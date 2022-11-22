ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwalk, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westportlocal.com

Westport Library Double-Header Concert Weekend Saturday Show: Chris Frantz Presented Residual Groove & Brian Dolzani

Chris Frantz, famed member of the Talking Heads and Tom Tom Club, brought his Emerging Musicians series back to The Westport Library’s Trefz Forum on Saturday, November 19, with two Fairfield County acts: Residual Groove, a funk-fusion, improv-heavy dance band, and contemporary singer-songwriter Brian Dolzani. The Chris Frantz Presents...
WESTPORT, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy