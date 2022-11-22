Thanks to all the blood donors who participated in our blood drive this past Saturday. It was a great success; our goal was 25 units and 32 were donated. Our last Bingo Fundraiser for the community center was also very successful. Thanks to all who came out to play and wind up the year. Congratulations to Tabitha Deskins, winner of the grand prize coverall game.

