ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gwinnett County, GA

Comments / 4

Related
11Alive

Six shootings, four deadly on Thanksgiving in metro Atlanta

ATLANTA — Thanksgiving Day in metro Atlanta ended with six shootings, four of which turned deadly and two involving juveniles, according to police. Several police agencies in the metro are investigating the shootings, and homicide detectives have taken over a case where a 17-year-old was shot at a gas station. Police are still looking for more information about what led up to many of the crimes.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Father, daughter dead in apparent murder-suicide, Clayton County police say

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga — A father and daughter are dead after a Thanksgiving night murder-suicide, Clayton County police say. Just after 9:30 p.m., police were called to perform a welfare check after a domestic dispute at a home in Riverdale. Police say they found Lionel Edwards’ car and chased after him, with Edwards leading officers into a cul-de-sac on the 8000 block of South Bay Court.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
Shine My Crown

Atlanta Police Stands Behind Use of Excessive Force On Black Woman

The Atlanta Police Department is standing by their use of excessive force on a Black woman who was arrested after a heated exchange in August. In video footage that captured the standoff, Angel Guice is seen begging an officer named Officer Brooks to explain to her why she was being arrested. Officer Brooks is seen in the video slamming Guice to the ground and wielding his taser at her as she cries for more information.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia man accused of kidnapping his 6-year-old son arrested in Alabama

CUMMING, Ga. - Police say the search for a Georgia man accused of kidnapping his own son has ended in Alabama with an arrest. Early Wednesday morning, officials with the Cumming Police Department told FOX 5 they were searching for 41-year-old Richard Alan Williams and 6-year-old Adler Williams. According to...
CUMMING, GA
The Albany Herald

Athens man gets maximum sentence on gun charges

ATHENS — An Athens resident with a violent criminal history who shot at two people attempting to repossess a vehicle and then led police on a high-speed chase was sentenced to the maximum prison term allowed under federal guidelines for illegally possessing a firearm. Ceddrick Demon Mercery, aka Stunt,...
ATHENS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Rockdale County deputies arrested for battery

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. - Two deputies in Rockdale County are behind bars in connection to a "use of force" investigation, according to the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office. Deputies Brian Soloman and Lester Wiley were charged with battery. The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office said it passed the case to the district...
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA
11Alive

'There was blood everywhere' | Witness statements reveal chaos after deadly shooting at Gwinnett shopping plaza

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A deadly Gwinnett shopping plaza shooting happened because one of the teens accused of murder owed the victim money, a police report suggests. Two teenagers were arrested in Walton County, Florida last week, accused in the death of Ryan Rodriguez Romero. The 16-year-old was shot and killed on Nov. 16 outside of La Mexicana Supermarket. A teenage girl was shot in the back, a police report revealed.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Victim critical as Atlanta Police investigate shooting on Jonesboro Road

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police officers are investigating a shooting near a gas station in the southeast part of the city. Officers arrived at the Pure gas station located at 3015 Jonesboro Road Tuesday night and found someone shot, a spokesperson with the Atlanta Police Department confirmed. The gas station is down the street from Humphries Elementary School.
ATLANTA, GA
Edy Zoo

Piedmont Newnan Hospital goes into lockdown on Thanksgiving day

Violence continues across the nation.Photo byPhoto by Kat Wilcox. Piedmont Newnan Hospital, located in Newnan, Georgia, went into a lockdown on Thanksgiving day. According to Newnan Coweta Scanner Traffic, "The Coweta County Sheriff's Office responded to the hospital, and after a short period, the scene was determined to be safe from any public threat."
NEWNAN, GA
11Alive

11Alive

Atlanta, GA
59K+
Followers
12K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Atlanta local news

 https://www.11alive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy