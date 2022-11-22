Read full article on original website
Williamson has season-high 32 points, Pelicans beat Spurs
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — New Orleans forward Zion Williamson is starting to feel like his self again. San Antonio can attest to that. Williamson had a season-high 32 points along with 11 rebounds and the Pelicans never trailed while handing the Spurs their sixth straight loss, 129-110 on Wednesday night.
Texas A&M defeats DePaul 82-66
In the return of “Buzz Ball”, a term coined from Aggies head coach Buzz Williams’ defensive scheme that requires consistent effort and defensive intensity needed for 40 minutes every game, Texas A&M came into the Sullivan Athletic Center on Black Friday to face the 3-2 DePaul Deamon Deacons the hope to reestablish said defensive identity. After their 67-51 win against Loyola Chicago on Sunday, Buzz Williams knew that in order to increase early scoring, develop an offensive rhythm, and play sufficient defense throughout, the offensive needed to run through Tyrece “Boots” Radford, while having players like Wade Taylor IV continue coming...
Bruins set NHL record: 12 straight home wins to start season
BOSTON — (AP) — The Boston Bruins set the NHL record for most home victories to start a season with their 12th straight, topping the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 in overtime on Friday with a power-play goal from David Pastrnak. The Bruins broke the mark of 11 that was...
Chargers try to shake tough losses, beat Cardinals on road
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Say what you want about the Los Angeles Chargers — at least they're interesting. They had four straight games earlier in the season during which they trailed by double digits at the end of the first quarter and won three of them. They’ve led at the end of the first quarter the last two weeks and lost. Los Angeles is 1-3 this season when leading at the end of the first quarter, but 3-1 when trailing.
Struggling Broncos, Panthers search for consistent QB play
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Denver Broncos and Carolina Panthers both made a concerted effort during the offseason to upgrade the quarterback position. But with the NFL season entering the stretch run, neither team has much to show for it.
Cousins, Vikings rebound from blowout to beat Patriots 33-26
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have quickly become a confident and resilient team under rookie coach Kevin O'Connell and his staff, and they sure showed it in this short week. Kirk Cousins threw for 299 yards and three touchdowns, the last a go-ahead score to Adam Thielen with...
Eagles try to keep NFL-best record alive in game vs Packers
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Eagles are trying to make Green Bay's playoff hopes fade to black. Philadelphia is flying high as the best team in the NFL with a 9-1 record, a pretty good mark in any season, but one historically in franchise history that has steered the Eagles on a path toward greatness.
Texans bench struggling QB Davis Mills for Kyle Allen
HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans have benched Davis Mills and will start Kyle Allen at quarterback Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. Coach Lovie Smith announced the decision Friday.
TEs figure prominently for Cowboys, regardless of receivers
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — An extended break for the Dallas Cowboys will be dominated by talk of whether the defending NFC East champs will get top receiver CeeDee Lamb some help by signing Odell Beckham Jr. Dak Prescott has left little question his deep group of tight ends will...
Jets hope to get right with White at quarterback vs. Bears
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Mike White's phone rang Tuesday and it was Robert Saleh delivering some big news. The New York Jets coach was making a change at quarterback with Zach Wilson out and White tapped to start Sunday at home against the Chicago Bears.
Giants, Daboll now must weather adversity to make playoffs
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants are on their first losing streak under coach Brian Daboll and their hopes of making the playoffs for the first time since 2016 have taken a hit. A couple of weeks ago, the Giants were in the driver's seat for...
Analysis: Winning isn't always most important stat for QBs
Zach Wilson found out wins and losses aren’t the only stat that matters. The New York Jets benched Wilson this week despite his 5-2 record as a starter. Wilson, the No. 2 overall pick in 2021, has struggled in his sophomore year. He has the NFL’s second-worst passer rating and was awful in a 10-3 loss at New England on Sunday.
