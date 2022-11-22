Texas A&M, Stetson University among Princeton girls basketball choices at Nov. 21 signing

Princeton High School held "Viking Madness" on Monday night, kicking off the basketball season for both their boys and girls teams. The event consisted of scrimmages, three-point contests and games involving fans.

At the end of the night, seniors Dede Carter-Huntley, Lasonja Hill and Solé Williams signed their letters of intent to play basketball in college. Hill is committed to play at Division II Ohio Dominican University, while Carter-Huntley and Williams will play in Division I at Stetson University and Texas A&M University, respectively.

"The young ladies that come through our program are getting the tools necessary to be prepared to go to the next level, We're just trying to build great character kids that can be assets at the next level," Princeton head coach Dee Davis said.

Last season, the Vikings amassed a record of 23-4, falling to Mount Notre Dame in the Division I regional semifinals. Carter-Hartley, Hill and Williams were the three leading scorers, combining to average 47 points, 14.4 rebounds and 8.7 assists per game.

The Lady Vikings begin their season on Saturday, Nov. 26, against Dublin Coffman. They begin Greater Miami Conference play on Wednesday, Nov. 30, at Mason.

"We're expecting nothing but the best this year. We want to work hard. We want to put in all the work necessary to make our community proud," Davis said.