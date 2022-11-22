Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
Titan Machinery (TITN) to Post Q3 Earnings: What's in Store?
TITN - Free Report) is scheduled to report third-quarter fiscal 2023 results (ended Oct 31, 2022) before the market opens on Nov 30. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TITN’s third-quarter revenues is currently pegged at $655 million, indicating an improvement of 44.3% from the prior-year fiscal quarter’s reported figure. The consensus mark for earnings stands at $1.15 per share, suggesting growth of 19.8% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reading. The earnings estimates have been constant over the past 60 days.
Zacks.com
Salesforce (CRM) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in Store?
CRM - Free Report) is slated to release third-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Nov 30. For the fiscal third quarter, the company projects total revenues between $7.82 billion and $7.83 billion. Non-GAAP earnings are expected between $1.20 and $1.21 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at...
Zacks.com
Petrobras (PBR) Slides Despite Q3 Earnings Beat: Here's Why
PBR - Free Report) , has lost 12.4% since its third-quarter results were announced on Nov 3. The negative response, despite an earnings beat, could be attributed to risks pertaining to political intervention and the company’s huge dividend outgo. What Did Petrobras’ Earnings Unveil?. Petrobras announced third-quarter earnings...
Zacks.com
Fortune Brands (FBHS) Shares Down 38% YTD: What's Ailing It?
FBHS - Free Report) is grappling with supply-chain constraints, raw-material inflation and weakness in housing market demand. Due to these headwinds, shares of FBHS have lost 38% in the year-to-date period compared with the industry’s decline of 33.8%. Escalating cost of sales due to raw material cost-inflation continued to...
Zacks.com
Ovintiv (OVV) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Beat
OVV - Free Report) reported third-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $1.44, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.98. The downside in results can be attributed to a year-over-year dip in production and much higher costs. Moreover, $1.44 was lower than the year-ago bottom line’s profit of $1.50 per share.
Zacks.com
4 Investment Management Stocks to Watch in a Prospering Industry
BLK - Free Report) , Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (. AMP - Free Report) , Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (. AMG - Free Report) and Prospect Capital Corporation (. PSEC - Free Report) should benefit from growth in assets under management (AUM). About the Industry. The Zacks Investment Management industry consists...
Zacks.com
Deere (DE) Hits New 52-Week High: What's Driving the Stock?
DE - Free Report) scaled a fresh 52-week high of $448.80 during the trading session on Nov 23, before closing slightly lower at $437.52. This came from solid fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results, wherein DE reported an 81% surge in earnings per share while equipment operations’ revenues rose 40%. Continued...
Zacks.com
5 Stocks With Solid Sales Growth to Navigate Volatile Markets
Concerns, including the persistent disruptions in the global supply chain system, record-high inflation and the aggressive monetary policy globally, continue to weigh on investor sentiments. These have led to an increase in recession risks in the next six to nine months. Amid such headwinds and market volatility, investors are wary...
Zacks.com
Here is What to Know Beyond Why Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is a Trending Stock
XOM - Free Report) has been one of the most searched-for stocks on Zacks.com lately. So, you might want to look at some of the facts that could shape the stock's performance in the near term. Over the past month, shares of this oil and natural gas company have returned...
Zacks.com
Earthstone Energy (ESTE) Lags Q3 Earnings Estimates
ESTE - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.30 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.50 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.35 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -13.33%. A...
Zacks.com
Here's Why Marathon Petroleum (MPC) is a Strong Value Stock
It doesn't matter your age or experience: taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for all investors. Luckily, Zacks Premium offers several different ways to do both. Featuring daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks...
Zacks.com
3 Midstream Stocks to Gain in a Volatile Energy Market
Broad inflationary pressures and rising coronavirus infections overseas are making the broader market extremely volatile. Many investors believe that uncertainty will prevail as inflation is not going away anytime soon. Being inherently volatile in nature, the global uncertain business scenario has further induced choppiness in overall energy operations, which is getting reflected in the oil price chart.
Zacks.com
How Much Upside is Left in Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (TYRA)? Wall Street Analysts Think 184%
Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (TYRA - Free Report) closed the last trading session at $7.04, gaining 0.4% over the past four weeks, but there could be plenty of upside left in the stock if short-term price targets set by Wall Street analysts are any guide. The mean price target of $20 indicates an 184.1% upside potential.
Zacks.com
5 Stocks to Watch on Recent Dividend Hikes Amid Volatility
Although the major U.S. indexes have recovered from the doldrums of the first half of 2022, the overall sentiment of investors remains cautious. The S&P 500, the Dow and the Nasdaq have registered a negative return of 15.50%, 5.90% and 27.87%, respectively, so far this year. Domestically, inflation in the...
Zacks.com
Here's Why You Should Retain Stryker (SYK) Stock For Now
SYK - Free Report) is well-poised for growth, backed by a robust robotic arm-assisted surgery platform, Mako, and a diversified product portfolio. However, pricing pressure remains a headwind. Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have lost 13.8% compared with the industry’s decline of 45% so far this year....
Zacks.com
Why You Should Stay Invested in Intercontinental (ICE) Stock
ICE - Free Report) compelling portfolio, expansive risk-management services, strategic buyouts, solid balance sheet, effective capital deployment and favorable growth estimates make it worth retaining in one’s portfolio. ICE, an operator of five cash equity exchanges and two equity options exchanges, has delivered 16 straight years of adjusted EPS...
Zacks.com
AutoZone (AZO) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
AZO - Free Report) closed at $2,501, marking a +1.63% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.39%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.14%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the auto parts retailer had...
Zacks.com
Upwork (UPWK) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
UPWK - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.03 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.08. This compares to earnings of $0.04 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com
Should Value Investors Buy Forrester Research (FORR) Stock?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Considering these...
Zacks.com
Top Stock Reports for Exxon Mobil, Meta Platforms & Eaton
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM), Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) and Eaton Corporation plc (ETN). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
Comments / 0