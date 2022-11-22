Letters: School boards, administrators not to blame for low teacher pay

A teacher with 24 years of experience and a master's degree boldly asserted in The Enquirer on Nov. 13 that "most school districts do not want to pay teachers for their experience" because of the increased costs associated with paying more experienced teachers. Though the writer of that opinion stated he felt qualified to "provide the rest of the story," I would assert that 24 years in the classroom does not make one an expert on school finance. As a retired superintendent with 17 years in that capacity who prepared and administered an operating budget each year, I would like to offer a different perspective.

I and nearly all school administrators I knew in my career would truly have liked to pay our teaching staff more, but the budget won't allow it. Our district residents are overwhelmed by a seemingly endless barrage of taxes imposed upon us by state and federal governments. School district property and income taxes are one of the few places the local taxpayer can loudly say, "Enough!" at the polls, and they do so with disheartening regularity. The most recent election is testament to that fact.

If I recall correctly, there were nine school tax levies on various ballots in the Cincinnati area, and perhaps three of them were approved. Consequently, local school boards and their administrators are forced to make unpleasant decisions in order to at least keep the doors of their schools open. Costs must be contained, and when something like 80% of the budget is dedicated to staff salaries and benefits, guess where we must look to control costs? School districts are not allowed to operate in a deficit, nor are they allowed to simply close when they run out of money, as a private business would do.

So − rock and a hard place. There is no easy answer, but the blame does not lie at the feet of the school boards and administrators who struggle to provide the best education they can with the limited resources they are given.

Regarding the aforementioned writer's second point that the state is micromanaging teacher licensure, I wholeheartedly agree.

Scott C. Wilson, Monroe

Republican Party needs to ditch Trump

The results of last week’s midterm elections spelled out a clear message for the Republican Party: Ditch Donald Trump.

The trend of electoral loss is undeniable, with his handpicked candidates losing almost every competitive election nationwide. Pending his upcoming announcement, it looks increasingly likely he will attempt yet another run for the presidency. More respected politicians like Senator Rob Portman have speculated he will ultimately decline a third campaign, but I am unconvinced.

One thing I can confidently say as a Republican myself is that if he is the nominee in 2024, I will not vote for him.

Nick McNeil, Milford