, who was killed by her ex-husband last week in a murder-suicide. Friends and family described her as “a kind and beautiful soul who touched everyone she met and with her uplifting...
95.5 FM WIFC
Stevens Point Theater Opening Delayed
STEVENS POINT, WI (WAOW TV-WSAU) — The Fox Theater, now changing their name to ‘The Opera House,’ is pushing off their re-opening date from New Year’s Eve to further into 2023. The extension is for a full year until New Year’s Eve 2023, but Opera House...
WSAW
Knowing your family medical history could save your life
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - How much you do or do not know about your family medical history could save your life one day. National Family History Day is Nov. 25 and it is a reminder that as you spend time with your family this week for Thanksgiving, you should know what health risks are in your lineage. Aspirus offers genetic counseling services that can help you determine your own personal inherited health risks or those of other family members, and learn how personalized medicine can impact your health.
