Washington State

kitco.com

Argentina government to send LNG bill to Congress in coming months

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Argentina's Economy minister Sergio Massa said on Thursday that the government was readying a liquefied natural gas (LNG) bill to send to Congress in the coming months, amid a push to create a major gas export sector in the country. The bill aims to spur the...
kitco.com

Barclays projects recession in 2023, sees cash as attractive safe-haven

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. In its 2023 outlook report, the British bank warned that economic activity next year could be the weakest...
The Independent

Nearly 60 per cent of Americans think Donald Trump running for president is a bad thing, poll finds

At least 57 per cent of Americans think Donald Trump running for the White House in 2024 is a bad idea, just a week after he announced his intentions of returning to the office.Nearly six in 10 Americans said Mr Trump's election bid is a bad thing, while just 34 per cent in favour of his decision, according to a new poll conducted by Quinnipiac University.Mr Trump, the twice-impeached former president who tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election, launched his campaign last Tuesday to try to return to the White House for a second time.“In order...
FLORIDA STATE
kitco.com

Dollar holds losses as Fed minutes signal slower rate hikes

LONDON, Nov 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar held onto losses on Thursday after the minutes from the Federal Reserve's November meeting supported the view that the central bank would downshift and raise rates in smaller steps from its December meeting. The eagerly awaited readout of the Nov. 1-2 meeting...
kitco.com

Russian lawmakers have begun working on a national crypto exchange

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Lawmakers and market participants had meetings in mid-November to discuss what changes would be required to the law...
kitco.com

Dollar down as U.S. data weighs; traders await Fed minutes

NEW YORK, Nov 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar fell across the board on Wednesday, after data showed U.S. business activity weakened further in November and as traders remained on edge ahead of the impending release of minutes from the Federal Reserve's November meeting. "Fed minutes will be the focus...
kitco.com

New York bans new proof-of-work permits in a blow to bitcoin miners

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. “The law will prohibit Environmental Conservation Law permits from being issued for two years to proof-of-work cryptocurrency mining...
NEW YORK STATE
The Hill

The great American ‘homewashing’ is happening under our noses

This is about a $1 trillion government-sponsored enterprise built upon a myth — the myth of the American home. It is also about reform on the way. We have become familiar with the term “greenwashing,” defined by Investopedia as: “The act of providing the public or investors with misleading or outright false information about the environmental impact of a company’s products and operations.”
kitco.com

Canada to invest C$1.6 bln in first national climate adaptation strategy

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Canada published its first ever national climate adaptation strategy on Thursday, including C$1.6 billion ($1.2 billion) in new federal funding commitments to help protect communities against the increasing impacts of global warming. Like many countries around the world, Canada is seeing a rise in extreme weather...
kitco.com

'Substantial majority of Fed officials see rate hikes slowing 'soon,' minutes show

WASHINGTON, Nov 23 (Reuters) - A "substantial majority" of policymakers at the Federal Reserve's meeting early this month agreed it would "likely soon be appropriate" to slow the pace of interest rate hikes as debate broadened over the implications of the U.S. central bank's rapid tightening of monetary policy, according to the minutes from the session.
WASHINGTON STATE
kitco.com

BoE won't accept interference over interest payments to banks: Pill

LONDON, Nov 24 (Reuters) - The Bank of England will not accept interference with the system of paying interest to banks from reserves issued by the central bank, BoE Chief Economist Huw Pill said on Thursday. "From the Bank's point of view, from a monetary policy perspective, we want to...
kitco.com

Oil slips as price cap proposal eases supply concerns

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Oil prices edged lower on Thursday, hovering around two-month lows as the level of a proposed G7 cap on the price of Russian oil raised doubts about how much it would limit supply. A bigger-than-expected build in U.S. gasoline inventories and widening COVID-19 controls in China...
kitco.com

Citigroup targets more deals in Gulf region

DUBAI, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc's investment banking team has increased by 50% over the past two years and more people are being added in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia, joining rivals seeking to take advantage of a red-hot Gulf IPO market. The Gulf region has...
kitco.com

China Evergrande communicates with Wuhan over repossessed land

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Debt-laden developer China Evergrande Group (3333.HK) is communicating with a Chinese municipal district in Wuhan City that repossessed 134,500 hectares (332.4 acres) of land formerly held by a unit of the group.

