ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davie County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
thestokesnews.com

Sandy Ridge News

Thanks to all the blood donors who participated in our blood drive this past Saturday. It was a great success; our goal was 25 units and 32 were donated. Our last Bingo Fundraiser for the community center was also very successful. Thanks to all who came out to play and wind up the year. Congratulations to Tabitha Deskins, winner of the grand prize coverall game.
SANDY RIDGE, NC
WXII 12

Winston-Salem man gives out free Thanksgiving meals to homeless

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — One Winston-Salem man makes sure that no person goes without a home cooked meal on Thanksgiving or any holiday of the year and gives food outside the Bethesda Center For The Homeless. Winston-Salem resident, Arthur Green has been giving out meals during the holiday for 10...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
qcnews.com

‘A humbling privilege:’ N.C. National Guard company deploys

SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — N.C. Senator Carl Ford, family, and friends witnessed a North Carolina National Guard deployment ceremony in Salisbury last week. Members of Charlie Company, 1st of the 131st Aviation Regiment, will head to the national capital region soon. Ford and leaders from the 2-130th AOB and Charlie Company spoke to the group during the Nov. 18 function.
SALISBURY, NC
ourdavie.com

Alice Virginia (Douthit) Sherrill

Alice Virginia (Douthit) Sherrill, 89, of Mocksville, NC entered her heavenly home on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. Alice was born on May 1, 1933, in Davie County, daughter of the late Henry Isaac Douthit and Mary (Pilcher) Douthit. In addition to her mother and father, Alice was preceded in death by: her loving husband, Howard Knox Sherrill; a sister, Ruth Knight; and brothers, JW Douthit and Bob Douthit.
MOCKSVILLE, NC
ourdavie.com

Habitat Davie to open ReStore in Bermuda Run

Celebrating its 28th year in Davie County, Habitat-Davie has gone through restructuring and reorganization after COVID, and will be moving forward in turbo speed, according to executive director, Tamara Taylor. ‘We build houses, but we serve homeowners. We are a hand up, not a handout,” she said,. Habitat-Davie was...
DAVIE COUNTY, NC
iredellfreenews.com

EnergyUnited awards $46,000 to 43 N.C. teachers for creative classroom projects

EnergyUnited has awarded more than $46,000 to 43 North Carolina teachers through the NC Bright Ideas education grant program. Teachers in Alexander, Catawba, Davie, Davidson, Forsyth, Guilford, Iredell, Mecklenburg, Rockingham, Stokes and Wilkes counties are receiving grants ranging from $200 to $2,000 to support creative classroom projects. “Education is the...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
ourdavie.com

Wanda (Boyter) Goforth

Wanda (Boyter) Goforth, 54, of Mocksville, NC entered her heavenly home on Nov. 19, 2022. Wanda was born on Dec. 28, 1967 in Forsyth County, daughter of the late William Andrew Boyter Jr. and Rebecca Sue Cook. In addition to her parents, Wanda was preceded in death by 2 stepchildren, Kaci and Laci Goforth, and 2 grandchildren, Kaylee and Kylie Hicks.
MOCKSVILLE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Rocky Creek Dairy named 2022 Farm of the Year (Photos)

At the annual Farm-City Week Banquet on Tuesday night, Rocky Creek Dairy President Dr. Ben Shelton, son Paul Shelton, and Thad Gaither accepted the Iredell County Farm of the Year honors from Iredell Cooperative Extension Director Nancy Keith and award sponsor Carolina Farm Credit’s representative Kathy Bunton. The award...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Charlotte community remembers WBTV’s Jason Myers and Chip Tayag

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The outpouring of support from the community continues as Charlotte FC and the Carolina Panthers took time to remember Chip Tayag and Jason Myers on Tuesday night at their annual tree lighting at Bank of America Stadium. The loss of meteorologist Jason Myers and pilot Chip...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wfirnews.com

Make the drive to Galax for High Country Lights

Make the drive to Galax on weekends between now and New Years for “High Country Lights,” at Felts Park. The Christmas lights spectacular also features carriage rides, live music – and a special visit from Santa this Saturday. This is the 18th year for High Country Lights at Felts Park in Galax; admission is free. William Bottomley is the organizer behind the event:
GALAX, VA
thestokesnews.com

Porch parade returns

Lit up for all to see, this house was a Christmas wonderland during last year’s Stokes County Christmas Porch Parade. (Submitted photo) For the third consecutive year, the King Department of Parks and Recreation is sponsoring its Christmas Parade of Porches. Don’t let the name fool you — anyone...
STOKES COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Fire in Surry County on Thanksgiving

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — Some firefighters spent Thanksgiving putting out a fire. A fire broke out in forestry in Dobson, North Carolina, on Thursday. This was on Ponderosa Pine Lane, near Highway 601. Local fire departments were unable to share details on damage or injuries, but our reporter on...
DOBSON, NC
WBTV

Salisbury church to offer free Thanksgiving meal

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Salisbury church wants to show its gratitude to the community by offering a free Thanksgiving meal to anyone who wants it. Stallings Memorial Baptist Church, 817 S. Main St. in Salisbury, is offering Thanks giving dinner for the community on Thursday from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., or until supplies last.
SALISBURY, NC
qcnews.com

‘He was wonderful to everyone’: Former colleagues remember late WBTV meteorologist

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Meteorologists close to WBTV’s Jason Myers remember him for his work in the industry and his spirit as a whole. Van Denton says Myers always told him at his father’s church that he wanted to be a meteorologist when he grew up. Denton is WGHP’s chief meteorologist, Queen City News’ sister station in the Piedmont Triad.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WXII 12

Novant health patient learns he has cancer through low-dose screening

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — John Vance of King, North Carolina, went in for his annual physical this past July, thinking everything else but the news he would receive. Vance was told by his physician at Novant Health Mountainview Medical that he should look into a low-dose CT scan. “He thought...
KING, NC
ncconstructionnews.com

German motor producer to build $100 million factory in Winston-Salem

Ziehl-Abegg Inc., a manufacturer of motors and fans for commercial ventilation systems, has picked Winston-Salem for a $100 million expansion. The company announced on Nov. 16 that it will build its North American headquarters just east of the city and move production from Greensboro – part of a significant expansion by Ziehl-Abegg in North America.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy