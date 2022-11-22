ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man dead after being found shot in overturned car in the Bronx: NYPD

By Aliza Chasan
PIX11
PIX11
THE BRONX (PIX11) — A man drove several miles through the Bronx after being shot on Monday and then crashed into multiple parked vehicles before his car overturned, police said.

The 29-year-old man, who suffered a gunshot wound to the back, was taken to a hospital. He was pronounced dead. Police have not yet publicly identified him.

The man was inside of a black Toyota Camry on Major Deegan North when he was shot, police said. Wounded, he drove through the Bronx, hitting multiple parked cars along the way. His vehicle eventually overturned. The wounded man was found on Sedgewick Avenue, police said.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting were not immediately clear. No arrests have been made. Police did not release identifying information on the suspected shooter.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

