Opinion: DeWine's political resume is downright presidential

The big story from this election is that Republicans under-performed expectations. The "red wave" didn’t materialize and control over the House and Senate remains, as of this moment, uncertain.

In addition to altering political calculations on Capitol Hill, the GOP’s no-good-terrible-bad election changed the dynamics of the 2024 presidential race. President Joe Biden, who looked old and vulnerable a week ago, is much better positioned to be the Democratic nominee again in 2024. Meanwhile, on the Republican side, the chances of Donald Trump being re-nominated by his party have dropped considerably.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis − already a strong contender for the Republican nomination − was a big winner on election night. DeSantis won his reelection race by 19 points, and Florida Republicans rolled up victories across the Sunshine State. At the same time, the candidates backed by Trump struggled, with many losing races thought to be winnable in a midterm election that typically goes against the president’s party.

The media has focused a great deal on the fact that DeSantis’ presidential prospects are rising and Trump’s prospects are falling. What’s been overlooked, so far, is that the 2022 midterms have also created a path to victory for another candidate who hasn’t really been in the national spotlight. That candidate is Ohio Governor Mike DeWine.

DeWine’s political resume is not only impressive, it is downright presidential. Two terms as Ohio Governor. Two terms as the state’s Attorney General. Service in both the House and Senate.

In the past 15 years, DeWine has won four statewide elections. That’s significant given the importance of Ohio as a key piece of any Republican presidential candidate’s electoral strategy.

Importantly, DeWine has figured out how to appeal to a diverse cross-section of voters. This year’s election is a case in point. DeWine absolutely crushed his Democratic opponent on election night, winning a second term of office by 25 points. DeWine’s victory was broad as well as deep. He won 85 of Ohio’s 88 counties, including Hamilton County as well as Montgomery County (which includes Dayton, the home city of his opponent, the city’s former mayor).

Exit polls show that DeWine won urban voters, suburban voters, rural voters, male voters, female voters, moderates and conservatives. He won 32% of the Black vote − unheard of for a Republican, and nearly half of the Hispanic vote.

Sure, DeWine isn’t flashy or combative. But maybe that’s the point. What DeWine offers is something that the voters clearly like and the country desperately needs: steady, responsible leadership. DeWine’s political success is the result of the leadership that he provided the state during the COVID-19 pandemic. Although the governor’s decisions sometimes put him at odds with the Republican legislature, he was able to hold onto their support and build a broad coalition that included moderate and conservative Republicans as well as independent voters.

If, as expected, both Trump and DeSantis jump into the political race, there could be an opportunity for a candidate who offers something different to Republican primary voters. So far, the most frequently talked about alternatives have been vocal anti-Trump Republicans like Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and Liz Chaney who have zero chance of winning the nomination.

To be successful, an alternative to Trump and DeWine in 2024 would have to be experienced, conservative, electable, and acceptable to all wings of the party.

That sounds like Mike DeWine to me.

Mack Mariani is a member of the Enquirer editorial board and a professor of political science at Xavier University. He is the faculty director of "Take It On," Xavier's non-partisan, values-centered initiative to promote civic discourse and public engagement, and also serves as director of Xavier's Gene Beaupre State Politics Internship Program.

