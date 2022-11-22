ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WBBM News Radio

For some, 'Drinksgiving' or 'Blackout Wednesday' can precede Thanksgiving

By Nancy Harty
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fp5Uh_0jJOuNK200

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) – For some, Wednesday night will be the busiest drinking night of the year.

The head of a rehab organization offers ways to avoid letting what’s known as “Blackout Wednesday” or “Drinksgiving” become a bigger problem.

“Someone who’s drinking a lot of alcohol thinks that they’re 10 feet tall and bulletproof,” says Gateway Foundation Interim CEO Marc Turner.

He says they see the progression between binge drinking and alcoholism when the binges get bigger and the time between them shrinks.

Impaired judgment from alcohol can often lead to risky or dangerous behavior, so he recommends using a rideshare or designated driver.

If the reason you’re drinking too much is because of family stress, Turner suggests you set some boundaries beforehand. That includes what conversation topics are off-limits and the length of the visit.

Gateway Foundation has three residential treatment centers in the Chicago area and four outpatient centers.

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!
Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
Gillian Sisley

Woman Skips Thanksgiving to Avoid Being 'Free Babysitter'

Should anyone ever be forced to care for young children if they don’t want to?. Photo byPhoto by Anastasia Nelen on UnsplashonUnsplash. There are a lot of reasons why a person may want to avoid celebrating the holidays with family members. This list can include being badgered by family, asked incessant questions, or even used as free child care for the children at the event.
WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
27K+
Followers
15K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local news from Chicago.

 https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780

Comments / 0

Community Policy