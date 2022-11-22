Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Meet the 2022 All-CNY girls swimming and diving team
Meet the 2022 All-CNY girls swimming and diving team. The team consists of Section III state meet qualifiers. We have four finalists for MVP: Kaitlyn Carroll, Cicero-North Syracuse; Eva Smith, Baldwinsville; Katie Lester, New Hartford; and Alexa von Holtz, Mexico. The winners will be announced at the annual All-CNY Sports...
Young skaters ‘step up’ for Skaneateles girls hockey in OT loss to non-league foe
Reigning state regional champion Skaneateles opened its title defense with an overtime loss to Section II’s Adirondack United on Wednesday.
Section III ice hockey coaches poll: Who is the toughest player on your team?
Cicero, N.Y. — Toughness is one of the most important attributes for an ice hockey player. Section III is loaded with players who epitomize toughness. >> Section III boys ice hockey 2022-23: Team previews, top players in Division I.
Who are Section III’s most spirited cheerleaders? 13 teammates give a shout out
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The requirement of enthusiasm is built right into the job description of being a cheerleader. Still, some of those athletes go above and beyond when it comes to non-stop energy and boosting the moods of others.
Section III wrestling coaches poll: Who is the best pound-for-pound wrestler on your team?
Cicero, N.Y. — Wrestling is a sport that is highly dependent on weight class. But at syracuse.com’s winter media day, we asked coaches to throw weight classes out the window when evaluating their athletes. We asked coaches to give us their best pound-for-pound wrestlers. Here are the results.
Section III boys basketball coaches poll: Which players have biggest shoes to fill this season?
Cicero, N.Y. — Each year, high school sports teams experience some form of roster turnover due to graduation, transfers or athletes pursuing other interests. Some of the players lost may have been key to the team’s success a year prior. Once that player moves on, a new player must step up and help fill the hole the departing player left.
Childhood ‘brothers’ Symir Torrence and Charles Pride meet in the Dome when Syracuse plays Bryant
Syracuse, N.Y. – They met in Pop Warner football. They were probably 5 or 6 years old. Symir Torrence, the wide receiver, was one of the biggest kids on the Sherman Park team. Charles Pride, a year older, was a quarterback and receiver.
Section III boys wrestling 2022-23: Team previews, top wrestlers for Division II
Syracuse, N.Y. — Wrestling season is almost upon us in Section III. Here’s everything you need to know about Division II this winter. >> Section III boys wrestling 2022-23: Team previews, top wrestlers for Division I.
Section III boys basketball 2022-23: Team previews, top players for Class B, C, D
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Section III boys basketball season tips off soon. Here’s what to know about Class B, C and D this season. >> Section III boys basketball 2022-23: Team previews, top players for Class AA, A.
syracuse.com
St. John’s outlasts a game Syracuse team in overtime (Donna Ditota’s Quick Hits)
Brooklyn, N.Y. -- The Empire Classic title game featured two former Big East rivals who faced off Tuesday night in the Barclays Center. Had the game been played at Madison Square Garden, that would have added another layer of nostalgia for the Old Big East. Alas, here we were.
A Baldwinsville grad’s favorite advice, and 30 other updates (CNY Athletes in College)
One piece of advice still sticks with Nate Hanna. Hanna tried out for the Baldwinsville boys soccer team during his freshman year of high school.
How to stream Syracuse basketball vs. Bryant: Charles Pride’s homecoming won’t be on TV
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse basketball returns to action to face the Bryant Bulldogs in the JMA Wireless Dome on Saturday, Nov. 26, but the game won’t be broadcast on cable TV. Syracuse vs. Bryant will air at 4 p.m. on ACC Network Extra, which is not available on...
Changes to obsolete Syracuse laws could spur Westcott project, shape city’s future
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Six years ago, three Westcott residents had an idea for what the future might look like in their neighborhood. After graduating Nottingham High School in the 90s, Brendan Rose spent time living in Seattle, Damian Vallelonga in Brooklyn and Zach Bloomer in Denver. When life brought them...
Dino Babers’ 7th season is almost over. Like his tenure, it was filled with tantalizing potential and frustration
Syracuse, N.Y. — For the first time since 2018, the end of the regular season does not mean the final game of the year for Syracuse football. That was the near unanimously agreed upon goal for the Orange by players, fans and others heading into the season. If SU could make a bowl game, the 2022 season would be considered a successful one.
Crunch take down Marlies 5-3, extend win-streak to five games
Syracuse, N.Y. – The Syracuse Crunch downed the Toronto Marlies, 5-3, tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena. The Crunch are now on a five-game winning streak and advance to 7-6-1-2 on the season. Syracuse also picked up their first win in a six-game season series against Toronto. Crunch...
iheartoswego.com
Oswego County Plans Renovation of Legends Fields Complex
Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup announced plans to inject $2 million into the Legends Fields Complex to create a premier destination for baseball and softball that will serve as a regional attraction and increase local tourism revenue. The Legends Fields Complex is the only six-field, lighted complex in Central...
Syracuse basketball vs. St. John’s in Empire Classic: Live score, updates
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse basketball team takes on the St. John’s Red Storm at approximately 9:30 p.m. Tuesday in the championship game of the Empire Classic at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The game will air on ESPN2. See in-game team and individual stats here. Note: Refresh this...
How to stream Syracuse women’s basketball vs. Bucknell on ACC Network Extra
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse women’s basketball team faces the Bucknell Bison in the JMA Wireless Dome on Friday, Nov. 25, but the game won’t be broadcast on cable TV. Syracuse vs. Bucknell will air at 7 p.m. on ACC Network Extra, which is not available on cable TV, but can be accessed via ESPN.com or associated apps. Details below.
localsyr.com
Syracuse locals left without water on Thanksgiving
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The City of Syracuse Department of Water reported a water main break at the intersection of North State St. and Catawba St. The Department reports that the break comes from a 20″ water-main pipe. As the group works to repair the pipe, traffic will...
Community rallies behind Clay family after fatal house fire; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Nov. 25)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 45; Low: 34. A rainy Friday; see the 5-day forecast. HOUSE OF THE WEEK: With an ‘oasis’ in the backyard, home owners think their Onondaga ranch is ‘something to be cherished.’ Take a look for yourself. (Courtesy of Gianna Giocondo)
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
68K+
Followers
54K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 0