ComicBook
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Begins Stone Ocean Finale Countdown With New Art
We're only a few days away from the anime following Jolyne Cujoh and her quest to save her father from the nefarious Pucci releasing its final episodes, and to get fans hyped for the grand finale, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has begun an artistic countdown sharing new art for the conclusion. Based on the wild previous episodes that followed the first female protagonist of the series, anime fans should buckle up for what is to come as this last batch of installments are some of the most unbelievable in the show to date.
ComicBook
Fire Force Cosplay Warms Up for Season 3 With Tamaki
Fire Force will soon be coming back for a third round of the anime in the near future, and one awesome cosplay is keeping the fires warm with Tamaki Kotatsu! The original run of Atsushi Okubo's manga series came to an end earlier this year, but thankfully it was far from the end of the franchise as a whole. While the second season of the anime wrapped up its run some time ago without any tease about the potential future of the anime, the end of the manga's run came with the major announcement that the anime would be returning for a third season.
ComicBook
Star Wars: Andor Showrunner Confirms SPOILER Is Really Dead
Over the course of the first season of Star Wars: Andor, audiences both met and had to say goodbye to a number of compelling characters, though the nature of the Star Wars fandom means that speculation always surrounds the concept of a character truly being dead. Now that the Season 1 finale of Andor is streaming on Disney+, fans witnessed various compelling sequences that only saw speculation about the fate of select figures grow stronger in support of both their death and their survival, but at least as far as one significant figure is concerned, showrunner Tony Gilroy confirmed they are definitively dead.
ComicBook
Star Wars: Andor Season 1 Finale Confirms What Prisoners Were Building
One of the final and arguably most compelling storylines in Season 1 of Star Wars: Andor saw Diego Luna's Cassian being imprisoned in an Imperial facility, where he would meet Andy Serkis' Kino Loy. The inmates, along with everyone else in the facility, were tasked with building mysterious pieces of equipment for the Galactic Empire, sparking speculation among fans in regards to whether this equipment was for a specific purpose or if it was symbolic of how little the Empire valued human life. With the Season 1 premiere out now on Disney+, audiences learned the importance of the equipment.
ComicBook
Andor Episode 12 Delivers Thrilling Finale for Star Wars Fans
The Andor finale is now streaming on Disney+, and Star Wars fans are raving about it, and the series as a whole! Andor Episode 12, "Rix Road" was a beautiful convergence of storylines from the various main characters of the sordid ensemble (Imperials, Rebels, and those caught between), as well as a major thematic climax for the series and its titular character, Cassian Andor (Diego Luna). We even got an exciting reveal that deepens the importance of Cassian's story in the larger Star Wars Saga – in all its grand themes of destiny.
ComicBook
Disney+ Removes Guardians of the Galaxy Episodes After Accidentally Spoiling Upcoming Special
Disney+ may have inadvertently just spoiled the next Marvel project hitting the service. Wednesday, the Marvel Studios Legends episodes for Drax and Mantis went live on the platform. The episodes, which run between five to 10 minutes, were quickly scrubbed from the platform after the internet caught onto a peculiar scene included in the Mantis episode.
ComicBook
Jeffrey Dean Morgan Reveals Favorite The Walking Dead Scene
Jeffrey Dean Morgan says that he is so proud of the work he did on The Walking Dead, that he wouldn't change a thing. Given the chance to go back and revisit the series, Morgan told ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis, he would not make any changes, because he is proud of the cast and crew and thinks that they brought their A-game to every scene. One scene, apparently, stands above some others -- at least for upper management. In that same interview, Morgan told us that AMC brass approached him to tell him one of his scenes in the finale was a big winner.
ComicBook
Watch The Walking Dead's Rick & Michonne Ending Scene
Warning: this story contains spoilers for The Walking Dead series finale. The Walking Dead started as a story about a man searching for his missing family in the zombie apocalypse. 11 seasons, 12 years, and 177 episodes later, The Walking Dead ended with the start of another story about the missing Rick Grimes' (Andrew Lincoln) search for his family. Closing out Sunday's "Rest in Peace" series finale was a coda scene featuring the return of Rick and Michonne (Danai Gurira), who will next reunite in the all-new Rick & Michonne spin-off series coming to AMC in 2023.
ComicBook
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Director Breaks Silence After Film's Successful Premiere
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever director Ryan Coogler is thanking audiences for their support of the film, following its impressive performance at the box office. In an open letter posted to Marvel Studios' social media accounts on Wednesday night, Coogler expressed gratitude to the fans who have shown up for the film, ultimately leading to it grossing over $500 million globally thus far. The film serves as the cinematic conclusion to Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and also deals with the passing of franchise star Chadwick Boseman.
ComicBook
New Percy Jackson Actor Praises Upcoming Disney+ Series
Percy Jackson and the Olympians is approaching its final months of production. The Disney+ serialized adaptation of Rick Riordan's best-selling novels kicked off filming this past June and has utilized both on-location sets as well as a brand-new StageCraft virtual set from Industrial Light & Magic. While the core trio of Percy Jackson (Walker Scobell), Annabeth Chase (Leah Jeffries), and Grover Underwood (Aryan Simhadri) has been known for months, Percy Jackson continues to add top talent to its supporting ensemble. Since Camp Half-Blood's crew was announced, acclaimed actors like Lin-Manuel Miranda, WWE Hall of Famers like Adam "Edge" Copeland, and upcoming stars like Charlie Bushnell have rounded out the bill.
ComicBook
Star Wars: Andor Showrunner Breaks Down Timeline of Season 2 Episodes
Star Wars: Andor showrunner Tony Gilroy has expressed on multiple occasions that his plans for Season 2 were to break the season into three-episode chunks, with each arc taking place a year apart in the life of Diego Luna's Cassian, though the filmmaker recently got much more specific about how much time each arc will cover. According to Gilroy, a majority of the episodes will unfold over just a few days, while one three-episode arc is set to chronicle multiple weeks, all leading up to the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Season 1 of Star Wars: Andor is now streaming in its entirety on Disney+ and Season 2 is currently in production.
ComicBook
New Avatar: The Way of Water Footage Shows Epic War on Pandora
New Avatar: The Way of Water footage has been released, just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday. The latest look at Avatar 2 comes with the thematic tagline tease of "Our home. Our family. Our fortress." It teases the core themes of James Cameron's Avatar movie series, which is built on the story of Jake Sully's (Sam Worthington) transformation into one of the Na'vi people of the Planet Pandora. This time around, Jake and his Na'vi soulmate Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) have a lot more to lose, as they have created an entire family for themselves in the years since the first film. And when the human militaristic force known as the RDA returns, Jake and Neytiri indeed might lose their world, literally and figuratively.
ComicBook
Chucky Creator Confirms Crossover Talks Are Happening (Exclusive)
Ever since the days of Frankenstein Meets The Wolfman and House of Dracula, horror movie characters have been crossing over in some form. The potential hasn't really been explored all that much in recent years, though fans were gifted Alien vs Predator, Freddy vs Jason, and Sadako vs. Kayako (a battle of the spirits from Ringu and The Grudge) to mixed results. One character that has always felt ripe for a title match against another character is Chucky, and series creator Don Mancini has long been vocal about the potential for it all. Speaking with ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview about the season 2 finale of the Chucky TV series, Mancini confirmed to us that crossover talks are not just pie-in-the-sky ideas, but something that is actively being considered.
ComicBook
Doctor Who: Once and Future Starring David Tennant, Christopher Eccleston, and More Past Doctors Announced
It's Doctor Who Day, the perfect time for Big Finish to announce an epic seven-Doctor crossover story for the 60th anniversary starring at least seven past Doctor Who stars. Doctor Who: Once and Future will feature Tom Baker, Peter Davison, Colin Baker, Sylvester McCoy, Paul McGann (four of whom showed up in Jodie Whittaker's final Doctor Who episode), Christopher Eccleston (who previously teased his involvement in a 60th anniversary Doctor Who story), and David Tennant (who will play the Fourteenth Doctor in the upcoming Doctor Who 60th-anniversary television specials) in an eight-part event that celebrates the history of the long-running sci-fi television series, with more guest stars still to be revealed. Big Finish will release the series monthly, with the first seven parts debuting between May and October 2023, and a "coda" following in November 2024. Here's a tease of the story, via Big Finish:
ComicBook
Willow Showrunner Jon Kasdan Reveals the Fantasy Projects That Inspired Disney+ Sequel
Willow was released back in 1988 and starred Warwick Davis in the titular role. The movie was helmed by Ron Howard, and now a new series is coming to Disney+ with Davis returning. Howard is serving as an executive producer on the project, which has multiple directors. Solo: A Star Wars Story writer Jonathan Kasdan served as the new show's showrunner, and he recently spoke with ComicBook.com's Chris Killian about the fantasy projects that helped influence this new version of Willow.
ComicBook
The Walking Dead: Seth Gilliam on Father Gabriel's Full-Circle Ending (Exclusive)
Warning: this story contains spoilers for The Walking Dead series finale. "People remember the last thing that you do," preached Father Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) on the final episodes of The Walking Dead. "The end of each story is very important. How do you want yours to end?" For Father Gabriel Stokes, the answer brought the priest's story full circle in Sunday's "Rest in Peace" series finale of The Walking Dead. "It was really exciting, and humbling, and a little terrifying as well," says the actor who has played Gabriel since the Season 5 episode "Strangers" in 2014.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Reintroduces Beast Gohan in New Art
Gohan's "Beast" Form first arrived during his fight against Cell Max, the biological nightmare that arrived thanks to the return of the Red Ribbon Army and the inclusion of the young mad scientist known as Dr. Hedo. While the new transformation ahs yet to make it sway to the anime's television series and/or Dragon Ball Super's manga, fans have become enamored with Gohan's newest ultimate form and the Shonen franchise is more than happy to oblige fans' desire to see more.
ComicBook
The Walking Dead Star Says Spinoff Will "Complete" Rick and Michonne's Story
Warning: this story contains spoilers for The Walking Dead series finale, "Rest in Peace." The story of Rick Grimes and Michonne outlived The Walking Dead — and it's far from over. Sunday's series finale wrapped up the AMC zombie drama after 11 seasons, ending with the returns of Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira) in a coda doubling as the first look at the Rick & Michonne spin-off coming to AMC in 2023. The all-new series, which reunites Rick and Michonne for an "epic love story" that will reveal what happened to Rick after he disappeared and Michonne's search to find him, is a creative effort between the two actors and showrunner Scott M. Gimple.
ComicBook
Watch: WWE's Rhea Ripley and Dominik Just Brutally Attacked Rey Mysterio at Thanksgiving Dinner
Poor Rey Mysterio can't seem to catch a break when it comes to his son Dominik Mysterio, and that includes even having a peaceful Thanksgiving dinner. That's because Rey's Thanksgiving meal with the family was interrupted by Dominik and his Judgement Day partner Rhea Ripley, and it didn't take long for their appearance at the dinner to go south. Things would soon dissolve into chaos, and it would end with Rey taking a brutal beating on his already injured leg and foot, and Dominik would even smash a picture frame against it. You can watch it all unfold in the video below.
ComicBook
Doctor Who Day: New Look at David Tennant's Return, 60th Anniversary Logo, Key Art Revealed
It's Doctor Who Day and the BBC is celebrating by revealing the logo for Doctor Who's 60th anniversary and new key art featuring all of the incarnations of the Doctor, including David Tennant's Fourteenth Doctor. Doctor Who Day celebrates the airing of the first episode of Doctor Who in 1963. The logo celebrating the show's 60th anniversary special uses the same logo revealed with the news that Disney+ is the new streaming home of future Doctor Who seasons, which is itself an update of a classic Doctor Who logo, with "60th Anniversary" added to the bottom of the logo design.
