Madison, WI

Wisconsin women's basketball loses captain, 'glue player' Halle Douglass for season due to knee injury

By Mark Stewart, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 3 days ago
MADISON – The Wisconsin women’s basketball team will continue the season without one of its most indispensable players.

Badgers coach Marisa Moseley announced Monday that junior guard Halle Douglass will miss the remainder of the season due a right knee injury she sustained during the second quarter of the Badgers' loss at Illinois State on Sunday.

"My heart hurts for Halle and our team right now as we all process the news of her injury,” Moseley said in a press release. “Halle has been an integral part of our success since our arrival in Madison. I am confident that she will come back stronger and even more impactful upon her return!"

One of the team’s three captains, Douglass was the first player off the bench for UW. She averaged 3.2 points per game while doing a little bit of everything else. She ranked second on the team in average steals (2.0) and assists (3.0) and third on the squad in average rebounds (5.6) and blocks (1.0).

Her stat line from the Bradley win Nov. 16 – eight points, six rebounds, eight assists, four steals – was indicative of the kind of impact she has on the team.

“Halle is what you would consider a glue player,” Moseley said after the team’s win over North Florida Nov. 13. “She just keeps us going. She is the right place most of time at the right time. She will reverse the ball. She will set a good screen. She’ll box out. She’s not necessarily going to drop 30 points, but she’s always making an impact when she’s on the floor and our team is better when she’s out there.”

