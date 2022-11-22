Officials are preparing to keep porch pirates at bay this holiday season

Read full article on original website
foxsanantonio.com
TONIGHT: Ford Holiday River Parade is set to light up the River Walk
SAN ANTONIO - If you are looking for something fun to do with your family on Friday, there is this year's Ford Holiday River Parade and Lighting Ceremony. The theme for this parade is tastes and traditions from around the world. There will be more than two dozen floats along...
foxsanantonio.com
UTSA, San Antonio Zoo bringing special guests to Saturday's tailgate
SAN ANTONIO - The UTSA Alumni Associated is partnering up with the San Antonio Zoo to bring some special guests to its tailgate event. Attendees can meet some special animal guests from the San Antonio Zoo and have the opportunity to purchase a 2-for-1 dual membership to the alumni association and the zoo and receive a Rowdy prize pack.
foxsanantonio.com
Rain, thunderstorms expected to drench San Antonio area on Black Friday
SAN ANTONIO - It looks like it could be a really wet Black Friday. A big upper low will be west of us early Friday which will put us in a favorable region for good atmospheric lift and decent moisture for rain chances. There will be just a hint of instability too for a thunder risk.
foxsanantonio.com
The magical, Ford Holiday River Parade and Lighting Ceremony takes place Friday
SAN ANTONIO - After all the food on Thanksgiving, and the shopping on Friday, why not head over to the San Antonio Riverwalk and take in all the sights and sounds of the holidays?. We're talking about the Ford Holiday River Parade and Lighting Ceremony Friday night at the Arneson...
foxsanantonio.com
Griswald has made it to Seguin
It's the latest project by a Clark Griswald fan, the "Northern Lights" will be the newest holiday attraction on the east of San Antonio. "It's been a dream for about 5 years," says Donovan Dove, who traded in his teaching career to become a lightshow extraordinaire. The New Braunfels native,...
foxsanantonio.com
Man stabbed in the back during fight near Haven for Hope
SAN ANTONIO - A man is in the hospital after being stabbed in the back on the West Side. The incident happened just after 11:30 p.m. Wednesday on North San Marcos near North Frio Street and Haven for Hope. Police said two men got into a fight when one of...
foxsanantonio.com
Police find malnourished 6-year-old during welfare check, 2 suspects being questioned
SAN ANTONIO - A 6-year-old child was found malnourished during a welfare check at a Northwest Side home. The police were called out around 4 a.m. Friday at a home off Timberhurst near Grissom Road. The officer on scene said the child look malnourished and immediately called for EMS, who...
foxsanantonio.com
San Antonio teen accused of assaulting ex-girlfriend, taking her phone and keys
SAN ANTONIO- A teenager is in custody after he was accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend and taking off with her possessions on the Northwest side, records show. Gavin Nestor-Tules Guerrero, 19, was arrested on Tuesday past 10 p.m. and charged with aggravated robbery. According to the arrest report, Guerrero’s ex-girlfriend...
foxsanantonio.com
Volunteer has helped out at every Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving Dinner since it began in 1979
SAN ANTONIO - Every single year, hundreds of volunteers help prepare the Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving Dinner at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center. Today, we're highlighting the work behind a longtime volunteer who has never missed a dinner. Working in this kitchen is nothing new for Rick Brunger. "I like...
foxsanantonio.com
JBSA-Lackland tradition gives airmen a taste of home on Thanksgiving
SAN ANTONIO—It's a tradition that has been going strong for 47 years at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland. Operation Home Cooking allows airmen at certain stages of Basic Military Training to go home with San Antonio military community members or their families for Thanksgiving. "I haven't seen anything like this,"...
foxsanantonio.com
CPS Energy responds to disturbing photos of squirrel zip-tied to company work vehicle
SAN ANTONIO - We have answers now from CPS Energy on a photo we brought to their attention last week. We received a news tip regarding these disturbing photos of a squirrel zip tied to a CPS Energy vehicle. Their communication specialist said, "It was determined that this was an...
foxsanantonio.com
Councilman Bravo provides potential improvements along the St. Mary's Strip
SAN ANTONIO – District 1 Councilman, Mario Bravo, is offering some recommendations for pedestrian-friendly improvements along the St. Mary's Strip. After walking the entire construction-filled strip this morning, along with City Manager Erik Walsh, Councilman Bravo made recommendations based on what he saw and received commitments from the contractor to make improvements by the end of the day.
foxsanantonio.com
REWARD: Police searching for driver who hit and killed pedestrian on West Side
SAN ANTONIO - Police are looking for the driver who hit and killed a man last month on the West Side. The deadly accident happened just after 9 p.m. on Oct. 19 on West Commerce Avenue near Our Lady of the Lake University. Police said the victim, Richard Tovar, 46,...
foxsanantonio.com
Man shot while trying to get inside an SUV with woman, 3 children following an accident
SAN ANTONIO - A woman and her three young children are alright after she shot a man trying to get into her SUV following an accident on the Northwest Side. The incident happened just after 4 a.m. Thursday along Culebra Road near Loop 410. Police said a white car hit...
foxsanantonio.com
Are Amber Alerts effective or 'crime control theater?'
The recent case of missing 13-year-old Joanna Luna from San Antonio has raised questions about Amber Alerts. One researcher who has studied them says they don't work and calls them "crime control theater". The researcher says cell phone alerts have become like car alarms, so common people are tuning them...
foxsanantonio.com
Man shot in leg during robbery attempt on West Side
SAN ANTONIO - A man was shot in the leg during an alleged robbery on the West Side. The shooting happened around 4 a.m. Wednesday near South Calaveras Street and Elvira Street. Police said they initially got reports of a robbery, but then it was changed to a shooting. When...
foxsanantonio.com
Woman arrested after burning memorial for migrant victims on Quintana Road, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A woman has been arrested for setting fire to a monument that was set up to honor the 53 migrant lives that were lost on Quintana Rd over the summer. Firefighters were called out around 6 a.m. Tuesday to the 9500 block of Quintana Road for an unauthorized burning.
foxsanantonio.com
Erik Cantu is finally home after weeks of recovering from gunshot wounds
SAN ANTONIO – Weeks after 17-year-old Erik Cantu was shot by a police officer while at a McDonald’s parking lot, his aunt and uncle posted on the GoFundMe page that he is finally home. “He is HOME! We took FAITH in the Lord and leaned on all your...
foxsanantonio.com
Woman dies after being impaled by metal pole following a horrific crash on South Side
SAN ANTONIO - A woman is dead and a man is in jail after crashing his vehicle while racing on the South Side. The deadly accident happened just before 3 p.m. Wednesday off Southeast Military Drive near Texas 536. Police said the 31-year-old suspect was racing when he crashed into...
foxsanantonio.com
Community members express gratitude at the 43rd Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving Dinner
SAN ANTONIO—The 43rd annual Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving Dinner was full of food and entertainment. "I've been coming every year," Elias McNear told us as he ate his food Thursday. "It's real good." More than 5,000 volunteers have been working all week to prepare. The nonprofit group expected about 25,000...
