21 Hysterically Brutal Cat Tweets That Have Me Laughing So Hard I Need To Sit Down

By Asia McLain
 5 days ago

There's no doubt about it — cats can be some downright hilarious creatures! Well, Twitter users went all the way in on them, and I can't stop laughing:

1.

how ur cat sees himself when he hasn't eaten in almost an hour

@ItsLumberzack 02:15 AM - 05 May 2021

2.

dog owners: their name is buddycat owners: their name is cool ranch dorito

@adamgreattweet 07:02 PM - 03 Jul 2022

3.

do animals know we're wearing clothing or am i traumatizing my cat every time i peel off my socks

@kloogans 02:21 PM - 30 Sep 2022

4.

Cat owners be like:

@Sir_Mdee 12:08 PM - 25 Mar 2021

5.

dinners at 6 pm6:01:

@weirdlilguys 10:23 PM - 03 Nov 2022

6.

True

@coolcatsociety 07:33 PM - 20 Oct 2022

7.

"Cats have been messing shit up since the dawn of time" is my favorite brand of archeology

@faera_lane 06:58 PM - 14 Sep 2021

8.

Me to my cats My catswhen I get home

@sheismarose 10:01 PM - 27 Oct 2021

9.

In retrospect, i don't think telling my therapist that i let my cat watch birds videos on my switch in bed at night, and then when i cant fall asleep because of the bird noises i go sleep in the living room if she isn't finished watching, was a good idea

@A_Zedig_Diboine 10:36 PM - 26 Oct 2022

10.

My cat figured out how to stand today ... and now she just can’t quit

@ayydubs 04:58 AM - 03 Jun 2019

11.

dog owners: this is dumbledog he was abused but he still has so much love to give he’s even a registered therapy dog &amp; visits kids in hospitals cat owners: this is sushi he doesn’t respond to his name he glares at me a lot but sometimes lets me pet him so that’s cool

@andlikelaura 07:37 PM - 16 Jan 2020

12.

When your cat sits on you and you can't get up

@CATBRAINCELL 02:13 PM - 30 Sep 2022

13.

Home from a wedding where my job was to escort the ring bearer 😻

@larsonrichard 08:31 PM - 05 Sep 2021

14.

i love a cat who has a lot to say. “meow meow meow” you’re so right. i adore you. say more

@gabrielledrolet 12:11 AM - 26 Sep 2022

15.

Cat thief

@I_make_music 04:24 PM - 30 May 2021

16.

How my cat reacts when I put his toy with a loud bell in it on top of the fridge before I go to bed

@mikeabrusci 05:28 PM - 28 Sep 2022

17.

don’t mind if I do

@weirdlilguys 05:36 PM - 29 Sep 2022

18.

Just cats that don't want to see the vet

@mattafaak 04:12 PM - 15 Sep 2021

19.

@WholesomeMeme 06:05 PM - 20 Oct 2022

20.

there is a MOTH in the bathroom

@ellle_em 08:19 PM - 20 Oct 2022

And finally, a tweet that sums up a cat's temperament better than I've seen in a long time:

21.

dogs apologizing: i’m sorry, i love youcats apologizing: fuck you it’s your fault

@adamgreattweet 02:17 PM - 24 Oct 2022

If you got as good a laugh out of these cat tweets as I did, be sure to follow these Twitter users for more hilarity!

