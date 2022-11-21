Read full article on original website
EU countries unhappy with 275 euro gas cap proposal
BRUSSELS, Nov 24 (Reuters) - European Union energy ministers locked horns on Thusday over a proposed gas price cap at 275 euros per megawatt hour (MWh), grappling over its effectiveness at that level and the impact on supplies and incentives to cut consumption. The long-standing disagreements were holding up other...
Russian missile strikes force Ukraine to shut nuclear power plants
KYIV, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Russia rained down missiles across Ukraine on Wednesday, forcing shutdowns of nuclear power plants and killing civilians as Moscow pursues its campaign to plunge Ukrainian cities into darkness and cold as winter sets in. Officials across the border in Moldova said electricity was also lost...
Italy cannot cope with high energy bills without EU action - PM
MILAN, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Italy is spending around 5 billion euros ($5.2 billion) a month to shield firms and families from high energy prices, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Thursday, complaining that the bill will become unsustainable without EU action. "It will be difficult without EU measures to...
Russia-Ukraine war: shelling forces Kherson hospitals to evacuate as UN warns millions plunged into hardship – as it happened
Governor of Kherson says attacks on hospitals means patients evacuated for their own safety
G7 looking at Russian oil price cap of $65-70 per barrel - EU diplomat
BRUSSELS, Nov 23 (Reuters) - The Group of Seven nations (G7) is looking at a price cap on Russian sea-borne oil in the range of $65-70 per barrel, a European Union diplomat said on Wednesday. Ambassadors from the 27 EU countries are discussing the G7 proposal with the aim of...
Ukraine's drone finds cemetery of tanks inside Russian border
In September this year, a Ukrainian reconnaissance drone flew into Russian territory and captured footage of hundreds of damaged battle tanks, howitzers, and infantry fighting vehicles damaged in the conflict that began earlier this year. Ukrainian military website has shared the footage captured by the drone on social media sites.
Russia Risks Knockout Blow in War as Putin Hits Rock Bottom
SOUTHERN ENGLAND—After a string of Russian defeats in the war, U.K. Defence Secretary Ben Wallace is urging Ukraine to “keep up the pressure, keep up the momentum” and continue their rapid-fire attacks on Vladimir Putin’s forces through the winter months. “Given the advantage the Ukrainians have...
Russian lawmakers have begun working on a national crypto exchange
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Lawmakers and market participants had meetings in mid-November to discuss what changes would be required to the law...
Angela Merkel says she lost influence over Putin as a lame duck leader
Germany’s former chancellor defends her actions amid barrage of accusations since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
EU weighs plans to impose rules on NGO migrant rescue ships
BRUSSELS — (AP) — European Union interior ministers on Friday weighed proposals to ease tensions between France and Italy over migrants arriving on their shores without authorization, including a possible crackdown on charity-run ships doing search and rescue work in the Mediterranean Sea. In recent weeks, several hundred...
India seeks to use global energy challenge as opportunity, says minister
NEW DELHI, Nov 24 (Reuters) - India, the world's third biggest oil import, hopes to convert the current global oil challenges from the Ukraine crisis into an opportunity to secure affordable energy, Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Thursday, a day after the European Union failed to agree on a Russian oil price cap.
Scholz 'very confident' EU will soon agree Russian oil price cap
BERLIN, Nov 23 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday he was "very confident" the European Union would soon agree on a price cap for Russian oil as negotiations were underway in Brussels. The Group of Seven nations (G7) is looking at a price cap on Russian sea-borne...
Euro area inflation likely near its peak, ECB's De Guindos says
MILAN, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Inflation in the euro area will hover around its current level over the next few months before starting to decline at some point during the first half of 2023, European Central Bank Vice President Luis de Guindos said on Thursday. Speaking at a financial event...
Bank of China agrees to provide credit lines totaling more than 600 bln yuan to 10 property developers
BEIJING, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Bank of China Ltd (601988.SS) announced Friday that it had agreed to provide credit lines totaling more than 600 billion yuan ($83.8 billion) to 10 property developers, including Vanke and Country Garden. The move came as China's state-owned banks took efforts to respond to Beijing's...
Lebanon c.bank says completed audit of gold on IMF request
BEIRUT, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Lebanon's central bank has completed an audit of its gold reserves at the request of the International Monetary Fund that found the amount of gold in its vaults was identical to the amounts mentioned in its balance sheets, a bank statement said. Lebanon reached a...
Russia will not supply oil and gas to countries supporting price cap, Kremlin says
MOSCOW, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Russia does not plan to supply oil and gas to countries supporting a price cap on Russian oil, the Kremlin said on Thursday, but will make a final decision once it analyses all the figures. The G7 is looking at a cap on Russian seaborne...
UK has work to do to restore global reputation: BoE's Ramsden
LONDON, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Britain still has work to do to restore its international reputation after the turmoil which followed finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng's Sept. 23 mini-budget, Bank of England deputy governor Dave Ramsden said on Thursday. Although risk premia on British government bonds have fallen back to levels...
Italy's A2A trims green investment plan, confirms dividend policy
MILAN, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Italy's largest regional utility A2A (A2.MI) scaled back its planned investments aimed at reducing its carbon footprint as volatility in energy markets prompted a rethink, sending shares down as much as 6%. A2A confirmed its dividend policy under the new plan, which foresees a 3%...
BoE won't accept interference over interest payments to banks: Pill
LONDON, Nov 24 (Reuters) - The Bank of England will not accept interference with the system of paying interest to banks from reserves issued by the central bank, BoE Chief Economist Huw Pill said on Thursday. "From the Bank's point of view, from a monetary policy perspective, we want to...
Canada to invest C$1.6 bln in first national climate adaptation strategy
Nov 24 (Reuters) - Canada published its first ever national climate adaptation strategy on Thursday, including C$1.6 billion ($1.2 billion) in new federal funding commitments to help protect communities against the increasing impacts of global warming. Like many countries around the world, Canada is seeing a rise in extreme weather...
