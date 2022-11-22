ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia, Virginia Tech cancel rivalry game after player deaths

By Colin Loughran
New York Post
 3 days ago

Virginia canceled its rivalry game against Virginia Tech that was scheduled for Saturday following the slaying of three football players on campus just over a week ago.

The university announced the cancelation Monday night, a day after a nearly two-hour memorial service to remember Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler and D’Sean Perry .

The three student-athletes were fatally shot on Nov. 13 after a field trip to see a play in Washington. Mike Hollins, also a Virginia football player , and student Marlee Morgan were injured.

University of Virginia football coach Tony Elliott speaks during a memorial service for three slain University of Virginia football players
Authorities claim a former member of the Virginia football team, Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. , began shooting at students on the bus as it pulled to a stop at a campus parking garage. A witness told police the gunman targeted specific individuals and shot one while he slept, a prosecutor said in court last week.

The 23-year old Jones faces second-degree murder and other charges stemming from the shooting. He is currently being held without bond.

Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis, Jr., and D’Sean Perry were all killed in the shooting.
Virginia also canceled a game against No. 23 Coastal Carolina last Saturday.

Neither the Cavaliers or Hokies have anything to lose by choosing not to play.

