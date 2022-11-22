Opinion: Dillingham obvious choice to fill Landsman's council seat

Tuesday's historic election marked the end of an era where Congressman Steve Chabot (a former city councilman) lost a seat he held for decades to Greg Landsman. Chabot no longer had the benefit of a heavily gerrymandered district, which allows politicians to pick voters instead of the other way around.

Chabot was one of many Republicans in Congress who voted against certifying the 2020 election after the Jan. 6 insurrection, a move that had many across the nation and around the globe wondering if democracy can survive in our increasingly polarized times. (In the interest of full disclosure, I live in the 1st Congressional District and voted for Mr. Landsman. Congratulations to you, sir.)

The new buzz around City Hall: Who will replace Landsman? There's an obvious choice − Michelle Dillingham.

Dillingham came in 10th place, next on Cincinnati voters' list in the last council election. She ran for City Council in the last three elections and came very close to placing in the top nine. In 2013, she placed 12th; in 2017, she placed 10th; last year, she placed 10th again, without a party endorsement.

Currently, the city charter requires each council member to pick a colleague or colleagues to choose their replacement. Landsman chose Vice Mayor Jan-Michelle Lemon Kearney and council members Meeka Owens, Reggie Harris, Victoria Parks, Scotty Johnson, Mark Jeffreys and Jeff Cramerding.

A recent Enquirer article says "a new race" has been set off in search of a candidate with not only good credentials, but also one who has a real shot at beating Republican Councilwoman Liz Keating. Keating was the lone Republican to land a seat on a council full of Democrats. Keating comes from a storied political family, and she's a prolific fundraiser who defeated an endorsed Democrat.

No other candidate has the experience to be up to speed on the budget on Day One. I first met Dillingham back when she worked at City Hall for former vice mayor David Crowley. For four years, she was responsible for drafting legislative proposals, setting policy for human services, gun violence, housing and the environment. She's spent more time at City Hall than arguably any current council member. No other candidate has consistently demonstrated they have proven support, name recognition or the fundraising prowess of Dillingham.

I know, firsthand, that Dillingham works well with other people because I worked directly with her at the Greater Cincinnati Homeless Coalition. Her career has been full of coalition building and community organizing. She was honored as the Ohio National Association of Social Workers’ Social Worker of the Year in 2019. She was also honored with the City of Cincinnati 2022 Woman’s History Month and 2022 Social Work Month Resolution for decades of continuous leadership in Cincinnati, especially in the areas of social work, advocacy for the underserved, and community organizing.

There is a vacancy now. The Democratic Party and members of City Council have an opportunity to show the community that Cincinnati voters and democracy matters. Appointing Michelle Dillingham is the fair and right thing to do.

Please join me in signing a petition calling on City Council Democrats to appoint Dillingham.

Justin Jeffre lives in Clifton Heights and sits on the Charter Committee Board, Issues Committee.