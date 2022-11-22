ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

Pensacola man arrested after puppies die from neglect

By Cody Long
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

PENSACOLA, Fla. ( WKRG ) — A Pensacola man is in jail after being accused of leaving puppies in a backyard in July without food, water or veterinary care. David Hammontree is charged with six counts of causing cruel death and suffering of animals.

A man called the county reporting the 10 dogs were not given food or water, they had no shelter and were kept in a cage all of the time. Three puppies died and were buried on another property, according to the Escambia County Department of Animal Welfare and Enforcement. There were two men living in a house on the property but only one has been charged.

“These adults were aware of the puppies and no one took them to the Veterinarian which was all the care they needed,” the Dept. of Animal Welfare and Enforcement report states. “These dogs lacked Veterinarian care and died of parasites due to the neglect of these two men.”

Hammontree is in the Escambia County Jail on a $60,000 bond. He’s due in court on Dec. 9 for arraignment.

