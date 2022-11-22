Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cary Christmas Tree Farm to Open the Day After ThanksgivingJames TulianoCary, NC
Brown ready to lift St. Aug’s program to new heightsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Three rapes have been reported on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus in the last five daysSheeraz QurbanChapel Hill, NC
Gas Station in Cary Dropping Price to $1.99 a Gallon for ThanksgivingJames TulianoCary, NC
SFGate
No. T-23 Villanova 83, Belmont 80
BELMONT (1-4) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 49.0, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 10-20, .500 (Harvey 6-10, Bartley 1-1, Baird 1-1, Jones 1-4, Wells 1-2, Highmark 0-1, Cheesman 0-1) Blocked Shots: 4 (Baird 2, Bartley 1, Miller 1) Turnovers: 15 (Wells 7, Bartley 3, Baird 2, Harvey...
SFGate
HARVARD 61, LOYOLA CHICAGO 55
Percentages: FG .431, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 5-20, .250 (Welch 2-3, Norris 2-6, Edwards 1-7, Kennedy 0-1, Thomas 0-1, Schwieger 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Kennedy, Norris, Welch). Turnovers: 17 (Kennedy 4, Norris 3, Schwieger 3, Alston 2, Golden, Hutson, Quinn, Thomas, Welch). Steals: 3...
SFGate
Seton Hall 83, Wisconsin 72
WISCONSIN (3-4) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 42.4, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 7-24, .292 (Schramek 4-5, Copeland 2-6, Wilke 1-7, Williams 0-1, LaBarbera 0-1, Pospisilova 0-1, Porter 0-3) Blocked Shots: 2 (Williams 1, Porter 1) Turnovers: 17 (Pospisilova 5, Williams 3, Schramek 3, Wilke 2, Porter...
SFGate
VERMONT 78, BALL STATE 73
Percentages: FG .528, FT .722. 3-Point Goals: 9-22, .409 (Gibson 3-6, Deloney 2-7, Sullivan 1-1, Fiorillo 1-2, Penn 1-2, Veretto 1-2, Ayo-Faleye 0-1, Duncan 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Hurley). Turnovers: 15 (Deloney 3, Duncan 3, Penn 2, Sullivan 2, Alamutu, Ayo-Faleye, Fiorillo, Smith, Veretto).
SFGate
No. 16 Creighton 57, Xavier 51
XAVIER (5-1) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 28.5, FT .909. 3-Point Goals: 5-22, .227 (Smith 2-7, Ovalle 1-3, Scarlett 1-6, Woods 1-4, Harris 0-1, Addie 0-1) Blocked Shots: 6 (Prenger 4, Smith 1, Woods 1) Turnovers: 16 (Smith 5, Ovalle 3, Harris 2, Calhoun 2, Prenger...
SFGate
Wisconsin 64, Southern Cal 59
SOUTHERN CAL (4-3) Morgan 1-1 0-0 2, Dixon-Waters 3-7 0-0 7, Ellis 6-16 0-1 15, Peterson 6-15 0-0 17, White 3-6 1-2 7, Johnson 3-7 0-1 8, Hornery 0-2 1-2 1, Thomas 1-2 0-0 2, Wright 0-0 0-0 0, Sellers 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-56 2-6 59. Halftime_Wisconsin 36-34. 3-Point...
SFGate
No. 10 Louisville 100, Longwood 37
LONGWOOD (1-4) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 22.9, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 3-14, .214 (Shipp 3-6, Anya 0-1, Leroy 0-1, Turner 0-3, Hartley 0-3) Turnovers: 20 (Leroy 6, Anya 4, Williams 2, Davis 2, Hartley 2, Team 2, Shipp 1, Germano 1) Steals: 6 (Anya 3,...
SFGate
TEXAS A&M 82, DEPAUL 66
Percentages: FG .455, FT .806. 3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Radford 4-5, Taylor 3-7, Washington 0-1, Gordon 0-2, Dennis 0-6). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Coleman, Obaseki, Radford, Taylor). Turnovers: 12 (Dennis 3, Taylor 3, Obaseki 2, Radford 2, Robinson 2). Steals: 9 (Taylor 6, Gordon, Obaseki,...
SFGate
No. 19 Tulane 27, No. 21 Cincinnati 24
TULN_Spears 2 run (Ambrosio kick), 6:59. CIN_R.Montgomery 8 run (Coe kick), :42. CIN_R.Montgomery 15 run (Coe kick), 6:27. TULN_D.Watts 30 pass from Pratt (Ambrosio kick), 5:10. ___. TULN CIN. First downs 22 19. Total Net Yards 383 337. Rushes-yards 48-221 43-235 Passing 162 102. Punt Returns 3-11 0-0 Kickoff Returns...
SFGate
W. Michigan 20, Toledo 14
WMU_Tyler 63 run (Domschke kick), 8:13. WMU_FG Domschke 38, 1:30. TOL_Blankumsee 17 pass from Gleason (Cluckey kick), 5:11. RUSHING_Toledo, Boone 15-70, Gleason 10-26, Stuart 3-9, Shaw 3-2, Finn 2-(minus 8). W. Michigan, Tyler 18-131, Abdus-Salaam 9-16, Buckley 5-8, (Team) 3-(minus 6), Salopek 12-(minus 15). PASSING_Toledo, Gleason 13-38-1-200, Finn 5-11-2-35. W....
SFGate
No. 24 Texas 38, Baylor 27
TEX_Ewers 3 run (Stone kick), 3:54. TEX_B.Robinson 2 run (Stone kick), 1:35. BAY_Sims 14 pass from Shapen (Mayers kick), :40. TEX_R.Johnson 1 run (Stone kick), 2:21. BAY_G.Hall 16 fumble return (Presley pass from Shapen), 13:30. TEX_B.Robinson 1 run (Stone kick), 8:25. TEX_R.Johnson 11 run (Stone kick), 3:48. ___. BAY TEX.
SFGate
Alcorn St. 62, CS Bakersfield 54
ALCORN ST. (3-3) Kendall 0-3 3-4 3, Butler 1-3 0-0 3, Joshua 3-8 2-2 8, McQuarter 2-2 3-6 7, Wade 5-11 3-5 15, Brewton 6-13 3-5 16, Thorn 1-5 0-1 2, Marshall 0-2 3-4 3, Pajeaud 1-1 0-0 2, Carter 1-3 0-0 3, S.Walker 0-1 0-2 0. Totals 20-52 17-29 62.
SFGate
Boise St. 42, Utah State 23
USU_Vaughn 3 run (Coles kick), :00. BSU_Matlock 1 pass from Green (Dalmas kick), 5:59. USU_Vaughn 75 pass from Legas (Coles kick), :10. USU_Tyler 8 run (pass failed), 7:59. BSU_Green 91 run (Dalmas kick), 1:09. BSU_Oladipo 48 interception return (Dalmas kick), :31. ___. USU BSU. First downs 23 14. Total Net...
SFGate
Born For This | UCLA-Bound Center Amanda Muse Shines For Heritage
Amanda Muse Continues A Family Legacy Of Basketball Success — And It May Lead Brentwood’s Heritage High To New Heights In 2023 •. If ever a girl was born to play basketball, it’s Heritage High’s Amanda Muse. Her father Doug is 6-foot-10, and was a basketball...
