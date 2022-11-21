Read full article on original website
Biden says his administration is engaged in talks to avert railroad strike
NANTUCKET, Mass., Nov 24 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden said on Thursday that his administration was involved in negotiations to avert a looming U.S. railroad strike that could shut down supply chains across the country but added that he has not directly engaged on the matter yet. Speaking to reporters...
Argentina government to send LNG bill to Congress in coming months
Nov 24 (Reuters) - Argentina's Economy minister Sergio Massa said on Thursday that the government was readying a liquefied natural gas (LNG) bill to send to Congress in the coming months, amid a push to create a major gas export sector in the country. The bill aims to spur the...
The Democrat Who Narrowly Lost to Lauren Boebert Has Made a Major Announcement
Democrat Adam Frisch, who narrowly lost a battle against Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert, has officially filed paperwork for a re-match, according to The Independent. Frisch was not expected to have much of a chance in the red district against Boebert, a far-right candidate, but got within 554 votes, triggering an automatic recount.
Donald Trump's Miserable Thanksgiving
The former president will wake up on November 24 facing a new battery lawsuit, as well as other headaches.
Barclays projects recession in 2023, sees cash as attractive safe-haven
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. In its 2023 outlook report, the British bank warned that economic activity next year could be the weakest...
Nearly 60 per cent of Americans think Donald Trump running for president is a bad thing, poll finds
At least 57 per cent of Americans think Donald Trump running for the White House in 2024 is a bad idea, just a week after he announced his intentions of returning to the office.Nearly six in 10 Americans said Mr Trump's election bid is a bad thing, while just 34 per cent in favour of his decision, according to a new poll conducted by Quinnipiac University.Mr Trump, the twice-impeached former president who tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election, launched his campaign last Tuesday to try to return to the White House for a second time.“In order...
Dollar holds losses as Fed minutes signal slower rate hikes
LONDON, Nov 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar held onto losses on Thursday after the minutes from the Federal Reserve's November meeting supported the view that the central bank would downshift and raise rates in smaller steps from its December meeting. The eagerly awaited readout of the Nov. 1-2 meeting...
Russian lawmakers have begun working on a national crypto exchange
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Lawmakers and market participants had meetings in mid-November to discuss what changes would be required to the law...
Dollar down as U.S. data weighs; traders await Fed minutes
NEW YORK, Nov 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar fell across the board on Wednesday, after data showed U.S. business activity weakened further in November and as traders remained on edge ahead of the impending release of minutes from the Federal Reserve's November meeting. "Fed minutes will be the focus...
New York bans new proof-of-work permits in a blow to bitcoin miners
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. “The law will prohibit Environmental Conservation Law permits from being issued for two years to proof-of-work cryptocurrency mining...
U.S. weekly jobless claims at 3-month high; core capital goods orders rebound
WASHINGTON, Nov 23 (Reuters) - The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits increased to a three-month high last week amid rising layoffs in the technology sector, but that likely does not suggest a material shift in labor market conditions, which remain tight. Weekly jobless claims data tend...
Bank of China agrees to provide credit lines totaling more than 600 bln yuan to 10 property developers
BEIJING, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Bank of China Ltd (601988.SS) announced Friday that it had agreed to provide credit lines totaling more than 600 billion yuan ($83.8 billion) to 10 property developers, including Vanke and Country Garden. The move came as China's state-owned banks took efforts to respond to Beijing's...
The great American ‘homewashing’ is happening under our noses
This is about a $1 trillion government-sponsored enterprise built upon a myth — the myth of the American home. It is also about reform on the way. We have become familiar with the term “greenwashing,” defined by Investopedia as: “The act of providing the public or investors with misleading or outright false information about the environmental impact of a company’s products and operations.”
Canada to invest C$1.6 bln in first national climate adaptation strategy
Nov 24 (Reuters) - Canada published its first ever national climate adaptation strategy on Thursday, including C$1.6 billion ($1.2 billion) in new federal funding commitments to help protect communities against the increasing impacts of global warming. Like many countries around the world, Canada is seeing a rise in extreme weather...
'Substantial majority of Fed officials see rate hikes slowing 'soon,' minutes show
WASHINGTON, Nov 23 (Reuters) - A "substantial majority" of policymakers at the Federal Reserve's meeting early this month agreed it would "likely soon be appropriate" to slow the pace of interest rate hikes as debate broadened over the implications of the U.S. central bank's rapid tightening of monetary policy, according to the minutes from the session.
BoE won't accept interference over interest payments to banks: Pill
LONDON, Nov 24 (Reuters) - The Bank of England will not accept interference with the system of paying interest to banks from reserves issued by the central bank, BoE Chief Economist Huw Pill said on Thursday. "From the Bank's point of view, from a monetary policy perspective, we want to...
Oil slips as price cap proposal eases supply concerns
Nov 24 (Reuters) - Oil prices edged lower on Thursday, hovering around two-month lows as the level of a proposed G7 cap on the price of Russian oil raised doubts about how much it would limit supply. A bigger-than-expected build in U.S. gasoline inventories and widening COVID-19 controls in China...
Citigroup targets more deals in Gulf region
DUBAI, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc's investment banking team has increased by 50% over the past two years and more people are being added in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia, joining rivals seeking to take advantage of a red-hot Gulf IPO market. The Gulf region has...
China Evergrande communicates with Wuhan over repossessed land
Nov 24 (Reuters) - Debt-laden developer China Evergrande Group (3333.HK) is communicating with a Chinese municipal district in Wuhan City that repossessed 134,500 hectares (332.4 acres) of land formerly held by a unit of the group.
Russia will not supply oil and gas to countries supporting price cap, Kremlin says
MOSCOW, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Russia does not plan to supply oil and gas to countries supporting a price cap on Russian oil, the Kremlin said on Thursday, but will make a final decision once it analyses all the figures. The G7 is looking at a cap on Russian seaborne...
