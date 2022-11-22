ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
President Biden approves Federal aid for Hurricane Ian recovery in SC

By Chase Laudenslager
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCBD) – President Joe Biden on Monday approved Federal aid for disaster recovery in South Carolina in the wake of Hurricane Ian.

The funding covers damage incurred between September 25 and October 4, 2022. Individuals in Charleston, Georgetown, and Horry Counties are eligible.

According to the White House, the funds can be put towards “grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners.”

Hurricane Ian brings strong winds, flooding to Lowcountry

Some state and local governments and nonprofit organizations can also receive funding “on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by Hurricane Ian in Berkeley, Charleston, Clarendon, Georgetown, Horry, Jasper, and Williamsburg Counties.”

Officials said that federal funding is also available for hazard mitigation measures statewide.

Click here to apply for assistance.

