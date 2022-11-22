Monroe Police Department respond to 911 hang-up call, leading to a Monroe man’s arrest

DISCLAIMER: “All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.”

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 21, 2022, at 7:04 AM, officers responded to a 911 hang-up call at the Bon Aire Drive Apartments. When authorities arrived on the scene, the victim explained that her ex-boyfriend of eight years, Galen Galmore, broke into her home while she and her three children were asleep.

The victim attempted to dial 911 when Galmore entered her bedroom, but Galmore was able to acquire her phone and disconnect the line. He then dragged her out of bed by her feet and began punching her in the face with a closed fist, according to the victim.

The victim began to scream while being punched by Galmore, which caused him to grab her by the throat and strangle her. Galmore’s four-year-old daughter entered the bedroom where her mother was being strangled and attempted to pull her father off of her.

While officers were knocking on the victim’s front door, they heard footsteps behind a wooden gate on the side of the apartment that sounded like someone was running. Galmore was nowhere to be found at the scene.

Officers were informed that Galmore had a previous conviction for domestic battery with the victim. Additionally, the victim had a protective order filed that expires in 2024.

The victim was able to provide authorities with an address for Galmore, and several hours later, officers dispatched to Desiard Street and made contact with Galmore at his apartment. Galmore appeared to have mud on his pants and grass on his sweatshirt.

The subject was read his Miranda rights and handcuffed by police. He refused to answer questions, but when asked why he kicked the victim’s door in, he responded, “If I kicked the door in, there would be visible damage.”

Galen Galmore received the following charges:

Violation of Protective Order Simple Robbery Home Invasion Domestic Abuse Battery; 2nd Offense Domestic Abuse Battery, Child Endangerment Failure to Appear Interfering With Emergency Communication

Galen’s current bond is set to $2,500.