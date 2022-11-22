Read full article on original website
wymt.com
Knott County man indicted in connection with jewelry store robbery
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - One man is facing serious charges following a grand jury indictment on Monday. Lonnie Huff, 45, of Emmalena, is accused of taking part in an armed robbery at Lloyd Williams Jewelry store in Corbin earlier this year. The indictment states Huff threatened to hurt people and...
West Virginia man shot by deputies dies; sheriff places self on leave
An Eleanor man who was shot by Putnam Sheriff's deputies Wednesday has died from his wounds, officials said.
Williamson Daily News
Multiple arrests made in drug trafficking investigation
WILLIAMSON — Several people are in custody after a round of arrests relating to a drug trafficking investigation Nov. 16, according to a news release from the Cops United Felony Fugitive Enforcement Division Task Force. The U.S. Marshals Southern District of West Virginia, Cops United Felony Fugitive Enforcement Division...
Police: West Virginia man tried to break officer’s finger
LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man is in custody after allegedly attempting to break an officer’s finger in Logan County, West Virginia. According to a criminal complaint, a Logan Police officer pulled over a car with an expired inspection sticker and a broken tag light on Stratton St. in Logan on Tuesday. The complaint says that […]
sciotopost.com
Wanted for Murder in Scioto County, Considered Armed and Dangerous
Portsmouth – Portsmouth Police department have released a photo of the man who is responsible for two murders. Sunday morning, Nov. 20, 2022, at approximately 0223 hours, Portsmouth 911 dispatch center received calls of shots being fired in the 700 block of Chillicothe St., just outside of Frankenstein’s bar.
WSAZ
Woman who captures alleged kidnapping on camera speaks out
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Traffic is something you always expect at the Merritts Creek interchange off Interstate 64 in Barboursville, but for Jazzlyn Harrison’s drive Monday, she encountered something she never expected. Harrison witnessed a kidnapping in the middle of a busy intersection. “We saw the two cars...
thebigsandynews.com
Five from Big Sandy region graduate from KSP Academy
FRANKFORT — Thirty-eight new Kentucky State Police cadets from Class 102 graduated from their training academy Friday, including three from Lawrence County and two from Floyd County. Chase Coverdale, Brett Criswell and Zachary Wright, all of Louisa; Christin Mitchell of Prestonsburg; and Jacob Williams of Harold completed more than...
West Virginia man accused of kidnapping after allegedly forcing woman into vehicle at shopping center
CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man is in custody after police say he kidnapped a woman in Barboursville and took her to a home in Mason County, West Virginia. According to a criminal complaint, West Virginia State Police responded to a possible kidnapping near the Merritt Creek Farm shopping center on Monday. Witnesses told police that […]
WTVQ
EXCLUSIVE: 18-year-old paralyzed in Magoffin County bus crash last week
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – On Nov. 14, a Magoffin County school bus went off the roadway, over an embankment and crashed, injuring 18 students on board and the driver. The injuries varied from minor to severe. However, 18-year-old Kelly Adams’s injuries are life-changing. His family member tells us...
WSAZ
Three arrested for drug trafficking after traffic stop
GREENUP COUNTY, KENTUCKY (WSAZ) - Three people have been arrested after a traffic stop on Main Street in Greenup. Sheriff Matt Smith says the three people are accused of operating a ‘known trafficking ring’ at a home on Main Street. The sheriff says the driver of the car,...
wymt.com
5 arrested during recent drug raid in Rowan County
MOREHEAD, Ky. (WYMT) - Two men and three women are facing drug trafficking charges in Northeastern Kentucky. Morehead Police posted about the arrest on its Facebook page. Early last Friday morning, officers served a search warrant at a home on North Wilson Avenue in Morehead. During the search, police found...
Ironton Tribune
Pair facing drug charges
A pair of people are in jail after the police did a search of their vehicle and found what officers believe to be over 100 grams of cocaine. According to affidavits filed with the Ironton Municipal Court, on Sunday, Ironton Police Department Patrolman Chance Blankenship was patrolling on Mulberry Street when a red Nissan failed to use a turn signal.
wymt.com
Eastern Ky. murder suspect to get new trial date
WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Wolfe County murder suspect is set to get a new trial date. State troopers said Troy Dunkelberger shot and killed Jarron Slayback in 2020. Dunkelberger is charged with first-degree murder. Police said the men were on vacation with other friends in the Red River...
wchstv.com
Three charged in case of two men zip tied, beaten among Scioto grand jury indictments
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — Four people were indicted by a Scioto County grand jury last week, including three people in a case where deputies said two men were tied up and beaten at a home in Wheelersburg. Kaleb M. Dixon, 23, of Wheelersburg, Ohio, Cameron L. Dixon, 18,...
lootpress.com
DUI checkpoint planned for Putnam County
WINFIELD, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A sobriety checkpoint has been announced for Putnam County in the coming weeks. A Tuesday release from the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department indicates that the department, in conjunction with the Winfield Police Department, plans to conduct a sobriety checkpoint along Route 817 near the Route 34 overpass (Winfield Bridge.)
Woman pleads guilty to federal drug crime
HUNTINGTON, WV (WVNS) — A West Virginia woman accepted a guilty plea to distribution of a quantity of a mixture and substance containing methamphetamine. According to court documents, Melissa Dawn Lockhart, 49, of Huntington, sold approximately 5 grams of methamphetamine on February 25, 2021 to an undercover officer at her Huntington home. Her scheduling is […]
WSAZ
WANTED | Portsmouth shooting suspect considered armed, dangerous
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) – A man is wanted by police in connection with a double homicide that took place Sunday, according to the Portsmouth Police Department. Investigators are searching for Anthony Lee Kearns, aka LA. Kearns, 25, is accused in the deaths of Abraham Pucheta and Javier Luna. Pucheta...
wymt.com
Police asking for your help to ID suspect in counterfeit money case
STANTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in Powell County are asking for your help to find a man they believe is involved in a crime. The City of Stanton Police Department posted pictures on its Facebook page with pictures of the suspect. Police say they believe he is involved in a...
cartercountytimes.com
Judge Executive injured in accident
Carter County Judge Executive Mike Malone was injured in an accident last Wednesday that took the life of his wife, Rose Malone. The Rowan County Coroner’s office reported on Wednesday afternoon that Morehead police dispatch received a call of a single vehicle accident on I-64 just before 7 a.m. that morning, approximately one mile east of Morehead.
West Virginia man admits to possessing 690 grams of fentanyl, selling 200 grams of meth
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — A Huntington man pleaded guilty on Monday to selling quantities of meth and fentanyl and to having a firearm in relation to a drug crime. According to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), 26-year-old Kilan Nicks, also known as “Low,” maintained two Huntington residences, one on Roby Road and one on […]
