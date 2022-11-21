ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

kitco.com

EU countries unhappy with 275 euro gas cap proposal

BRUSSELS, Nov 24 (Reuters) - European Union energy ministers locked horns on Thusday over a proposed gas price cap at 275 euros per megawatt hour (MWh), grappling over its effectiveness at that level and the impact on supplies and incentives to cut consumption. The long-standing disagreements were holding up other...
kitco.com

Russian missile strikes force Ukraine to shut nuclear power plants

KYIV, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Russia rained down missiles across Ukraine on Wednesday, forcing shutdowns of nuclear power plants and killing civilians as Moscow pursues its campaign to plunge Ukrainian cities into darkness and cold as winter sets in. Officials across the border in Moldova said electricity was also lost...
kitco.com

Italy cannot cope with high energy bills without EU action - PM

MILAN, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Italy is spending around 5 billion euros ($5.2 billion) a month to shield firms and families from high energy prices, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Thursday, complaining that the bill will become unsustainable without EU action. "It will be difficult without EU measures to...
kitco.com

G7 looking at Russian oil price cap of $65-70 per barrel - EU diplomat

BRUSSELS, Nov 23 (Reuters) - The Group of Seven nations (G7) is looking at a price cap on Russian sea-borne oil in the range of $65-70 per barrel, a European Union diplomat said on Wednesday. Ambassadors from the 27 EU countries are discussing the G7 proposal with the aim of...
Interesting Engineering

Ukraine's drone finds cemetery of tanks inside Russian border

In September this year, a Ukrainian reconnaissance drone flew into Russian territory and captured footage of hundreds of damaged battle tanks, howitzers, and infantry fighting vehicles damaged in the conflict that began earlier this year. Ukrainian military website has shared the footage captured by the drone on social media sites.
TheDailyBeast

Russia Risks Knockout Blow in War as Putin Hits Rock Bottom

SOUTHERN ENGLAND—After a string of Russian defeats in the war, U.K. Defence Secretary Ben Wallace is urging Ukraine to “keep up the pressure, keep up the momentum” and continue their rapid-fire attacks on Vladimir Putin’s forces through the winter months. “Given the advantage the Ukrainians have...
kitco.com

Russian lawmakers have begun working on a national crypto exchange

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Lawmakers and market participants had meetings in mid-November to discuss what changes would be required to the law...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

EU weighs plans to impose rules on NGO migrant rescue ships

BRUSSELS — (AP) — European Union interior ministers on Friday weighed proposals to ease tensions between France and Italy over migrants arriving on their shores without authorization, including a possible crackdown on charity-run ships doing search and rescue work in the Mediterranean Sea. In recent weeks, several hundred...
kitco.com

India seeks to use global energy challenge as opportunity, says minister

NEW DELHI, Nov 24 (Reuters) - India, the world's third biggest oil import, hopes to convert the current global oil challenges from the Ukraine crisis into an opportunity to secure affordable energy, Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Thursday, a day after the European Union failed to agree on a Russian oil price cap.
kitco.com

Scholz 'very confident' EU will soon agree Russian oil price cap

BERLIN, Nov 23 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday he was "very confident" the European Union would soon agree on a price cap for Russian oil as negotiations were underway in Brussels. The Group of Seven nations (G7) is looking at a price cap on Russian sea-borne...
kitco.com

Euro area inflation likely near its peak, ECB's De Guindos says

MILAN, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Inflation in the euro area will hover around its current level over the next few months before starting to decline at some point during the first half of 2023, European Central Bank Vice President Luis de Guindos said on Thursday. Speaking at a financial event...
kitco.com

Lebanon c.bank says completed audit of gold on IMF request

BEIRUT, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Lebanon's central bank has completed an audit of its gold reserves at the request of the International Monetary Fund that found the amount of gold in its vaults was identical to the amounts mentioned in its balance sheets, a bank statement said. Lebanon reached a...
kitco.com

UK has work to do to restore global reputation: BoE's Ramsden

LONDON, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Britain still has work to do to restore its international reputation after the turmoil which followed finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng's Sept. 23 mini-budget, Bank of England deputy governor Dave Ramsden said on Thursday. Although risk premia on British government bonds have fallen back to levels...
kitco.com

Italy's A2A trims green investment plan, confirms dividend policy

MILAN, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Italy's largest regional utility A2A (A2.MI) scaled back its planned investments aimed at reducing its carbon footprint as volatility in energy markets prompted a rethink, sending shares down as much as 6%. A2A confirmed its dividend policy under the new plan, which foresees a 3%...
kitco.com

BoE won't accept interference over interest payments to banks: Pill

LONDON, Nov 24 (Reuters) - The Bank of England will not accept interference with the system of paying interest to banks from reserves issued by the central bank, BoE Chief Economist Huw Pill said on Thursday. "From the Bank's point of view, from a monetary policy perspective, we want to...
kitco.com

Canada to invest C$1.6 bln in first national climate adaptation strategy

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Canada published its first ever national climate adaptation strategy on Thursday, including C$1.6 billion ($1.2 billion) in new federal funding commitments to help protect communities against the increasing impacts of global warming. Like many countries around the world, Canada is seeing a rise in extreme weather...

