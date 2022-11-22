Read full article on original website
Rainy Thanksgiving Day, but most of the rainfall ended up near Houston
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Fog and rain blanketed the Brazos Valley today, creating a dreary atmosphere for the Thanksgiving Holiday. Leading up to the rainfall today, the Weather Prediction Center placed the Brazos Valley and the city of Houston under a level 2 out of 4 risk for flooding. Of those two regions, Houston was the area to receive the most rainfall.
Stormy, rainy Thanksgiving afternoon & evening
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Hold on to your stuffing, Brazos Valley. Rain and thunderstorms will invite themselves over for Thanksgiving dinner this year. An extremely slow-moving weather system is moving into Texas today and lingers in the Lone Star State through Saturday. Rounds of rain, thunder, and cooler air are expected over the next 48 to 72 hours.
Significant Snow, Ice & Rain Threat for west Texas & New Mexico Tonight
A big trough swinging digging south will convey snow probabilities to Texas, New Mexico, and Oklahoma right now and carrying by way of Saturday morning. Temperatures will likely be an enormous element of how a lot snow falls, however it’s changing into extra obvious that sufficient chilly air will likely be out there for some hefty totals, particularly in the course of the in a single day hours. Winter storm warnings have been issued by way of Saturday to account for the heavy snow menace. It will likely be a moist, heavy snow, which means that we might see tree and energy line harm. The heaviest snow will likely be by way of japanese New Mexico and much west Texas the place domestically as much as a foot of snow could also be doable. Travel on I-25 and I-10 will likely be troublesome at instances!
'Freak Storm' Could Dump An Entire Season Of Snow On Texas Overnight
Parts of Texas are in for a cold, cold Thanksgiving.
Abbott says, "Texas is readying resources to prepare for winter weather and severe storms"
"Texas is readying resources to prepare for winter weather & severe storms expected across our state this week... Thank you to emergency response personnel keeping Texans safe over Thanksgiving." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
Winter storm to impact New Mexico
A winter storm is expected to impact parts of New Mexico on Friday. Here's what you need to know as the storm approaches. A winter storm warning that was issued for Chaves, Curry, De Baca Guadalupe, and Roosevelt County has been cancelled. Significant snow accumulations are no longer expected in these areas.
Windy and cold with a rain/snow mix
Happy Thanksgiving! Today looks to be blustery and markedly colder with north winds of 20 to 40 mph, and highs only in the 30’s and low 40’s. At the same time that its turning cold, an upper-level low will approach from the west, increasing the likelihood of a rain/snow mix across the area. As the upper-level storm […]
Texas Snowstorm 2022: Rising Temperatures Spike Risk of 'Heart Attack Snow'
Although forecast models show varying amounts, snow is expected to start Thanksgiving night and continue through Saturday morning.
Timeline: Thanksgiving brings rain and storms to Central Texas
AUSTIN, Texas — A busy Thanksgiving forecast is in store for the Lone Star State. Confidence continues to increase in widespread storms on Thanksgiving Day, and then potentially a second round of rain and storms for Friday. Prior to Thanksgiving, Wednesday won't be a bad travel day with just...
Governor Abbott readies state resources ahead of upcoming weather threats
AUSTIN, Texas — On Wednesday, Governor Greg Abbott directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management to ready the state’s resources in anticipation of an upcoming storm system that will sweep across the state late week through early weekend. The storm will bring a chance of accumulating snowfall across...
Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport prepared for heavy holiday travel
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport (GRK) is expecting heavy travel for the Thanksgiving holiday, with the busiest travel days being Wednesday and the Sunday after Thanksgiving. The City of Killeen says there have been five to six flights scheduled each day this week –...
Rain & storms in the forecast for Thanksgiving Day in North Texas: Here’s what you need to know
DALLAS (KDAF) — Well, you may want to rethink the annual backyard touch football turkey bowl with the family unless you’re ready to rock and roll with some rain as it may be a wet Thanksgiving Day in North Texas. The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth...
Thanksgiving thunder threat possible across Houston area
HOUSTON — With the Thanksgiving holiday quickly approaching, the main thing on most people's minds -- besides the turkey -- is the weather. In Houston, widespread rain and thunder are likely due to a trailing cold front and the weather pattern could last all day. The American and European models actually show all of Houston getting rain, with isolated storms possible in some areas.
Thousands of Houston area Centerpoint customers without power on Thanksgiving
The power went out for most of the Bridgeland planned community in Cypress at about 11 a.m. Thanksgiving birds and their obligatory side items sat on countertops while families crossed their fingers. About 3,100 customers were affected by the outage, which happened during the heavy weather, although Centerpoint could not...
Epicures Catering preps to feed over 2,000 people this Thanksgiving
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - For the 39th year, Epicures Catering is sending free meals to people across the Brazos Valley on Thanksgiving. This year, Epicures Catering along with several organizations and volunteers, are expected to serve 2,100 Bryan and College Station residents in need of a Thanksgiving meal. These Thanksgiving meals are individual, ready-to-eat plates.
Gloria Kennard, volunteers serve Thanksgiving Fellowship Meal to Brazos Valley residents
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - For the 34th year in a row, Gloria Kennard and community volunteers served a hot, homemade Thanksgiving meal to those in need. The Pleasant Grove Baptist Church was packed early Thursday as guests were excited for their free and delicious meal. Although before anyone could be fed and preparations started, Gloria Kennard led her crew to a song and prayer.
Just How Many Mountain Lions Are Actually in Texas?
The number of mountain lions that call home Texas home is still unknownPhoto byPriscilla Du PreezonUnsplash. With over a quarter million square miles of land and an array of varying habitats ranging from the desert mountains of Big Bend to the dense woodlands of east Texas, one would think that Texas would be prime territory for a healthy, thriving mountain lion population. And maybe they really are thriving here. After all, unconfirmed sightings remain prevalent statewide. But using data from verified sightings only, according to wildlifeinformer.com, just an estimated 200 to 500 of these elusive felines are confirmed to exist in the entire state. That's a fraction of neighboring New Mexico, which projects a sizable mountain lion population of roughly 4,000.
34th annual Thanksgiving fellowship meal aims to serve at least 800 community members
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - For the 34th year in a row, Gloria Kennard is hosting her free Thanksgiving fellowship meal for Brazos Valley residents. A lifelong Bryan resident, Kennard worked at Texas A&M University where she served food to the students and faculty. So, its safe to say she’s always been one to cook for others.
VIDEO: Man clings to back of H-E-B 18-wheeler on Texas highway
Texans' love for H-E-B knows no bounds.
Little to no volunteer opportunities on Thanksgiving at Brazos Valley nonprofits
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Thanksgiving is usually a time when organizations see an influx of people signing up to volunteer. This year Brazos Valley Food Bank said they have been preparing to get food to their partners so that staff will be able to spend time with their families for the holidays.
