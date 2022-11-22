The Atlanta Police Department is standing by their use of excessive force on a Black woman who was arrested after a heated exchange in August. In video footage that captured the standoff, Angel Guice is seen begging an officer named Officer Brooks to explain to her why she was being arrested. Officer Brooks is seen in the video slamming Guice to the ground and wielding his taser at her as she cries for more information.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO