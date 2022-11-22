ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Letters: Whaley doomed down-ballot Democratic candidates

By Letters to the editor
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NbTcg_0jJOozUq00

Nan Whaley's selection to lead the Democrats' statewide ticket doomed all down-ballot candidates. Republicans won all three Supreme Court races, plus the high-visibility Vance-Ryan U.S. Senate race. Whaley's candidacy was based almost entirely on the abortion issue. A proven, moderate leader like former Cincinnati mayor John Cranley would have provided Ohio's voters with an option to Mike DeWine.

Albert Brauer II, Montgomery

Trump more of an albatross than a warhorse now

Call it Liz Cheney’s revenge, as Donald Trump becomes toxic to more and more Republicans and independents. His shtick is now boring, his name-calling and buffoonery a harbinger of more losses to come should he remain the center of the GOP. He is like an old entertainer responding to the smell of greasepaint even though audiences are dwindling.

The midterm results are a loud indictment of his reputation and machinations, as projected red wave majorities melted to near nothing and most of his endorsed candidates lost. He is an albatross now, no longer a warhorse, a sad rendition of a once impressive newcomer now gone off his game as times change. Paul Bloustein, Sycamore Twp.

Midterm elections not a rejection of Trump

Liz Cheney wants us to believe the midterm elections were a "clear victory for Team Normal" and a "rejection of the toxicity of former President Donald Trump." That can't be further from the truth. The midterm election eliminated Cheney due to her hatred of Trump and her willingness to allow her immature emotions to guide her decision-making against the wishes of the people who elected her. Trump had effective policies in force, policies other presidents, senators, and representatives always talked about, but didn't have the guts to institute. Trump went against the norms of the Washington establishment, proving the status quo was ineffective. That has only been reinforced through the election of President Joe Biden. Wake up, voters.

Stewart Franklin, Montgomery

Biden's ego knows no limits

Since the "red wave" that was predicted by many didn't materialize, President Joe Biden was asked if his agenda would be changing. His answer: "I'm not going to change anything." Despite the fact that over 70% of Americans are saying that the country is on the wrong track, we have a clear demonstration that the ego of this president (just like the last one) knows no limits.

Debbie Michaels, Liberty Twp.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Nearly 60 per cent of Americans think Donald Trump running for president is a bad thing, poll finds

At least 57 per cent of Americans think Donald Trump running for the White House in 2024 is a bad idea, just a week after he announced his intentions of returning to the office.Nearly six in 10 Americans said Mr Trump's election bid is a bad thing, while just 34 per cent in favour of his decision, according to a new poll conducted by Quinnipiac University.Mr Trump, the twice-impeached former president who tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election, launched his campaign last Tuesday to try to return to the White House for a second time.“In order...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Trump posts angry Thanksgiving message: ‘Give me freedom or give me death’

Former president Donald Trump launched a Thanksgiving rant on social media and lashed out at one of the prosecutors investigating allegations of misconduct, including tax fraud.“The Manhattan DA Case should never have been brought,” the 45th president posted on Truth Social on Thursday, adding that it was a “total witch hunt”.Mr Trump rued: “The DA’s 'Star' witness, who has been harassed and brutalised, and is scared beyond belief, has nevertheless totally confirmed our story and defence.”“This case should be dismissed immediately, and the large, highly paid and ‘prestigious’ accounting firm that we relied on to do their job, but...
The Comeback

Herschel Walker gets major boost

Herschel Walker, the Republican candidate for Senate in Georgia, faces Democratic incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock in the country’s most brutal election of the 2022 midterm cycle. Neither candidate earned the required 50 percent of the vote to seal the election, so the duo advance to a head-to-head runoff election next month. Walker’s campaign got a Read more... The post Herschel Walker gets major boost appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GEORGIA STATE
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Letters: Electric vehicles not yet ready for prime time

The fact that electric vehicles still aren't ready for "prime time" was reaffirmed again this week. When Tesla recalled over 300,000 cars for tail light malfunctions, it was the automaker's 19th recall in 2022 alone. While most of us hope that these problems will lessen and that the price of these vehicles will come down, there's no doubt that the Biden administration's push for Americans to "go electric" is very premature.
OHIO STATE
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

12K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking Cincinnati news, traffic, weather and local headlines from The Cincinnati Enquirer newspaper.

 http://cincinnati.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy