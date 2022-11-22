Hononegah bowlers break state and national records

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The boys high school bowling season has just gotten started, but Hononegah’s boys bowling team is already red hot.

Saturday during the Guilford High School Invitational at Don Carter Lanes in Rockford the Indians set several state and national records.

They set the single game high school state and national record combining for a total of 1337 pins. That is an average of 267.7 per bowler. That broke by four pins the old record that was set by Warren De La Salle of Michigan in 2008 and matched by Sachem High School of New York in 2015.

Hononegah also set a state record for the highest three-game team series with 3738 (an average of 249.2 per bowler), and it set a state six-game team record with a total of 7045 (234.83 average per bowler). That broke the record of 7006 that had been set by Hononegah last year.

Hononegah junior Charlie Hunt also set an individual state high school series record with an 867 series. That total also ties the national high scool record also held by John Delp III of Pennylvania.

