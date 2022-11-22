ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont City councilman pushing for project to add LED lights under Interstate 10

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont councilman is pushing for a project that he believes will elevate and light up the city without burdening its residents. Many shared Facebook posts that suggested making the freeways under Interstate 10 a bit brighter with LED lights. Beaumont City Councilman A.J. Turner listened to those suggestions and feels it is the right move to get people involved.
Three people injured in two vehicle auto accident north of Jasper

Three people received what was thought to be non life threatening injuries when a Chevrolet sedan and a GMC pick up truck collided about four miles north of Jasper on Highway 96 on Wednesday evening. The volunteers of the Lake Rayburn Fire Department and other emergency crews were dispatched to...
Lake Charles man dies while cleaning chemical tank

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - State police are investigating after a man died in a hazardous chemical accident at Holeshot Tank Wash. State police say Alvin Lively, 48, of Lake Charles, was inside a tank while working at Holeshot Tank Wash off Hwy 108 in Carlyss. Police say Lively was washing...
Southeast Texas, we're in great paws

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — They say that a dog is a man’s best friend, and this duo proves that to be true. Port Arthur Deputy Fire Marshal Antonio Mitchell has trained his best friend and work partner, Avespa, to sniff out dangerous devices. Once a Port Arthur Arson...
Nederland Police Department seeks help in finding burglary suspects

NEDERLAND, Texas — The Nederland Police Department is seeking help in identifying multiple suspects that are believed to be involved in local vehicle burglaries. According to a press release by the Nederland Police Department, the incidents took place sometime between Saturday November 19, 2022, 9:30 p.m. and Sunday November 20, 2022, 4:00 a.m. between South 1st Street and South Twin City Highway.
Magical Winter Lights in Baytown

Six million lights and 100 glowing lanterns combine for a breathtaking holiday display at Houston Raceway Park in Baytown. They're open nightly through Jan. 7.
House Fire In West Orange

Monday afternoon around 2:30pm firefighters from West Orange were called to 1319 Milam for a trailer that was fully involved. Firefighters fought the blaze for several hours. Neighbors say the owner of the home left his residence before they noticed the mobile home on fire. The cause is under investigation.
