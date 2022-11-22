Read full article on original website
Six shootings, four deadly on Thanksgiving in metro Atlanta
ATLANTA — Thanksgiving Day in metro Atlanta ended with six shootings, four of which turned deadly and two involving juveniles, according to police. Several police agencies in the metro are investigating the shootings, and homicide detectives have taken over a case where a 17-year-old was shot at a gas station. Police are still looking for more information about what led up to many of the crimes.
Husband accused of gunning down wife in Lovejoy arrested two months later, police say
LOVEJOY, Ga. — Editor's note: The above video is from a previous version of this story. Two months later, a Lovejoy man is in jail and he's accused of his wife's murder after police said he shot her several times while she was in her car. Clayton County Police...
Father, daughter dead in apparent murder-suicide, Clayton County police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga — A father and daughter are dead after a Thanksgiving night murder-suicide, Clayton County police say. Just after 9:30 p.m., police were called to perform a welfare check after a domestic dispute at a home in Riverdale. Police say they found Lionel Edwards’ car and chased after him, with Edwards leading officers into a cul-de-sac on the 8000 block of South Bay Court.
25 years for Georgia man convicted of raping woman, selling fentanyl to man who died of overdose
CANTON, Ga. — A Canton man was given 25 years in prison and life on probation after he was convicted of victimizing at least three different people, including a woman he raped and a man who died of an overdose after he sold him fentanyl. Cherokee County District Attorney...
Atlanta Police Stands Behind Use of Excessive Force On Black Woman
The Atlanta Police Department is standing by their use of excessive force on a Black woman who was arrested after a heated exchange in August. In video footage that captured the standoff, Angel Guice is seen begging an officer named Officer Brooks to explain to her why she was being arrested. Officer Brooks is seen in the video slamming Guice to the ground and wielding his taser at her as she cries for more information.
Fight between friends escalates to murder arrest, Clayton County Police say
RIVERDALE, Ga. — A man is sitting behind bars after police said he shot and killed his friend. Tyrone Taylor, 36, is accused of fatally shooting a man at a Riverdale home, according to the Clayton County Police Department. Officers were called to the area just before 1 p.m....
Balloon release, funeral announced for daughter of Peachtree Corners councilman shot to death in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. — Editor's note: The video above is from a previous report on the case. A balloon release and funeral services have been announced for a Lyft driver, the daughter of a Georgia councilman after she was shot and killed earlier in the week. Lauren Kristara Sawyer-Allen...
Paulding County man evading arrest for more than a decade arrested in Jamaica, US Marshals say
ATLANTA — After being on the run for more than a decade, a Paulding County man facing several child molestation charges was arrested in Jamaica, according to a release from the U.S. Marshals Service. Authorities said he was on their radar after overstaying his visa. The 71-year-old was arrested...
Dispute leads to fatal shooting at SE Atlanta apartments on Thanksgiving
A man died at the hospital on Thanksgiving evening after he was shot at an apartment complex across the street from Brown’s Mill Golf Course in southeast Atlanta, police said.
Body of 64-year-old Marietta man with dementia found in small pond, police say
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — The man Roswell Police Department issued a Mattie’s Call alert for after EMTs evaluated him has been found dead in a small pond. Officials said on Thursday, the found 64-year-old Hussein Esmail dead in a small pond. At this time, there are no indications of any suspicious or criminal activity, police said.
Georgia man accused of kidnapping his 6-year-old son arrested in Alabama
CUMMING, Ga. - Police say the search for a Georgia man accused of kidnapping his own son has ended in Alabama with an arrest. Early Wednesday morning, officials with the Cumming Police Department told FOX 5 they were searching for 41-year-old Richard Alan Williams and 6-year-old Adler Williams. According to...
37-year-old arrested in string of burglaries in DeKalb County, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities have arrested a man they said was behind several robberies in south DeKalb County. Police arrested the 37-year-old Tuesday. Officers had been searching for him since a Sept. 9 robbery on Glenwood Road, they said. After interviewing the man, they were able to connect...
Athens man gets maximum sentence on gun charges
ATHENS — An Athens resident with a violent criminal history who shot at two people attempting to repossess a vehicle and then led police on a high-speed chase was sentenced to the maximum prison term allowed under federal guidelines for illegally possessing a firearm. Ceddrick Demon Mercery, aka Stunt,...
Rockdale County deputies arrested for battery
ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. - Two deputies in Rockdale County are behind bars in connection to a "use of force" investigation, according to the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office. Deputies Brian Soloman and Lester Wiley were charged with battery. The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office said it passed the case to the district...
Man suspected of shooting handgun in the air arrested in Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. — A man was arrested early Wednesday in Atlanta after a witness said he saw the man firing a handgun into the air. Atlanta police responded to a call regarding several shots fired in the area of Andrews Drive Northwest and Peachtree Road Northeast at around 1:50 a.m.
'There was blood everywhere' | Witness statements reveal chaos after deadly shooting at Gwinnett shopping plaza
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A deadly Gwinnett shopping plaza shooting happened because one of the teens accused of murder owed the victim money, a police report suggests. Two teenagers were arrested in Walton County, Florida last week, accused in the death of Ryan Rodriguez Romero. The 16-year-old was shot and killed on Nov. 16 outside of La Mexicana Supermarket. A teenage girl was shot in the back, a police report revealed.
Bizarre accident involving a horse kills Loganville grandmother, suspect at-large
Grandmother dies after crashing car into a man on horseback, suspect still at-large. The woman's granddaughter was in the back seat when their car crashed into a man riding a horse on a road in Loganville. The crash killed the horse and left the woman with fatal injuries. The young girl escaped the wreck.
Victim critical as Atlanta Police investigate shooting on Jonesboro Road
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police officers are investigating a shooting near a gas station in the southeast part of the city. Officers arrived at the Pure gas station located at 3015 Jonesboro Road Tuesday night and found someone shot, a spokesperson with the Atlanta Police Department confirmed. The gas station is down the street from Humphries Elementary School.
Deputies: Georgia teenager gave co-worker lethal dose of fentanyl while on the job
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. A Georgia teenager is facing charges after deputies say he gave fentanyl to a co-worker who later died. The Hall County Sheriff's Office arrested Brandon Jared Soto, 18, on Friday in connection to the July 13 death of Halaya Graciela Herrera.
Piedmont Newnan Hospital goes into lockdown on Thanksgiving day
Violence continues across the nation.Photo byPhoto by Kat Wilcox. Piedmont Newnan Hospital, located in Newnan, Georgia, went into a lockdown on Thanksgiving day. According to Newnan Coweta Scanner Traffic, "The Coweta County Sheriff's Office responded to the hospital, and after a short period, the scene was determined to be safe from any public threat."
