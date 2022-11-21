Read full article on original website
Brazil's incoming government unlikely to provide military assistance to Haiti, officials say
BRASILIA, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Brazil's incoming government is unlikely to provide military assistance to Haiti despite calls for an international force to confront gangs, two officials said, noting that a prior military intervention did not yield lasting improvements.
The U.S. dollar must be backed by a 'vital' economy to maintain its dominance, says most cited scientist in Satoshi's Whitepaper - W. Scott Stornetta
Over the year, the U.S. dollar index (DXY) has risen by over 12 percent, due to high U.S. interest rates and a perception that the U.S. dollar is a safe haven asset. However, these factors in themselves are not enough to maintain U.S. dollar hegemony, said W. Scott Stornetta, Partner at Yugen Partners and the most cited scientist in Satoshi’s 2008 Whitepaper, which laid the foundations for Bitcoin.
DCG founder reassures shareholders amid concerns surrounding Genesis Trading
As previously reported by Kitco Crypto, the DCG is one of the most prominent organizations in the world...
Spain approves mortgage support for more than 1 mln households
MADRID, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Spain's cabinet on Tuesday gave its approval to mortgage relief support for more than one million vulnerable households and help for middle-class families a day after the government and banks reached an agreement in principle. The measures are subject to final negotiations with banking associations,...
Venezuela holds the key as Petro looks to kickstart his Colombia peace plan
Beyond the bang-bang: Reporting from the front lines of peace. This article is part of our peacebuilding coverage, reporting on how atrocities can be prevented, how societies can be made more resilient, and how peace can be sustainably built. Security along the Colombia-Venezuela border has decayed dramatically in recent years,...
Green outside, red inside: Brazil's army irked by communist 'watermelon' jabs
RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Brazil's army, which is facing calls from President Jair Bolsonaro's supporters to stage a coup after his election loss, is unhappy its generals are being derided as "watermelons" - green on the outside, communist red on the inside - by his fans.
Turkey, Uzbekistan continue to buy gold, speculation grows that China is buying anonymously
Last week, Krishan Gopaul, senior European and Middle East Market analyst, said that records show the Republic of...
TSX extends gains ahead of Fed minutes, Converge Technology jumps
Nov 23 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday, lifted by technology and financial shares, while investors kept a close watch on the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting minutes. At 10:22 a.m. ET (1522 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index (.GSPTSE) was up 28.8 points, or...
Rebound in oil stocks lifts European shares
Nov 22 (Reuters) - European shares rose on Tuesday, supported by a recovery in oil stocks after a rout in the previous session as investors weighed mixed signals from central bank policymakers on the path of interest rate hikes. The pan-European STOXX 600 index (.STOXX) rose 0.4% to hover near...
Oil stocks power FTSE 100 to over two-month high
Nov 22 (Reuters) - The FTSE 100 jumped to a two-month high on Tuesday, as oil stocks bounced back following a bullish comment on the sector by a brokerage and news that OPEC+ members were not discussing an oil output increase. The commodities-heavy FTSE 100 (.FTSE) closed 1% higher, to...
El Salvador bill would enable broad crypto adoption, Bitcoin City, and volcano bonds
The Digital Assets Issuance bill, introduced by Minister of the Economy Maria Luisa Hayem Brevé to the country's...
German industry calls for more support to diversify beyond China
BERLIN, Nov 21 (Reuters) - One of Germany's main industry lobby groups called on Monday for more support for industry to diversify trade beyond China, as the government prepares new policies aimed at reducing the German economy's dependence on Beijing. Planned measures such as stress tests and greater scrutiny on...
Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ to buy two Asia units of Home Credit for $620 mln -source
TOKYO, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (8306.T) plans to buy the Philippines and Indonesian units of Dutch consumer finance company Home Credit Group BV for about 600 million euros ($619 million), a person familiar with the matter said on Wednesday. The deal comes as Japan's...
Germany cannot quickly exit China trade, but investments must be examined - economy minister
BERLIN, Nov 23 (Reuters) - It is impossible for the German economy to quickly exit trade relations with China, but Chinese investments in critical sectors must be examined closely, German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Wednesday. "Nothing speaks against continuing to maintain economic relations with China ... but everything...
Diplomats: Venezuela's government, opposition to meet
The government of Venezuela and its opposition will resume over the weekend long-stalled negotiations meant to find a common path out of their country’s complex crisis, Norwegian diplomats announced Thursday.The announcement of the upcoming discussions in Mexico City comes two weeks after delegates from both parties participated in a round table to address the Venezuelan crisis, promoted by French President Emmanuel Macron. The talks formally began in September 2021 in Mexico but were suspended the following month when President Nicolas Maduro ordered his delegation to withdraw in protest of the extradition to the United States of a close ally.“We...
Brazil's gross debt to fall to 74.3% of GDP in 2022, says Guedes
BRASILIA, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Brazilian Economy Minister Paulo Guedes projected on Tuesday that the country's gross debt would fall to 74.3% of GDP in 2022, the lowest level since 2018 (75.3%). Speaking at a news conference, he also estimated the central government's primary budget surplus to reach 0.4% of...
FTSE 100 eases as China COVID surge knocks energy, mining stocks
Nov 21 (Reuters) - The export-heavy FTSE 100 slipped on Monday as commodity stocks fell on concerns about COVID-19 curbs in top metals consumer China, although losses were limited as a weaker pound lifted shares of internationally-focused consumer firms. The blue-chip FTSE 100 (.FTSE) closed the session 0.1% lower, after...
Citigroup targets more deals in Gulf region
DUBAI, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc's investment banking team has increased by 50% over the past two years and more people are being added in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia, joining rivals seeking to take advantage of a red-hot Gulf IPO market. The Gulf region has...
Italy's A2A trims green investment plan, confirms dividend policy
MILAN, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Italy's largest regional utility A2A (A2.MI) scaled back its planned investments aimed at reducing its carbon footprint as volatility in energy markets prompted a rethink, sending shares down as much as 6%. A2A confirmed its dividend policy under the new plan, which foresees a 3%...
Physical silver demand to hit record highs but ETF outflows dominate the price action
(Kitco News) - Weak investment demand for paper silver products and exchange-traded funds have pushed prices into a steep downtrend through most of 2022. However, despite the weak price action, there is fundamental strength in the precious metal as physical demand looks to end 2022 at record levels, according to the latest report from the Silver Institute.
