Beaumont City councilman pushing for project to add LED lights under Interstate 10
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont councilman is pushing for a project that he believes will elevate and light up the city without burdening its residents. Many shared Facebook posts that suggested making the freeways under Interstate 10 a bit brighter with LED lights. Beaumont City Councilman A.J. Turner listened to those suggestions and feels it is the right move to get people involved.
KFDM-TV
UTILITY ALERT: Water outage could impact some Port Arthur residents for 8-10 hours
PORT ARTHUR — City of Port Arthur - Water Utility crews are repairing a water main break in the 2900 block of 19th Street. Residents and businesses may experience low pressure to no water from Gulfway Drive to 25th Street between 5th Avenue to Florida Avenue. Restoration of service may take from 8 to 10 hours.
Power restored for Entergy customers in Hardin County after outage
HARDIN COUNTY, Texas — More than 5,000 Hardin County Entergy customers had their power restored after a Thanksgiving day outage. At this time, it us unknown what specifically caused the outage. The outage began around 3:46 p.m. "Indication that power is restored to your area does not guarantee your...
13-Year-Old Theresa Franklin Killed In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Beaumont (Beaumont, TX)
Police responded to a motor vehicle crash that claimed a life. The crash happened on the 3100 block of Ethan Symone Street around 4 a.m. The Beaumont Police Department found the suspects fleeing the scene in a 2023 Silver Hyundai when the driver lost control at Major Drive and Interstate 10 and crashed into a concrete pillar.
kjas.com
Three people injured in two vehicle auto accident north of Jasper
Three people received what was thought to be non life threatening injuries when a Chevrolet sedan and a GMC pick up truck collided about four miles north of Jasper on Highway 96 on Wednesday evening. The volunteers of the Lake Rayburn Fire Department and other emergency crews were dispatched to...
Charlton Pollard Park at 'top priority' for Beaumont's new $1.4M parks and rec budget
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont City leaders have approved money to bring new life into Charlton-Pollard Park since its closure in September. The city put up fencing after 12News reported on dilapidated and dangerous equipment. During the city's council meeting on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, council members approved $1.4 million...
KFDM-TV
Beaumont council approves additional security cameras for parks, community center
BEAUMONT — Beaumont City Council has approved placing security cameras at three additional parks and a community center. A study of 36 Beaumont parks shows Rogers Park, Central Park and Alice Keith Park rank in the top 10 for violent crime and property crime. The city will spend about...
12newsnow.com
Lumberton man wins Beaumont Thanksgiving Turkey Trot 5K
The tradition is put on by the Sea Rim Striders run club. The organization works to raise money for nonprofits in Southeast Texas.
KPLC TV
Lake Charles man dies while cleaning chemical tank
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - State police are investigating after a man died in a hazardous chemical accident at Holeshot Tank Wash. State police say Alvin Lively, 48, of Lake Charles, was inside a tank while working at Holeshot Tank Wash off Hwy 108 in Carlyss. Police say Lively was washing...
Southeast Texas, we're in great paws
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — They say that a dog is a man’s best friend, and this duo proves that to be true. Port Arthur Deputy Fire Marshal Antonio Mitchell has trained his best friend and work partner, Avespa, to sniff out dangerous devices. Once a Port Arthur Arson...
Southeast Texans kickoff Thanksgiving with 2022 Turkey Trot in downtown Beaumont
People of all ages gathered to trot their way through the streets of downtown Beaumont on the morning of Thanksgiving.
KFDM-TV
Some Other Place feeds the homeless for Thanksgiving
BEAUMONT — Some Other Place opens its soup kitchen each afternoon to feed the homeless or anyone else that may be in need of hot meal. Today, Thanksgiving food was on the menu. KFDM/Fox 4's Mya Caleb reports.
Nederland Police Department seeks help in finding burglary suspects
NEDERLAND, Texas — The Nederland Police Department is seeking help in identifying multiple suspects that are believed to be involved in local vehicle burglaries. According to a press release by the Nederland Police Department, the incidents took place sometime between Saturday November 19, 2022, 9:30 p.m. and Sunday November 20, 2022, 4:00 a.m. between South 1st Street and South Twin City Highway.
13-Year-Old Girl Dead After Motor Vehicle Accident In Beaumont (Beaumont, TX)
Texas Police officials report that a teenage girl is dead after the stolen vehicle she was inside crashed into a concrete pillar. The incident took place in Beaumont, 85 miles east of Houston.
KHOU
Magical Winter Lights in Baytown
Six million lights and 100 glowing lanterns combine for a breathtaking holiday display at Houston Raceway Park in Baytown. They're open nightly through Jan. 7.
Missing Louisiana woman found dead in car submerged in river
Stephany Fong, 32, of Lake Charles was reported missing Nov. 19.
Residents from Beaumont's North End held neighborhood meeting for first time since 2019
BEAUMONT, Texas — Residents from two sides of Beaumont came together Monday night to speak to city officials and police. Many feel neighborhood meetings in the North End and West End are crucial to moving the city forward. Those living in the West End have been able to voice their concerns at monthly meetings.
kogt.com
House Fire In West Orange
Monday afternoon around 2:30pm firefighters from West Orange were called to 1319 Milam for a trailer that was fully involved. Firefighters fought the blaze for several hours. Neighbors say the owner of the home left his residence before they noticed the mobile home on fire. The cause is under investigation.
Trailer home in West Orange declared total loss after fire Monday afternoon
WEST ORANGE, Texas — No injuries were reported after a trailer home caught fire in West Orange Monday. It happened in the 1300 block of East Milam Street in West Orange. A witness told a 12News crew at the scene that an elderly resident who lived there left about 30 minutes before the fire was noticed.
Texas Student Eats Own Feces After School Staff Deprived Them Of Food
A teacher and two assistants have been charged in connection to the abuse of a student.
