Throop, PA

Throop veteran and firefighter remembered

By Julie Dunphy
WBRE
 3 days ago

THROOP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Lackawanna County veteran and volunteer firefighter is remembered Monday for his service and lifelong dedication to his community. Robert “Bob” Fuhr died last week.

Bob Fuhr served in World War II and then spent his entire adult life as a volunteer firefighter.

He was a mentor and friend to many.

In return, the community paid their respects to the 95-year-old.

“When I go to heaven, and I am going to make it, I know, I feel that I am going to go to heaven, why not?” said Fuhr in a previous interview.

Robert “Bob” Fuhr always had a positive outlook on life, as seen in the documentary ‘Faith 1895-2020’ about catholic churches in Throop, Lackawanna County.

Bob Fuhr spent most of his 95 years residing in the borough.

He dedicated his life to his community and family.

“He just loved every single person in his family, he had nothing but love to give to them,” Alison Fiorillo of Clarks Summit said.

Fuhr was a lifelong member of Throop Hose Company #1.

“He meant a lot, especially to the younger members. He was out for every affair every function. He was such a great great asset and somebody to look up to and try to emulate. He was a wonderful man,” said David Benson, President of the Throop Hose Company #1.

Food safety myths busted as Thanksgiving approaches

Monday night, the men and women of Throop Hose Company #1 paid their final respects to Fuhr and his family.

Mayor Joe Tropiak says the borough was proud to call Fuhr a Throop resident, recalling the first time the two met.

“They always used to play cards in the civic center and I went right over and I says I don’t play cards, but he (Bob Fuhr) says you’ll just be the score taker, and that’s what he gave me a task. So that was my first task by a good man,” said Tropiak.

Fire Chief Andy Hegedus says Fuhr was always a voice of reason and calmness.

“He was always there to support, to lead, to mentor to guide and most of all his commitment and dedication, and that’s proven to by his service to this country,” Hegedus said.

A veteran, Fuhr served his country during World War II in the United States Army.

He was an active member of the Blessed Sacrament Holy Name Society.

He also worked many election days as the Judge of Elections for Throop.

His positive light and lasting impact will live on for generations.

Fuhr died on November 16th. He was 95 years old.

The funeral service will be held in the Blessed Sacrament Parish at Saint Anthony’s Church, 215 Rebecca Street, Throop, November 22 at 9:30 a.m.

