Man dead after being found shot in overturned car in the Bronx: NYPD

THE BRONX (PIX11) — A man drove several miles through the Bronx after being shot on Monday and then crashed into multiple parked vehicles before his car overturned, police said.

The 29-year-old man, who suffered a gunshot wound to the back, was taken to a hospital. He was pronounced dead. Police have not yet publicly identified him.

The man was inside of a black Toyota Camry on Major Deegan North when he was shot, police said. Wounded, he drove through the Bronx, hitting multiple parked cars along the way. His vehicle eventually overturned. The wounded man was found on Sedgewick Avenue, police said.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting were not immediately clear. No arrests have been made. Police did not release identifying information on the suspected shooter.

