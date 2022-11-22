ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga Springs, NY

Vermont deputy involved in Saratoga Springs shooting identified

By Shenandoah Briere
The Daily Gazette
The Daily Gazette
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oIRkU_0jJOncPA00
PHOTOGRAPHER: Erica Miller The scene Sunday

SARATOGA SPRINGS – The off-duty Vermont sheriff’s deputy who was involved in Sunday’s chaotic late-night shooting in the heart of downtown has been placed on unpaid leave, Rutland County Sheriff David J. Fox said Monday.

The officer, Vito Caselnova IV, was shot multiple times by Saratoga Springs police who responded to a fight between Caselnova and a group of men, according to authorities. Officers shot Caselnova after he refused to comply with their orders to lower his weapon, police said.

Caselnova was in stable condition Monday at Albany Medical Center, according to police.

Meanwhile, Saratoga Springs officials continued their investigation Monday into what precipitated the exchange of gunfire on the sidewalk in front of some of Saratoga’s most popular Broadway shops and restaurants.

The deputy was shot by Saratoga Springs police just after 3 a.m. Sunday on Broadway after police responded to a shooting between the deputy and a man from Utica that, leaving two people injured.

Fox said the officer carried a non-Vermont-department-issued weapon and has since been placed on unpaid leave. The deputy, who has worked for the department since 2019, does not have a disciplinary record, according to Fox.

Fox also said the deputy lived in New York and traveled to Rutland three times a week for work.

According to Caselnova’s LinkedIn, he was a resident of Glens Falls.

Caselnova’s LinkedIn profile also lists him as the owner of True North Boat Brokerage and having previously served with the Bay Ridge Rescue Squad as an emergency vehicle operator from 2018 to 2021.

Caselnova graduated from The College of Saint Rose in 2020 with a degree in business management, according to an article from the college in May 2020.

The article lists the deputy as, at the time, working part-time with the Rutland County department and notes that it was Caselnova’s “lifelong goal” to work in law enforcement.

Watch: Saratoga Springs Police shooting surveillance footage, body camera footage

The Vermont department was first notified of the shooting involving their officer by Saratoga Springs police Sunday, but Fox said he has since not been in contact with city police.

The other person, an unidentified Utica man, was seriously injured in the shooting and also remained hospitalized at Albany Medical Center Monday.

The deputy’s girlfriend, who has not been identified, was grazed by a bullet in the larger incident and was released from the hospital later Sunday, police said.

Saratoga Springs Police spokesman Sgt. Paul Veitch confirmed on Monday that the Saratoga Springs officers who discharged their weapons in the incident have been placed on paid leave, per department policy. Veitch did not name the officers, citing the ongoing investigation.

Both of the shootings, according to street surveillance camera footage released later Sunday, occurred within a two-minute stretch. The fight was ignited by an argument, the content of which remains unknown, said Jim Montagnino, the city Public Safety Commissioner Sunday.

Upwards of eight shots were fired between the two involved in the first exchange of fire, authorities noted.

In officer body camera footage released Sunday, officers can be heard telling the off-duty Vermont deputy to lower his weapon multiple times before the second exchange.

Saratoga Springs Police officers fired their weapons at least 11 times, Montagnino said. None of the Saratoga Springs police officers were injured.

Veitch said police are still investigating why both men involved in the initial incident were in the area.

“Currently we are still investigating if any incidents occurred inside of a bar prior to the shooting incident,” Veitch said.

He said any charges for those involved are still being determined.

Now, the city must prepare for what is one of the biggest party nights of the year – Thanksgiving eve.

Veitch said the department was already planning for an increased presence due to the higher call volume it receives that evening each year.

Watch: Saratoga Springs Police shooting surveillance footage, body camera footage

Categories: Email Newsletter, News, News, Saratoga County, Saratoga Springs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z3b8D_0jJOncPA00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XyCA8_0jJOncPA00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1acmVX_0jJOncPA00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WEzge_0jJOncPA00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XilyA_0jJOncPA00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HRt1W_0jJOncPA00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Gag Order: Saratoga Springs Barred From Speaking About Shooting Involving VT Deputy: Report

City officials in upstate New York have been barred from making further public comments about the officer-involved shooting of a Vermont sheriff’s deputy, WNYT reports. On Wednesday, Nov. 23, the Saratoga County District Attorney’s Office got a temporary restraining order from a Supreme Court judge prohibiting Saratoga Springs officials from talking about or releasing video or audio from the incident, the outlet said.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
saratogaspringspolitics.com

Commissioner Montagnino Inappropriately Intercedes in Shooting Inquiry

On Sunday afternoon, November 20, Saratoga Springs Public Safety Commissioner James Montagnino and Mayor Ron Kim held a hastily called press conference to discuss the shootings that occurred early Sunday morning, November 20, in downtown Saratoga Springs. At the event, they released videos of the incident in spite of a request from authorities to not release the videos at this time.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
101.5 WPDH

Dad Delivers Baby at Home With Help from Columbia County 911

A Columbia County family just got a little bigger thanks to quick thinking by a 911 dispatcher. This family will be telling this birthing story for years to come. One Hudson Valley newborn knew it was time to make their grand debut. According to Columbia County 911 NY's Facebook page, 911 dispatchers received a call in the wee hours of Monday, November 21st, 2022.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Homicide in Schenectady

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A shooting has been reported in the area of Odell Street and Brandywine Ave in Schenectady on November 23. Responding officers found a male down on the road at the scene. Officers confirmed the male, 26 is dead. Detectives and Evidence Technicians are currently on scene and investigating. The scene is […]
SCHENECTADY, NY
WNYT

Search underway for man missing from Rensselaer County

The Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a missing man. David Fearnley, 45, was last seen on Tamarac Road in Pittstown shortly after 8:00, Wednesday night, say investigators. They say the vehicle he was last seen driving was found just off the roadway in the area of...
RENSSELAER COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Man, 19, arrested in connection with Princetown murders

There is a suspect in custody in connection to a double homicide in Princetown. Nicholas Fiebka, 19, is being charged with murder. He is in the Schenectady County Jail. The victims have been identified as William Horwedel, 61, and Alesia Wadsworth, 60. NewsChannel 13 is told the day before Thanksgiving this year would have been her birthday.
SCHENECTADY COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Overdose spike alert issued for Columbia County

COLUMBIA COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Greener Pathways, an addiction resources center, has issued an overdose spike alert for Columbia County after several reported overdoses occurred overnight. The alert says the cases of overdose could be indicative of a contaminated drug supply. Greener Pathways says if you do use, use...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, NY
The Daily Gazette

The Daily Gazette

Schenectady, NY
4K+
Followers
313
Post
895K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Daily Gazette

Comments / 0

Community Policy