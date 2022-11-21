Read full article on original website
Related
Some Disney employees were so shocked by CEO Bob Iger's return they suspected an email announcement was a scam
Bob Iger, who led Disney from 2005 to 2020, was reinstated as CEO by the Walt Disney Co. board as they showed ex-CEO Bob Chapek the door.
As More Details About Bob Chapek’s Firing Come To Light, It Looks Like He Allegedly Made Some Shady Moves
Bob Chapek may have been making some shady decisions about Disney's financials.
Returning Disney CEO Bob Iger announces plans for sweeping overhaul
Wall Street applauded Walt Disney Co.'s stunning move to replace CEO Bob Chapek five months after his contract was extended.
BBC
Disney: Bob Iger begins major shake-up after returning to firm
Less than 24 hours after his shock return as Disney's chief executive, Bob Iger says he is planning a major shake-up of the business. One of his first moves has resulted in the exit of the head of company's Media and Entertainment Distribution division, Kareem Daniel. Mr Daniel was a...
'I Hope Bob Iger Has One Foot Out the Door.' Abigail Disney on Iger's Stunning Comeback
Abigail Disney spoke to TIME after the company her grandfather co-founded replaced chief executive Bob Chapek with his predecessor Bob Iger.
Advocate
Disney Fires Bob Chapek, Rehires Bob Iger After 'Don't Say Gay' Mess
Disney fired CEO Bob Chapek after less than two years on the job and brought back former CEO Bob Iger. That comes after missteps on public issues, most notably a failure to oppose Florida’s “don’t say gay” law early. That prompted Chapek in March to publicly apologize to its employees and cease all political donations.
CNBC
Disney CEO Bob Iger wastes no time instituting a reorganization plan, ousts top exec
Bob Iger has already announced major restructuring plans on his second day as Disney CEO. CNBC's Julia Boorstin joins 'Squawk Box' with the details.
CNBC
What Cramer is watching Monday — Iger back at Disney, Amazon holiday forecast, Domino's EV fleet
(DIS): Bob Chapek out as CEO; former CEO Bob Iger back in the top job. Iger can offer a more realistic view of streaming while opening more theme parks and emphasizing them. Also, Iger can make more cost cuts. MoffetttNathanson upgrades the stock to outperform from market perform (buy from hold). Disney stock soars 9.5% in the premarket. I saw the writing on the wall for Chapek and called for his firing the night the company released a terrible quarter on Nov. 8, which revealed brutal streaming losses. Last week, during November's "Monthly Meeting," I reiterated my call for Chapek to go and said the stock would benefit.
US News and World Report
Disney's Iger May Have to Cut Costs as Streaming Loses Money
(Reuters) - Saving Walt Disney Co this time will require Bob Iger to show off a different side to his character. The legendary chief executive who transformed Disney into the most powerful entertainment company on the planet will need to show how quickly he can cut costs and restore profitability, analysts say.
disneyfoodblog.com
Bob Iger Announces Kareem Daniel, a Lieutenant of Bob Chapek, Is Leaving Disney
With Bob Iger’s return as the Disney CEO, many are expecting a major shakeup when it comes to executives at The Walt Disney Company. Now, we’ve seen one of the first moves that Iger is making to adjust leadership and reshape the company into his own vision. According...
Bob Iger Returns to Disney With a Hefty Pay Package
As the largest entertainment company in the world, the Walt Disney Co. (DIS) - Get Free Report comes with the accompanying high executive salaries or, in the case of outgoing ones, exit payments -- during the 15 years that he spent leading the company, chief executive Bob Iger reached a net worth of around $350 million.
WDW News Today
Disney Board Approached Iger on Friday, Chapek Fired Moments Before Public Announcement
According to a report on CNBC, The Walt Disney Board was in discussions with Bob Iger on Friday evening about coming back as CEO. A deal was reached last night. At that point, Chapek was notified of the decision, but not until moments before the announcement went public on Sunday.
Netflix CEO Reed Hastings Reacts to Bob Iger's Disney Return
"I had been hoping Iger would run for president."
Disney Stock Surges As Bob Iger Returns As Group CEO, Bob Chapek Ousted
Disney (DIS) - Get Free Report shares surged higher Monday following the shock departure of CEO Bob Chapek and the return of former boss Bob Iger to lead the media and entertainment group amid its worst annual stock price decline in five decades. Iger, 71, served as Disney CEO between...
ComicBook
Disney Board Was Reportedly Hoping to Fire Bob Chapek for a Long Time
The entertainment industry was stunned on Sunday when it was announced that Bob Iger had returned as CEO of The Walt Disney Company, replacing his successor, Bob Chapek. The move was a surprising one, considering that Iger had previously retired in 2020, but according to a report from The Hollywood Reporter, Disney's board had been hoping to fire Chapek for quite some time with discussion about the matter going back as far as a director's meeting in late June.
Crazy rumor says Bob Iger might want to sell Disney to Apple
In a move worthy of HBO’s TV show hit Succession, Disney announced late on Sunday that Bob Iger is replacing Chapek as CEO. Chapek was the CEO of Disney for nearly three years. He was Iger’s pick for the job when he retired from his first tenure as CEO. Now, Iger’s new mission is to find another replacement. But Disney insiders now claim that Iger’s ultimate goal might be to sell the company, with Apple being the most likely buyer. We have seen speculation in the past that either Disney or Apple would be interested in such a deal. Previously, Iger...
Rehired Disney CEO Bob Iger to hold town hall meeting for employees
Returning Disney chief Bob Iger plans to hold an employee town hall Monday morning to discuss plans for the company. He was rehired as CEO last weekend.
WDW News Today
Returning CEO Bob Iger’s Compensation Package and Salary Revealed
Returning Chief Executive Officer Bob Iger stands to earn up to $27 million in each of the two years he is under contract to lead the Walt Disney Company. An SEC filing disclosed earlier today outlines Iger’s potential earnings, as he retakes the helm as chief executive. Iger, who held the CEO role for 15 years at Disney before stepping down, signed on to a new contract yesterday, agreeing to serve from November 20, 2022, through December 31, 2024. The exact amount of Iger’s pay will ultimately depend on the company’s ability to meet performance measures.
disneytips.com
Bob Chapek to Reportedly Receive $23 Million in Exit Payments from Disney
Now-former Disney CEO Bob Chapek was ousted by the Walt Disney Company yesterday, November 20, 2022, with his predecessor Bob Iger returning to the top executive position effective immediately. Of course, a position like Disney CEO would come with quite the severance package, and the total amount Chapek can still...
Disney Ruthlessly Dumps Bob Chapek as CEO, Brings Back Bob Iger
It would appear that former chief executive Bob Iger has won the Disney War. In a surprise Sunday night twist, the Walt Disney Co. said Iger had been re-appointed to CEO, “effective immediately.” The move dethrones Iger’s successor, Bob Chapek, who was named to the top job in February 2020, and just inked a new multi-year contract in June. “The Board has concluded that as Disney embarks on an increasingly complex period of industry transformation, Bob Iger is uniquely situated to lead the Company through this pivotal period,” said board chairman Susan Arnold in a statement. In an email to...
Comments / 0