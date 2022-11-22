ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Authorities recover "inert military training device" floating in water off coast

By Knx News 97 1 Fm
 3 days ago

LOS ANGELES (KNX) - Authorities recovered a suspicious device floating off the Los Angeles coast on Monday.

Tactical bomb technicians with Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Special Enforcement Bureau were dispatched to the area, where they located an item floating in the water.

After investigation, they were able to determine that the item was actually an "inert military training device" which appeared to resemble a missile of some sort.

They turned the item over to U.S. Navy officials and determined that there was no threat to the public.

Los Angeles, CA
