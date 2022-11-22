Read full article on original website
Related
England vs USA - Live World Cup 2022 updates
The USMNT and England battled to a 0-0 draw on Friday. The Americans now need a win against Iran on Tuesday to advance.
USMNT Stares Down England in Hard-Fought World Cup Draw
After going toe-to-toe with the Three Lions, the U.S. knows exactly what it needs to do to advance to the knockout stage in Qatar.
Can the USMNT Tie Iran And Still Get Out Of The Group Stage?
The United States will compete in its final group stage match on Tuesday.
Gutsy Team USA proves it is all grown up in 0-0 World Cup tie against vaunted England | Opinion
The USA vs. England World Cup game was still an hour away and the sidewalk plaza outside Fritz & Franz Bierhaus in Coral Gables was jam-packed with soccer fans, most of them in red, white, and blue.
Los Angeles Sports Nation
Los Angeles, CA
442
Followers
624
Post
21K+
Views
ABOUT
Enhancing Your Los Angeles Sports Fan Experiencehttps://www.laxsportsnation.com/
Comments / 0