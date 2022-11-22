Kristen Bell Shares Selfies With Co-Stars From London Movie Set

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Marisa Losciale
 3 days ago
Kristen Bell may have wrapped up shooting her latest project, but she's sure not ready to stop talking about it.

The actress recently shared a series of snaps from a few of the days she spent filming The People We Hate at the Wedding in London, England.

In the set of 10 photos and videos, Bell gave fans an exclusive look at the making of the film. Featured alongside the smiling 42-year-old actress were fellow co-stars: Allison Janney, Ben Platt, Karan Soni, Dustin Milligan, and her ultra-supportive husband, Dax Shepard. She also included a beautiful photo of the city's skyline.

"I love london 💜," the actress gushed in the caption.

Bell continued, "It would be hard to pick a favorite moment from shooting #thepeoplewehateatthewedding But some contenders are:

- @allisonbjanney teaching us the 'catch it without looking game' which kept us occupied for hours

- seeing @magicmikelive and truly feeling reborn

- watching @daxshepard drink from a tiny teacup and finding out that the James Bond press junket was happening in the hotel then hearing him whisper to himself 'I hope to god Daniel Craig picks a fight with me.'

#thepeoplewehateatthewedding is out NOW on @primevideo."

The film is based on the 2017 novel of the same name by Grant Grinder. It follows two dysfunctional siblings, played by Bell and Platt, along with their mom, Janney, who get invited to the British wedding of their half-sister Eloise, portrayed by Cynthia Addai-Robinson, as a chance for them to reconnect.

The People We Hate at the Wedding is streaming exclusively on Prime Video.

