Tamarac, FL

$50K reward offered in armed robbery of letter carrier in Tamarac

By CBS Miami Team
 3 days ago

$50K reward offered in armed robbery of letter carrier in Tamarac 00:34

MIAMI - A $50,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the conviction of two accused of robbing a USPS letter carrier last Wednesday in Tamarac.

Police said the letter carrier was robbed by two armed suspects in a residential neighborhood along the 7300 block of NW 64th Court.

Police say one of the suspects was waiting in a getaway car, possibly a black 2014 or newer BMW 4 series.

If you know who's responsible, call the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455

