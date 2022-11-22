21 Hysterically Brutal Cat Tweets That Have Me Laughing So Hard I Need To Sit Down

There's no doubt about it — cats can be some downright hilarious creatures! Well, Twitter users went all the way in on them, and I can't stop laughing:

how ur cat sees himself when he hasn't eaten in almost an hour @ItsLumberzack 02:15 AM - 05 May 2021

dog owners: their name is buddycat owners: their name is cool ranch dorito @adamgreattweet 07:02 PM - 03 Jul 2022

do animals know we're wearing clothing or am i traumatizing my cat every time i peel off my socks @kloogans 02:21 PM - 30 Sep 2022

"Cats have been messing shit up since the dawn of time" is my favorite brand of archeology @faera_lane 06:58 PM - 14 Sep 2021

Me to my cats My catswhen I get home @sheismarose 10:01 PM - 27 Oct 2021

In retrospect, i don't think telling my therapist that i let my cat watch birds videos on my switch in bed at night, and then when i cant fall asleep because of the bird noises i go sleep in the living room if she isn't finished watching, was a good idea @A_Zedig_Diboine 10:36 PM - 26 Oct 2022

My cat figured out how to stand today ... and now she just can’t quit @ayydubs 04:58 AM - 03 Jun 2019

dog owners: this is dumbledog he was abused but he still has so much love to give he’s even a registered therapy dog & visits kids in hospitals cat owners: this is sushi he doesn’t respond to his name he glares at me a lot but sometimes lets me pet him so that’s cool @andlikelaura 07:37 PM - 16 Jan 2020

When your cat sits on you and you can't get up @CATBRAINCELL 02:13 PM - 30 Sep 2022

Home from a wedding where my job was to escort the ring bearer 😻 @larsonrichard 08:31 PM - 05 Sep 2021

i love a cat who has a lot to say. “meow meow meow” you’re so right. i adore you. say more @gabrielledrolet 12:11 AM - 26 Sep 2022

How my cat reacts when I put his toy with a loud bell in it on top of the fridge before I go to bed @mikeabrusci 05:28 PM - 28 Sep 2022

And finally, a tweet that sums up a cat's temperament better than I've seen in a long time:

If you got as good a laugh out of these cat tweets as I did, be sure to follow these Twitter users for more hilarity!