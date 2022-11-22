Letters: Whaley doomed down-ballot Democratic candidates

Nan Whaley's selection to lead the Democrats' statewide ticket doomed all down-ballot candidates. Republicans won all three Supreme Court races, plus the high-visibility Vance-Ryan U.S. Senate race. Whaley's candidacy was based almost entirely on the abortion issue. A proven, moderate leader like former Cincinnati mayor John Cranley would have provided Ohio's voters with an option to Mike DeWine.

Albert Brauer II, Montgomery

Trump more of an albatross than a warhorse now

Call it Liz Cheney’s revenge, as Donald Trump becomes toxic to more and more Republicans and independents. His shtick is now boring, his name-calling and buffoonery a harbinger of more losses to come should he remain the center of the GOP. He is like an old entertainer responding to the smell of greasepaint even though audiences are dwindling.

The midterm results are a loud indictment of his reputation and machinations, as projected red wave majorities melted to near nothing and most of his endorsed candidates lost. He is an albatross now, no longer a warhorse, a sad rendition of a once impressive newcomer now gone off his game as times change. Paul Bloustein, Sycamore Twp.

Midterm elections not a rejection of Trump

Liz Cheney wants us to believe the midterm elections were a "clear victory for Team Normal" and a "rejection of the toxicity of former President Donald Trump." That can't be further from the truth. The midterm election eliminated Cheney due to her hatred of Trump and her willingness to allow her immature emotions to guide her decision-making against the wishes of the people who elected her. Trump had effective policies in force, policies other presidents, senators, and representatives always talked about, but didn't have the guts to institute. Trump went against the norms of the Washington establishment, proving the status quo was ineffective. That has only been reinforced through the election of President Joe Biden. Wake up, voters.

Stewart Franklin, Montgomery

Biden's ego knows no limits

Since the "red wave" that was predicted by many didn't materialize, President Joe Biden was asked if his agenda would be changing. His answer: "I'm not going to change anything." Despite the fact that over 70% of Americans are saying that the country is on the wrong track, we have a clear demonstration that the ego of this president (just like the last one) knows no limits.

Debbie Michaels, Liberty Twp.